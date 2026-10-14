Emergency Bills trade proposals to ensure Josh Allen isn't let down by defense again

On one hand, the Buffalo Bills were able to win their Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams despite a pair of James Cook fumbles and a Josh Allen interception. On the other hand, it took 37 points and a blocked field goal attempt in overtime for Buffalo to pull out this win. In no way should the Bills have needed to score 37 points to win in overtime, yet in no way should anyone be surprised.

The Bills are tied for the league lead in points per game (32.8), yet have allowed the fifth-most points per game (28.2) and the third-most yards per game (388.6). Their offense, even with a subpar wide receiver room beyond DJ Moore, is good enough to win a Super Bowl, but their defense is going to prevent them from even getting close at this rate. Brandon Beane must look to add reinforcements sooner rather than later to not waste this season, with these mock proposals making a lot of sense.

Bills should look to reunite with Rasul Douglas

Washington Commanders' Rasul Douglas | Action Images via Reuters

The Bills acquired Rasul Douglas at the 2023 trade deadline, and he wound up recording four interceptions in nine games down the stretch of that season. Now, he's never recorded more than five interceptions in a single season, and wasn't nearly as impactful with Buffalo in 2024, but why not explore a reunion?

He might be 31 years old, but he can still play. Quarterbacks have a 60.8 rating, having completed just 11 of 20 passes, when targeting Douglas, and his 66.5 PFF grade is good for 34th of 104 cornerbacks. He's on a cheap one-year deal, so making him fit financially won't be an issue, and given his expiring contract, the Washington Commanders presumably can't expect anything more than a Day 3 selection for him. At this price, re-acquiring Douglas is a no-brainer for Buffalo, and with the Commanders sitting at 1-3-1, them trading him is very possible, if not likely.

Budda Baker would be an ideal fit if the Cardinals are open to moving him

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bills need any help in the secondary that they can get. Sure, cornerback is probably the more pressing need, but if a player of Budda Baker's caliber is available, can the Bills really be picky? Baker isn't the star he once was, particularly in coverage, but he can generate pressure at a rate unlike few at his position. Baker ranks 12th of 96 safeties with a 75.5 pass rush grade, per PFF, and he has 2.5 sacks, already setting a new career-high.

Baker is under contract through 2027, so the Arizona Cardinals don't have to trade him, but why not consider it? They've already traded Marvin Harrison Jr., and are a 1-4 team primed to only lose more games. Baker is a franchise legend, but he's also a 30-year-old who is unlikely to be part of the next winning team in Arizona and is likely itching to play for a contender. The Bills are that. The Cardinals shouldn't give him away, but if they can get a third and move up on Day 3, why not go for it? If you're Buffalo, and you're able to get 1.5 years of a good player at an area of need, why not go for it?

Khalil Mack makes the most sense as a Bills trade candidate

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Greg Rousseau is off to an unbelievable start, but who else can the Bills trust to make life difficult for opposing quarterbacks? I mean, the Bills have 11 sacks as a team this season, and Rousseau accounts for six of them. Bradley Chubb is the only other player on the team with more than one sack and he's at only 1.5. Not much has gone right for the Los Angeles Chargers this season, but Khalil Mack has 3.0 sacks, 15 tackles (five for loss), five QB hits and 14 pressures.

He might be 35 years of age, but he remains extremely impactful. He'd be an excellent partner alongside Rousseau on the edge, and given the fact that he's on an expiring contract, it shouldn't cost too much to acquire him. The Chargers are 0-5, so the last thing they should be doing is holding onto a 35-year-old on an expiring contract. This mock trade makes too much sense for both sides.