NFL Mock Draft 2027: Updated draft order and projected Top 10 picks after Week 5

As sad as it is to say, some teams only have hope in the 2027 NFL Draft only five weeks into the regular season. For a team like the Miami Dolphins, even if they can't ever admit it, that's by design. The Tennessee Titans also probably could've seen that coming. But for others like the Los Angeles Chargers or Houston Texans, this comes as quite the surprise that they're currently picking atop the 2027 NFL Draft order, at least after Week 5.

Arch Manning, Drew Mestemaker and this quarterback class is more polarizing than we thought coming into the year, but the likes of Jeremiah Smith, Colin Simmons and others make it one of the more talented and enticing draft classes in recent memory, both at the top and in terms of overall depth. So after five weeks, let's take a look at the full first-round 2027 NFL Draft order before also running through a mock draft for the first 10 picks.

2027 NFL Draft order after Week 5

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tennessee Titans (0-5) Los Angeles Chargers (0-5) Miami Dolphins (0-5) Houston Texans (1-4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-4) New Orleans Saints (1-4) Arizona Cardinals (1-4) Washington Commanders (1-3-1) New York Jets (via DAL (2-3)) Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) New York Jets (via IND (2-3)) New York Jets (2-3) Cleveland Browns (via LAR (2-2)) Atlanta Falcons (2-2) Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) Cleveland Browns (3-2) Seattle Seahawks (3-2) Carolina Pantehrs (2-2) Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) Dallas Cowboys (via GB (3-2)) Denver Broncos (3-2) New England Patriots (3-2) Chicago Bears (3-2) Detroit Lions (3-2) New York Giants (3-1-1) Balitmore Ravens (3-1) Buffalo Bills (3-1) Jacksonville Jaguars (4-1) Minnesota Vikings (5-0) Kansas City Chiefs (4-0) San Francisco 49ers (5-0)

With the Buccaneers stunning the Cowboys on Thursday night and then the Texans blasting the Titans on Sunday, Tennessee now has the No. 1 overall pick as they are just one of three teams with a winless record at Week 5, joined by the tanking Miami Dolphins and the downtrodden Los Angeles Chargers. Perhaps the most interesting part of that, of course, is that only one of those three teams obviously will be taking an upgrade at quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft.

The Packers finding their footing in recent weeks is bad news for the Cowboys as well. Dallas owes the New York Jets the more favorable first-round pick between their own and Green Bay's. As of right now, the Cowboys would send a Top 10 pick to New York while picking No. 22 overall in the Packers spot. As for the Jets, they have three consecutive first-round picks to make at this point.

There are also interesting teams now like the Browns, who have been far better than expected, and Eagles, who have been far worse than expected, who might be in a strange range to accomplish what they'd like to in the draft. But, as a quick reaction on Sunday, let's hone in more closely on the Top 10 picks with a mock draft projection for what those teams could do with those selections.

2027 NFL Mock Draft: Projecting the Top 10 picks with current draft order

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2027 NFL Draft Order Mock Draft Selections 1. Tennessee Titans WR Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State) 2. Miami Dolphins QB Arch Manning (Texas) 3. Los Angeles Chargers EDGE Colin Simmons (Texas) 4. Houston Texans WR Charlie Becker (Indiana) 5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers CB Leonard Moore (Notre Dame) 6. New Orleans Saints EDGE Dylan Stewart (South Carolina) 7. Arizona Cardinals QB Drew Mestemaker (Oklahoma State) 8. Washington Commanders LB Chris Cole (Georgia) 9. New York Jets (via DAL) QB Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss) 10. Philadelphia Eagles OT Trevor Goosby (Texas)

Titans get Cam Ward the weapon of weapons, Chargers get a defensive star

Though the questions are mounting when it comes to Cam Ward, as of right now, we can't reasonable project that the Titans would take another quarterback with the first overall pick. Instead, they double up on first-round wide receivers out of Ohio State, reuniting Jeremiah Smith with Carnell Tate. The latter has been disappointing as a rookie, but Smith looks like a can't-miss prospect as a pass-catcher with elite size to be a 50-50 ball nightmare, but with freakish tools and YAC ability for a player his size.

As for the Chargers, while there's a number of spots they need help, they can't rightly pass up Colin Simmons. He's been a freak of nature for the Texas defense. We knew coming into the season that he could be a top-tier and game-wrecking pass-rusher, which he has been, but the most impressive part of his game might be the fact that he's elevated his performance as a run defender as well, which makes him an even more complete force.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dolphins get Arch Manning, Cardinals roll the dice with Drew Mestemaker

Especially coming off of the loss to Oklahoma, it felt like the Arch Manning pendulum swung right back to "he's just living off his name". That's always been a lazy and incorrect narrative. Manning has not been perfect by any stretch this season, but he has an arm and tool set that's unmatched in this quarterback draft class. He's still my QB1 in the class, even if that's not as clear cut because of some of his poor decision-making this season.

That leaves the Cardinals with their pick for QB2 in the class and, at this point, that's Drew Mestemaker. He has higher upside than Dante Moore with his arm and newfound mobility, as well as a learning curve to continue to grow, and he's passing tests week after week with Oklahoma State now. He's got some risk tied to him, no doubt, but the fact that the Cards can bring him in and allow him to sit behind a veteran could be ideal for Arizona's future.

Texans, Buccaneers and Saints fill major needs

The Texans just traded for Marvin Harrison Jr., but even that is not a surefire commodity, despite paying a second-round price tag to land him. They get Charlie Becker, who has separated himself as the clear No. 2 receiver in this draft class, to be a surer complement to Nico Collins in this offense for a long time.

As for the Buccaneers, this is a group that simply needs defensive help wherever they can get it. Dylan Stewart would've made sense, but Leonard Moore is the better overall player and comes in to be the anchor for a talented secondary that simply needs to plug a few more holes moving forward. Stewart, however, then ends up within the NFC South and the Saints as New Orleans needs a fearsome young edge rusher with juice to provide some security on the opposite side of the ball from Tyler Shough and an emerging offense.

Commanders take a big defensive swing, Jets get QB, Eagles fortify O-line

Georgia linebacker Chris Cole | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia's Chris Cole is one of the biggest and most rapid risers of this draft class and deservedly so. The linebacker is just a flat-out playmaker who gets used all over the formation for the Bulldogs, covering tight ends in the slot, crashing downhill as an off-ball linebacker or being a bullet coming off the edge. Washington's defense desperately needs more juice and Cole is loaded with it as he could come in and be an Arvell Reese type for this team.

That leaves us with the first two Jets picks at No. 9 and 10. They take Trinidad Chambliss with the first. I know age and, to a lesser degree, size are a concern, but I trust his talent and dual-threat playmaking more than I do someone like C.J. Carr or Dante Moore right now as a pro prospect.

Then, with the Eagles shockingly picking in the Top 10 right now, Philadelphia answers the severe questions on the offensive line with Trevor Goosby. Lane Johnson's retirement raises a lot of questions there and I maintain that quarterback could be in play in this spot. Having said that, Philly needs to be better in the trenches and Goosby is as sure of a tackle prospect as they'll find in this class.