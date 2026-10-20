NFL QB Rankings after Week 6: CJ Stroud hits his stride, Dak Prescott comes up small

Week 6 of the NFL season felt like a point of delineation. There is still plenty of football to be played and the standings will break apart and reform dramatically in the months ahead. That said, it's becoming clear which teams are on a dark path, heading toward the point of no return. For the Chargers, Eagles and even the three-win Giants, it's probably time to start thinking about 2027.

On the quarterback front, Caleb Williams made his triumphant return for the Chicago Bears, while Jalen Hurts went down with season-ending blood clots in his lung. Joe Burrow, Jared Goff, Kyler Murray and Malik Willis were all on the bye this week; here's how the QB rankings changed around them.

NFL quarterback rankings after Week 6

Name Team Prior Ranking 1. Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs 1 2. Josh Allen Buffalo Bills 2 3. Joe Burrow (BYE) Cincinnati Bengals 3 4. Caleb Williams Chicago Bears -- 5. Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams 4 6. Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers 5 7. Drake Maye New England Patriots 6 8. Jared Goff (BYE) Detroit Lions 7 9. Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders 11 10. Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars 10 11. Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys 8 12. CJ Stroud Houston Texans 14 13. Jordan Love Green Bay Packers 9 14. Sam Darnold Seattle Seahawks 12 15. Kirk Cousins Las Vegas Raiders 15 16. Tyler Shough New Orleans Saints 16 17. Bryce Young Carolina Panthers 20 18. Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers 17 19. Geno Smith New York Jets 19 20. Michael Penix Jr. Atlanta Falcons 21 21. Bo Nix Denver Broncos 18 22. Kyler Murray (BYE) Minnesota Vikings 22 23. Jacoby Brissett Arizona Cardinals 23 24. Aaron Rodgers Pittsburgh Steelers 24 25. Daniel Jones Indianapolis Colts 25 26. Deshaun Watson Cleveland Browns 26 27. Jameis Winston New York Giants 27 28. Malik Willis (BYE) Miami Dolphins 28 29. Tyler Huntley Baltimore Ravens 29 30. Tanner McKee Philadelphia Eagles -- 31. Jalon Daniels Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30 32. Cam Ward Tennessee Titans 31

CJ Stroud and the Texans are back in business

CJ Stroud - Houston Texans | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Houston Texans have won two straight after an 0-4 start, including an impressive 34-31 victory over the division-leading Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. CJ Stroud is quietly putting together an excellent campaign; he has 250-plus passing yards in five of six starts, with nine touchdowns on the season and only one interception. In Sunday's back-and-forth affair, Stroud completed 70.6 percent and led the game-winning drive on the road, in what could easily be considered a must-win environment.

Stroud has not developed a reputation for "clutch" performances, mainly because his postseason track record is a horror show. That said, there's a reason he was so well regarded after his Pro Bowl rookie season. And there's a reason Houston, despite all the noise, decided against a drastic change at quarterback. Stroud is composed in the pocket and quick to dress down a defense. While not the most athletic or exceptional quarterback, Stroud's I.Q. gives him a pretty sturdy baseline. At least in the regular season.

Houston's defense has not lived up to its gravedigger status from a year ago, but the offense is beginning to hum, and Stroud looks far more comfortable than he did even a couple weeks ago. The tide is turning, and we know Houston can go on a run.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are fighting an uphill battle

Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This year's Fell For It Again Award goes to Dallas Cowboys fans. I'm sorry, but what did you really, truthfully expect, in your heart of hearts? As it turns out, Brian Schottenheimer is not "the answer" as head coach. By and large, the Cowboys offense is still quite explosive and Dak Prescott cannot shoulder the blame for his team's larger systemic issues. Dallas' defense is the real blight on humanity.

That said, Sunday Night Football held a mirror up to the Cowboys. That mirror was named the Green Bay Packers. Not unlike the Cowboys, Green Bay is an explosive offensive team, with a talented but flawed quarterback who loves to air it out. The Packers also can't seem to generate a stop, and their fans hate their coach.

Only the Packers did generate stops on Sunday; quite a few stops, in fact. The Packers won 23-13 at Lambeau Field. Prescott committed two costly turnovers and averaged a meager 4.8 yards per pass attempt. He would've thrown a third interception if not for a roughing the passer call against Green Bay. The Packers frazzled Prescott with blitzes and he missed several makable throws under duress.

