NFL Power Rankings by Super Bowl odds entering Week 7: Bears and Chiefs rising, Seahawks and Rams slipping

Some of the early-season NFL noise is starting to quiet down and we're getting a better handle on the league's legitimate Super Bowl contenders. Of course, the six games (excluding a handful of teams that have already gone through the bye week) that have been played as we go into Week 7 mean that we still have roughly two-thirds of the regular season that can cause things to change. And we've already seen plenty of change as, not only have the San Francisco 49ers surpassed divisional foes and preseason favorites in the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams, but we also have big-time risers in the form of the Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Bears and many others.

But how do NFL Power Rankings look if we go purely by Super Bowl odds? Let's dive into the latest odds to win Super Bowl 61 and see what it reveals about how the league's contenders and non-contenders are currently being separated and where there might actually be some misrepresentations at this point.

NFL Power Rankings: Super Bowl odds for every team entering Week 7

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NFL Power Rankings by Super Bowl Odds 1. San Francisco 49ers (+600) 2. Buffalo Bills (+700) 3. Kansas City Chiefs (+900) 4. Baltimore Ravens (+1000) 5. Los Angeles Rams (+1100) 6. Jacksonville Jaguars (+1300) 7. Seattle Seahawks (+1300) 8. Chicago Bears (+1500) 9. Detroit Lions (+1800) 10. Denver Broncos (+1900) 11. Minnesota Vikings (+2000) 12. New England Patriots (+2000) 13. Cincinnati Bengals (+2200) 14. Houston Texans (+2500) 15. Green Bay Packers (+3000) 16. Dallas Cowboys (+3500) 17. Carolina Panthers (+4000) 18. Atlanta Falcons (+7500) 19. Pittsburgh Steelers (+8000) 20. Las Vegas Raiders (+10000) 21. Washington Commanders (+10000) 22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+10000) 23. Philadelphia Eagles (+12500) 24. New Orleans Saints (+12500) 25. New York Giants (+15000) 26. Indianapolis Colts (+17500) 27. Cleveland Browns (+20000) 28. Arizona Cardinals (+35000) 29. New York Jets (+35000) 30. Los Angeles Chargers (+75000) 31. Tennessee Titans (+100000) 32. Miami Dolphins (+100000)

Note: All lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Bears and Chiefs continue to rise up as Super Bowl contenders

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now that Caleb Williams is back, which you have to believe heavily factors into this equation, the Bears look like they could get back to rolling gain and their Super Bowl odds reflect that. While +1500 doesn't make them one of the outright favorites, Chicago holds the ninth-best odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy right now. This could be a team that we see be aggressive buyers at the trade deadline, most likely to fortify a defense that has yet to fully match the potency of the Bears offense, which could bolster their odds even further.

Admittedly, I'm a bit shocked to see the Chiefs not have risen even higher than this. That's a wild thing to say when you're talking about the team with the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl right now, but give that they've gotten off to a 5-0 start this season and have seemingly found new life on the offensive side of the ball with the addition of Kenneth Walker III, this doesn't feel like a rise that's stopping anytime soon. For my money, it won't be long until we see their odds at least match or get shorter than the Bills' with the state of Buffalo's defense heading into their Week 7 bye.

Seahawks and Rams sliding from position as preseason favorites

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Remember the blissful preseason time when we thought the NFC as a whole would run through the NFC West. Well, we weren't wrong, but that was completely by accident. While the 49ers have gotten off to an unexpected undefeated start given their injury trials, the prohibitive preseason favorites in the Seahawks and Rams have limped through the first six weeks of the season, currently holding 3-3 and 2-4 records, respectively.

For Seattle, the problem has appeared quite obvious. The loss of Kenneth Walker III looms large for this team as their inability to establish the run game has thrown the offense for a loop. Zach Charbonnet's impending return from Injured Reserve might help the cause to some degree, but maybe not as much as fans hope. The result has been a turnover-prone Sam Darnold and a defense that's having to simply carry too much of the load. Things can improve still, no doubt, but the warning signs are quite apparent.

It's a different story in Los Angeles, where it seems like the wheels are dangerously close to falling off for the Rams. Davante Adams' hamstring injury puts a damper on this offense and adds to a laundry list of injuries on both sides of the ball for a team that, frankly, isn't deep enough to be able to withstand too many of their stars on the sidelines. Myles Garrett will return at some point, but with the club already two games under .500, one has to wonder what he'll be coming back to situationally.

Vikings and Packers aren't getting the respect that they deserve

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Is everyone just consistently overlooking the fact that there's a third undefeated team in the NFL through six weeks? The Minnesota Vikings have yet to add a tally to the loss column. While it's not always been pretty, specifically on offense whether that's been with Kyler Murray or Carson Wentz, the Minnesota defense under Brian Flores has been arguably the most impactful and impressive singular unit in football so far this season. We just saw the Seahawks ride a similar formula to a Super Bowl championship last season, so why then are the Vikings sitting behind the likes of the Broncos and Lions in terms of their Super Bowl odds? That doesn't quite compute.

To the same degree, though not with an undefeated team, we're also looking at a Green Bay Packers team that has seemingly washed away a inauspicious start to the season and is now rounding into form. Not only is the team 4-2 on the season, but Jordan Love is bolstering one of the NFL's most explosive offenses and it appears that Jonathan Gannon has unlocked something on the other side of the ball as the defensive coordinator. For this team to have only the 15th-best Super Bowl odds feels quite crazy.

Again, maybe this is an indication that oddsmakers and prognosticators don't believe that things are going to continue at this level for either team. But it also feels like a lack of faith in what we've seen from both of them to this point and the success that they've tangibly had on the field. It's the antithesis of the Rams and Seahawks still being so near the top of the odds board.