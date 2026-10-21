NFL Trade Deadline Big Board: 10 players likeliest to move by the deadline

Less than three weeks remain until the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline, meaning that an already active NFL trade rumor mill is sure to only heat up from here until then. We've already seen players like Joey Porter Jr., Marvin Harrison Jr. and J.J. McCarthy get dealt, and there are sure to be many more deals to come in the next few weeks.

With that in mind, here's a look at 10 of the likeliest players to get traded in FanSided's updated NFL trade deadline big board, as well as potential landing spots for each player.

10. RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Potential landing spots: Giants, Seahawks, Bengals

The Indianapolis Colts just fired GM Chris Ballard after falling to 2-4 on the year, and now have a decision to make. They can continue trying to win with the flawed roster Ballard built despite no evidence of this team being close to true contenders, or they can choose to build towards the future by selling off veterans for as much draft capital as possible. The latter is difficult given the fact that the Colts don't even have their own first-round pick for this season, but one of the few players on their roster who can net them a first-round pick or something close to it is Jonathan Taylor.

Would the Colts actually trade Taylor? I don't know. He remains one of the best running backs in the NFL and is under contract through 2028. He's also 27 years old at a position that doesn't age well historically, though, and it's not like his prowess has led to much winning. If the Colts can net a high-end return for him, it'd be foolish for them to not even consider moving on and pushing the reset button.

9. WR Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Potential landing spots: 49ers, Raiders, Rams

Brian Thomas Jr. looked like a future superstar at the wide receiver position in his rookie year when he had nearly 1,300 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns. In the two years since, Thomas has combined to record 812 receiving yards and three touchdowns, and he has only nine receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown this season.

To take matters further, Thomas has now gone two straight weeks without recording a single reception. Liam Coen has the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense humming, but he's done so with Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers leading the way among wide receivers. If Thomas isn't going to be a factor in the offense, why keep him around when, given what Marvin Harrison Jr. netted in return, the Jags can bring in a premium asset? The Jags' offense won't take a hit, and they can use said asset to fill another roster weakness. That sounds good to me.

8. S Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Potential landing spots: Bills, Bears, Lions

The Arizona Cardinals earned an impressive Week 6 victory against the Rams, but they didn't score a single touchdown in that game and are still just 2-4 on the year, with two of their next three games featuring the Broncos and Seahawks, two legitimate Super Bowl contenders. The Cardinals have played well at SoFi Stadium this season (they're 2-0 there), but they're 0-4 in games played anywhere else, and they don't head to L.A. anymore during the regular season. In other words, this team has earned some impressive wins in L.A., but shouldn't be considered true contenders.

That's why a guy like Budda Baker should be made available on a team destined to be in position to sell at the deadline. Baker has spent his entire 10-year career with the Cardinals and remains a good player (3.5 sacks, 42 tackles, 1 interception), but he's also a 30-year-old only under contract through 2027. The Cardinals almost certainly won't win much under Baker's current contract, and extending him doesn't make much sense. Why not trade him now, when he'd be one of the best players on the block, and get valuable draft pick compensation to help in the future? They already moved Marvin Harrison Jr., after all.

7. OL Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles guard Landon Dickerson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Potential landing spots: Jaguars, Texans, Browns

The Philadelphia Eagles have lost four games in a row to fall to 2-4 on the year and just found out that Jalen Hurts will be out for the remainder of the season due to blood clots in his lungs. While sure, the NFC East is incredibly weak, and the Eagles' Super Bowl hopes are all but dead, meaning that waving the white flag on this season is the only appropriate action for GM Howie Roseman to take.

Assuming the Eagles sell at the trade deadline, moving on from players on expiring contracts (more on that later) will be prioritized, but a guy like Landon Dickerson, who is under contract through 2028, is sure to field a ton of interest as well. Now, moving on from Dickerson is easier said than done, given that the Eagles have already traded Cam Jurgens and watched Lane Johnson retire, but he's currently injured, raising questions about durability in the future, and he's also regressed from the star left guard he once was. Given all these factors, Dickerson is one of the more fascinating trade candidates to watch in the coming weeks.

6. DT Daron Payne, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Potential landing spots: Packers, Panthers, Patriots

Did you know Jayden Daniels hasn't won a single game in over a year? A lot of that has to do with injuries, but Daniels is 0-7-1 in his last eight starts dating back to last October, and the Washington Commanders, after struggling through a 5-12 season in 2025, are now 1-4-1 this season. Again, a brutally bad NFC East keeps them somewhat alive, but let's be honest: this team isn't going anywhere. That should result in GM Adam Peters being an active seller at the deadline.

