NFL Week 7 picks and predictions, straight-up and ATS: Chiefs upend Seahawks, Raiders scare Rams

The Kansas City Chiefs have been as reliable as possible, the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams have not, the Las Vegas Raiders seem like they just won't go away, and it's safe to say the regular season has gotten off to a wild and weird start as we head into NFL Week 7. Our picks and predictions each week have been indicative of that. Sorry I didn't have the Arizona Cardinals beating the Rams outright or the Tennessee Titans getting their first win of the season. We persevere and keep going with the picks.

It's going to be a fun Week 7 in the league, as the NFL has big-time matchups like Cowboys-Eagles (less exciting than it once was), Chiefs-Seahawks, Rams-Raiders, Packers-Lions and even Patriots-Bears on Thursday night. That's enough to set the stage alone, so let's get right into our NFL Week 7 picks with predictions straight-up and against the spread for every game this week.

NFL Week 7 predictions: Picks straight-up and ATS for every game

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NFL Week 7 Matchup Straight-Up Pick ATS Pick Patriots vs. Bears (TNF) Bears Bears -3 Steelers vs. Saints (Paris) Steelers Steelers -3 Buccaneers vs. Panthers Panthers Panthers -3.5 49ers vs. Falcons 49ers Falcons +3.5 Bengals vs. Ravens Ravens Ravens -2.5 Giants vs. Texans Texans Giants +9.5 Dolphins vs. Jets Jets Jets -4.5 Browns vs. Titans Browns Browns -1.5 Colts vs. Vikings Vikings Vikings -6.5 Broncos vs. Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals +4.5 Rams vs. Raiders Rams Raiders +4.5 Packers vs. Lions Packers Packers +3 Chiefs vs. Seahawks Chiefs Chiefs +2.5 Cowboys vs. Eagles Cowboys Eagles +4.5

2026 NFL Picks Straight-Up Record: 58-35 (Last week 7-7) | ATS Record: 43-48-2 (Last week 6-8)

Note: All lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Toughest NFL Week 7 prediction to make

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kansas City Chiefs (+2.5) vs. Seattle Seahawks

Frankly, there were a lot of tough predictions to make, but taking the Chiefs to go on the road to Seattle and hand the Seahawks another loss outright feels like the one I struggled with the most.

With all due respect to the 12th Man and the impact that could have on this game, there's a lot to be worried about when it comes to the Seahawks right now. Sam Darnold and this offense are in dire straits, particularly with their inability to effectively run the ball, which then puts it all on the shoulders of a quarterback who, outside of the playoffs last year, has been exceptionally turnover-prone. That then, in turn, puts way too much pressure on this defense.

Then there's the Chiefs, a team that has a defense under Steve Spagnuolo that feels tailor-made to be able to put Darnold into turnover-prone positions in this game. Now, to be sure, the Kansas City passing offense hasn't been operating on all cylinders, so I do wonder what Mike Macdonald will have in store to try and bottle up Kenneth Walker III. At the end of the day, though, there's simply more I trust with the Chiefs right now than with Seahawks, so even on the road, give me KC.

Easiest NFL Week 7 pick on the board

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets (-4.5)

Don't mistake this for having any type of unwavering faith in the New York Jets. It's wavering quite a bit. At the same time, maybe the thing that I'm most confident in right now is the fact that the Miami Dolphins are the worst team in the NFL. Yes, they might win a game randomly at some point this season, but I have a hard time believing that win comes on the road and that it comes against a team that is at least as healthy as the Jets are right now in this moment.

The Dolphins don't have anyone that can cover Garrett Wilson or even Omar Cooper Jr. in the passing game, which should give Geno Smith some consistent options in the pass game, while Braelon Allen and the offensive line are getting the run game clicking. The defense is fine overall, but the pass rush against a team that's not without De'Von Achane leads me to believe that Malik Willis is going to have a tough time on Sunday. This feels almost too simple, but I can't pass it up.

The pick that probably has you scratching your head

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Denver Broncos vs. Arizona Cardinals (+4.5)

I know, I know, I know. My Bo Nix slander has gone entirely too far. I can hear you complaining about it now, and it's a fair point, because even after beating the Rams, I'm under no guise that the Cardinals are a high-quality football team.

At the same time, though, Nix is playing like the worst quarterback in the NFL right now. Even as someone low on Nix, I didn't expect this type of dramatic dropoff with no real signs of things getting any better. The Cardinals defense is certainly a generous unit, but I don't know if Sean Payton or Nix himself have enough faith in the quarterback right now to fully take advantage of that. Moreover, the defense has, on the whole, been lesser than a year ago and has been quite banged up.

While the ceiling of the Cardinals is low, I don't think that Jacoby Brissett is going to make the same back-breaking mistakes we saw Sam Darnold make on Thursday Night Football last week. This feels like a game that could end up being similarly weird to Arizona's win over the Rams this past week, and I'm not only taking the Cards against the spread in this matchup, but give me them to pull off the upset fully while playing at home.