Given all the holes in Dallas' depth chart and the weight of history upon this team, I'm not sure how anybody can talk themselves into a Cowboys turnaround. Prescott needs to play damn near perfect football right now and he is not.

Bo Nix is barely even a quarterback

Bo Nix - Denver Broncos | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With all due respect to the Denver Broncos, a team that appeared in the AFC Championship Game last season: is there a more fraudulent "contender" in the NFL right now? The Broncos are scraping by on the strength of their defense yet again, but Denver has clearly taken a step back — on both sides of the football — compared to last season. It's hard to knock a 4-2 record, especially with wins over the Seahawks, Rams and Jaguars. But the numbers reveal out a simple truth. The Broncos can't really move the football.

Bo Nix was awful in Thursday's 17-14 win over the reigning champs from Seattle. Winning makes everything seem okay, but Nix completed 17-of-27 passes for 107 yards. He is now averaging a career-worst 3.6 air yards on completions. After the Broncos' win, former quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was blunt with his criticism:

"Bo Nix is not playing competitively. It’s almost disrespectful to the quarterback position how he’s playing football.”

Ryan Fitzpatrick just went on a rant ripping #Broncos QB Bo Nix:



“Bo Nix is not playing competitively. It’s almost disrespectful to the quarterback position how he’s playing football.”



(🎥 @NFLonPrime) pic.twitter.com/3IVoZMfGQh — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 16, 2026

Nix has done nothing but win since arriving in Denver, so it's hard to criticism him as harshly as he probably deserves. There's talent, no doubt. Nix is a mobile and accurate quarterback, with a mind in clear lockstep with Sean Payton and his offensive playcallers. That said, Nix is probably the most conservative everyday starter in the NFL. He dinks and dunks his way to narrow victories; even with a high passing volume, explosive plays are few and far between.

Unless Nix can ramp up the aggression and find ways to meaningfully challenge a defense, rather than doing the bare minimum on a weekly basis, it will be difficult to ever truly buy the Broncos as a Super Bowl threat.

A (potential) changing of the guard in New York

J.J. McCarthy - New York Giants | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The New York Giants benched Jameis Winston in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints. New York was on the wrong end of a blowout and John Harbaugh felt it was time to see what McCarthy could do in a low-stakes environment.

Well, McCarthy set an NFL record with 243 passing yards in 11 minutes of game time.

JJ McCarthy SHINED in his Giants debut:



- 243 Passing Yards

- 26 Rushing Yards

- 1 TD, 1 INT



All in just one quarter. pic.twitter.com/QGjADfd7eI — Cam (@42Cyc) October 18, 2026

That came after throwing an interception in his very frist sequence, which sums up the J,J. McCarthy experience rather perfectly. McCarthy has no shortage of talent; there's a reason the Giants were eager to get their hands on him after the Jaxson Dart injury. As soon as the trade went through, it felt like a matter of when, not if he would take over for Jameis Winston, who is more of a locker room guy than a sustainable winner nowadays.

McCarthy laid it all out there; the good, the bad, even some of the ugly. He only completed 11-of-21 passes (52 percent), but he a number of dazzling deep throws. New York is still above-.500 and first in the NFC East, so Harbaugh has a decision. Go with a more proven commodity in Winston, who's beloved in the clubhouse, or ride with the untapped potential and inevitable chaos of McCarthy. Chose your path.

NFL quarterbacks on the hot seat

Deshaun Watson - Cleveland Browns | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

The Browns advanced to 4-2 with an ugly win over the Lamar Jackson-less Ravens, which meant Deshaun Watson's struggles were brushed aside easily enough. That said, Watson is hiding behind a stout Browns defense right now. The Cleveland offense has real talent on the playmaking front, but Watson is equal parts conservative and inconsistent. The Browns can't win ugly every week, and at some point, Cleveland will need to consider a change. Shedeur Sanders is right there waiting.

Tanner McKee, Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles waived Andy Dalton as an expression of faith in Tanner McKee. Unfortunately, Jalen Hurts is probably done for the season with a concerning blood clot issue, which means the Eagles now have to decide if this season is worth salvaging — and if McKee is the man for that particular job. He did not look the part in Sunday's bumbling loss to the Panthers. The Eagles are all sorts of banged-up, so it's hard to blame the quarterback exclusively. Still, McKee is a career backup who has never really played meaningful football. The Eagles may want to survey the league for alternatives ahead of the trade deadline.