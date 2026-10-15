The NFL trade deadline serves as a last chance of sorts for teams to finalize their rosters. It's the last chance contending teams have to fix a glaring weakness, and it's also a last chance for selling teams to part with assets that aren't part of their long-term plans. Every team should be active by the Nov. 10 deadline, but there's a difference between should and need.

It'd be a disservice if the eight teams below did not make at least one move ahead of the trade deadline, whether they're in buying or selling mode. Let's dive in.

8. Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are knee-deep in what could be a very long rebuild. In the past couple of years, they've released Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Bradley Chubb, and traded Jaylen Waddle, Jalen Ramsey and Minkah Fitzpatrick. They've stripped their roster down for the most part and are now saddled with a ton of dead cap, an 0-5 record, and a need to accumulate as many assets as possible.

I'm not saying the Dolphins need to trade everybody, but everyone on an expiring contract should be either extended or dealt, and they should listen to offers for just about all of their veterans. This team ranks No. 8 on the list because, well, they don't have much to work with in terms of trade assets. Still, the Dolphins need to continue to stockpile assets to assist their rebuild.

7. Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

On one hand, the Minnesota Vikings are 5-0 with a defense that's allowed just 12.8 points per game. A defense that formidable is bound to keep a team in any game. On the other hand, though, the Vikings rank 27th in yards per game, 29th in passing yards per game, and tied for 21st with their average of 21.8 points per game. It's great that their defense has played as well as it has, but is this offense good enough to win without such an elite defense helping them.

The Vikings should feel some pressure to add some talent to their offense alongside the likes of Justin Jefferson and TJ Hockenson. With such a boost, it'll be easy to consider them Super Bowl contenders, given how stout their defense is. Without it, are we sure the Vikings are good enough to win it all?

6. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals already made a move, sending Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texans in a deal that netted them a second-round pick. The Cardinals moving on from Harrison just two years after using the No. 4 selection in the NFL Draft on him is a tough pill to swallow and only becomes justifiable if the team continues to stockpile assets in exchange for players who aren't part of their future plans.

This means veterans like Budda Baker and Josh Sweat should headline a lengthy list of available players at the trade deadline. The Cardinals are 1-4 and should be eager to expedite their rebuild. If they were willing to trade Harrison, they should be willing and eager to do a lot more.

5. San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Much like the Vikings, the San Francisco 49ers are 5-0. When healthy, this team has a case to be Super Bowl favorites. Will they ever be fully healthy, though? I mean, their wide receiver room is decimated with injuries, and defensively, Nick Bosa has been limited to just two games played after appearing in three in 2025 and is questionable to play in Week 6. Obviously, the Niners deserve credit for their hot start despite their injuries, but shouldn't they be eager to add as much depth as possible?

The Niners could certainly use at least one wide receiver, with Ricky Pearsall out for the year, De'Zhaun Stribling out for another while and Brandon Aiyuk unlikely to ever play for the team again. They could also use some pass rush help alongside Bosa. Making moves is how the Niners go from a feel-good story to true Super Bowl favorites.

4. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are averaging 32.8 points per game, tying them for first place in the NFL, yet they're only 3-2. They've scored 30 or more points in four of their five games and 25 or more points in each of their five games, yet they're only 3-2. And the teams they've beaten have a combined record of 4-11, with two of those wins coming from the Jets, of all teams. It's not like they've been roaring through elite competition. This says a lot about where this Lions' defense is.

The Lions have allowed the most total yards per game (404.4) and the fourth-most points per game (29.6). It's really hard to win that way. The Lions have a Super Bowl-caliber offense, but their defense could prevent them from making the playoffs entirely. Making a trade would show that they're serious about competing. Sitting on their hands when their offense has played as well as it has and their defense has such glaring holes would be unforgivable.

3. Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of teams with dynamic offenses and putrid defense, how 'bout them Dallas Cowboys? The Cowboys haven't been quite as dynamic as Detroit offensively (27.6 ppg, 7th in the NFL), and they haven't been quite as putrid defensively (27.2 ppg allowed, 25th in the NFL), but their offense is absolutely good enough to seriously compete in the NFC, and their defense is absolutely bad enough to hold them back. The Cowboys are somehow 2-3 despite 30 or more points in three of their five games.

They've already traded for Joey Porter Jr. to try to help their defense, but that can't be enough for a team with this much talent. The Cowboys are fortunate to be in an NFC East division led by a Giants team that's already lost Jaxson Dart and Brian Burns for the year and an Eagles team with more injuries than we can count. Dallas must get aggressive to seize control of a very winnable division, and with such an obvious need, there's no excuse if they're inactive.

2. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are yet another team with an elite offense (32.8 ppg, T-1st in the NFL) and a putrid defense (28.2 ppg against, 28th in the NFL). You can argue that the Bills don't need to do much, given how great a player Josh Allen is and since they're 4-1, but you can argue that these are reasons why the Bills should be more aggressive.

Shouldn't they want to maximize Josh Allen's prime? Will he ever be better than he is right now? Shouldn't they be afraid of the suddenly surging New England Patriots (who, thanks to this defense, already have a win in Buffalo this year)? Should the Bills have really had to play overtime in Week 5 because their defense allowed 27 second-half points? They've allowed 30 or more points three times already (and are somehow 3-0 in those games). Allen needs help. The need for another receiver is clear, but the need for defensive help is even clearer. If the Bills don't make at least one major move, they'd be failing their franchise player who has done so much for Buffalo and deserves more talent around him.

1. Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's time for the Los Angeles Chargers to accept reality. They began the year with postseason aspirations, but they're 0-5 and have a brutal upcoming schedule, featuring games against the Chiefs, Rams, Texans and Ravens. 0-5 could quickly become 1-8 or 0-9. Waving the white flag and selling at the trade deadline could not be more crucial for the Chargers if their goal is to get back on track in 2027.

I don't think trading Justin Herbert is a must by any means (even if they should probably listen to offers if they're out there), but the Chargers can and should be trading guys like Khalil Mack, Donte Jackson and Quentin Johnston, to name a few. They should be trying to accumulate as much draft capital as possible ahead of a critical offseason, rather than attempting to win games in a season that feels unsalvageable.