As mentioned above, selling players on expiring contracts is the top priority for any selling team, and 29-year-old Daron Payne fits that to a tee. Payne isn't the double-digit sack guy he was a few years ago, but he remains a stout defensive lineman who's more productive than the stat sheet might suggest. He ranks within the top 20 in snaps and pressures among interior defensive linemen, which makes him a valuable trade candidate for teams in need of some defensive help. The Commanders won't get too much in a deal, but with an extension out of the conversation, trading him for whatever they can get in a lost season is a must.

5. EDGE Josh Sweat, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Potential landing spots: Ravens, Bears, Lions

Josh Sweat played so well for the Arizona Cardinals in 2025 that the team refused to even entertain the thought of trading him, even before what was projected to be a rough year in the desert. Fast forward to now, and not only are the Cardinals 2-4, but Sweat has had a down year, recording just 2.0 sacks and four QB hits after having 12.0 sacks and 17 QB hits in 2025. Sweat has played so poorly that the Cardinals might consider releasing him in the offseason, saving a boatload of cash in the process.

Given that, a trade makes too much sense here. Sweat likely wants a fresh start, especially after the Cardinals fired head coach Jonathan Gannon, whom Sweat had a prior connection with, and the Cardinals should be eager to acquire draft-pick compensation for a player who likely isn't part of their long-term future.

4. CB Riq Woolen, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Potential landing spots: Bills, Panthers, Bengals

Riq Woolen had to settle for a one-year prove-it deal with the Eagles over the offseason, and while the Eagles have struggled, Woolen has proven he's still a very good player. His 71.4 PFF grade is good for 16th among 102 cornerbacks, and his 70.7 coverage grade is 20th. Having great players around him like Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean undoubtedly helps, but Woolen has more than held his own in Philadelphia.

Given how well he's played, the Eagles would probably love to keep him, but Woolen is on an expiring contract, and the Eagles' season is slipping away. Assuming the Eagles fall out of contention, anyone on an expiring contract is likely to get dealt, with Woolen at or near the top of that list of rentals that the Eagles would presumably prioritize offloading for draft capital.

3. WR Stefon Diggs, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Potential landing spots: Chiefs, Ravens, 49ers

Stefon Diggs is not the star player he once was, but he had over 1,000 yards in 2025 and has 24 receptions for 214 yards and four touchdowns in five games this season for the Washington Commanders. That's pretty solid production for a WR2 on a 1-4-1 team.

Given all he's done and continues to do at the NFL level, wide receiver-needy teams will certainly be calling the Commanders, trying to pry Diggs away, even with some durability and off-field concerns. Washington won't get much in return for a 32-year-old on an expiring contract, but something is better than nothing when discussing moving a player who isn't part of the team's long-term future in a lost season.

2. DT DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Potential landing spots: Packers, 49ers, Texans

It's possible that the Colts won't entertain moving Jonathan Taylor, knowing how great a player he still is and that he's locked in for a few more years, but what reasoning would they have to hold onto DeForest Buckner past the trade deadline? Buckner is still a very good player, but he's also a 32-year-old who has missed time in each of the past couple of seasons and is on an expiring contract. To make matters worse, it sounds like he's incredibly fed up with the situation in Indianapolis.

A very pissed off #Colts DT DeForest Buckner after losing to the #Titans:



"I'm sick and tired of the same song and dance every year."



(📽️ @WISHNews8)pic.twitter.com/kYBssXnxKD — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 18, 2026

The Colts are 2-4, and given that they just blew a double-digit lead in the second half to the winless Titans in Week 6, nothing suggests they're going to turn things around and compete for a playoff spot. Firing Chris Ballard gives the Colts the ultimate leverage to begin a rebuild, and that starts with trading a disgruntled veteran on an expiring contract like Buckner.

1. EDGE Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Potential landing spots: Bears, 49ers, Jaguars

The Los Angeles Chargers are 0-6, and with games against the Rams, Texans and Ravens next up on their schedule, 0-9 could be a very real possibility. They don't want to admit this, but their season is over. There is no realistic hope of them climbing back into the playoff picture, and while I can understand wanting to hold onto Justin Herbert and others with multiple years of control, Khalil Mack is on an expiring contract.

He's also 35 years old, making him unlikely to be extended, and playing good football (3.0 sacks, 5 TFL, 6 QB hits), making him a potentially coveted asset. The Chargers have no real reason to keep him in a season that is going nowhere, and they can get a valuable and needed draft pick for him in the coming weeks.