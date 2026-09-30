Grading every NFL team through the end of September

The end of September in the NFL season still means we're talking about an extremely small sample size. Yet, the surprises of the 2026 season to this point can't wholly be ignored. Did anyone have the Las Vegas Raiders starting the year undefeated? Were the Green Bay Packers supposed to look like this big of a dumpster fire? Are we shocked that the Kansas City Chiefs look this dominant or that the Dallas Cowboys are once again being let down by the defense? The end of the month gives us the proper time to evaluate what we've seen to this point and how it stacks up with expectations.

Handing out grades for all 32 NFL teams so far seems to be the best way to do that. Some teams have passed the test with flying colors, others just barely so, and then there's the group falling flat on their faces. Let's find out which teams fit into those respective categories.

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grade: B

For months, everyone viewed the Arizona Cardinals as a team with the chance to have the worst record in the NFL. Make no mistake, this isn't a world-beating group led by Jacoby Brissett, but they've been competitive every week, even against the start of the NFL's toughest schedule. It seems as if Mike LaFleur and the core that is in place for this team are giving Cards fans reason for optimism about the future.

Atlanta Falcons

Grade: Incomplete

I hate giving out an "incomplete" grade — it just feels like a cowardly cop-out. But for the Atlanta Falcons, it's the only thing that feels appropriate. Cooper Rush could not have been more disatrous and the Falcons followed suit. But then Michael Penix Jr. came in for one game and they dominated an admittedly cratering Packers team. That leads me to needing to see more of what Atlanta looks like with Penix at the helm, though.

Baltimore Ravens

Grade: C+

While the Baltimore Ravens are 2-1 just like everyone else in the AFC North to start the season, it does feel like there are some reasons to be concerned. Had the Cowboys not shot themselves in the foot in Brazil, this team would either be 1-2 or have an overtime victory over Dallas. But more importantly, the offense is still figuring itself out to a level of consistency, and the defense has given up 23+ points in every game to this point.

Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grade: A-

To the surprise of no one, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills offense once again looks like one of the league's best. The undefeated start looks like a dream, and they now have the chance to almost put the AFC East out of reach after just four weeks with a looming matchup against the Patriots in Week 4. The only reason I'm not giving them the full "A" grade is that the defense is still conceding more than 25 points per game to this point. Just something to watch there.

Carolina Panthers

Grade: C-

No division is as wide-open as the NFC South right now, with the Carolina Panthers actually sitting atop the standings with a 1-2 record. That being said, no one is going to feel all that good about Carolina considering that they just came off a loss to the Browns and are now ravaged by injuries, particularly on the offensive line protecting Bryce Young. I still think the Panthers and Saints look like the division's best, but that's a low bar and one that's ultimately a tad disappointing.

Chicago Bears

Grade: B+

If you told just about any Chicago Bears fan that this team would lose Caleb Williams midgame and then wouldn't have Williams or Tyson Bagent the following week and would still be at 2-1 on the season, they'd have to be ecstatic, right? The Bears are still a team that has serious questions on the defensive side of the ball that need to be sorted out. But similarly to the Bills, Ben Johnson's offense is going to be enough to keep them in almost every game.

Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grade: C+

The Bengals do deserve a plus for avoiding another slow start, something that has plagued this franchise, but this grade is probably a bit lower than most people expected for a Cincinnati team that's 2-1. There's reason for that, though. After wins to open the season over projected playoff teams in the Bucs and Chargers, the vibes were high. A loss to the Steelers with the previous opponents now sitting 0-6 combined, however, makes you want to reevaluate whether that's actually a couple of feathers in the Bengals' cap.

Cleveland Browns

Grade: A

In no way are we witnessing the Cleveland Browns and especially Deshaun Watson play an appetizing brand of football. At the same time, what looked like a disaster show in Week 1 has quickly turned around and the Browns are now sitting at 2-1 on the season. Frankly, I wasn't ruling out the possibility that Cleveland wouldn't win two games all season, and they've already done so by the end of September. I suspect this grade won't stay the same, but they've far exceeded expectations to this point.

Dallas Cowboys

Grade: C-

Stop me if you've heard this one before with the Dallas Cowboys, but Dak Prescott and the offense have done more than enough for this team to be 3-0 on the season. Naturally, they sit at 1-2 on the year as Christian Parker's defensive overhaul hasn't exactly gone according to plan. That's before we even mention a litany of questionable Brian Schottenheimer decisions already plaguing this group as well. The upside is still there and the NFC East is still wide-open, but the start has been a disappointment for Dallas.

Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grade: B

Beating the Rams in Denver is undoubtedly a statement that the Broncos and Sean Payton made this past week — though it would be notable to mention that they might've gotten some help from the refs. It does appear that the Denver defense might not be the same level of lockdown unit that we saw a year ago, which puts added pressure on Bo Nix and the offense. It's not been consistent, but they've answered the call enough to be 2-1 on the year.

Detroit Lions

Grade: B

With the lone loss for the Lions this season coming on the road against the Bills, I don't think anyone is going to fault them for that. And the good news is that Detroit has bookended that loss with home wins over the Saints and Jets. However, they've also played nail-biting close games now with the Saints and Jets, which is less enthusing. This offense is finding its footing and rhythm again, but I'm still curious about their makeup against top competition. Unfortunately, we might have to wait until November to see that with an easy schedule lying ahead.

Green Bay Packers

Grade: F

Giving a team that does have a win on the season an "F" might seem harsh, but if any franchise deserves it this season, it's the Packers. What are we even doing here? The offensive line has been an abject disaster and, while injuries are a part of that, the defense has been just as bad. It seems like everything is falling apart around Jordan Love right now and the only thing worse than the eye-test performance and stats with Green Bay right now might be the vibes.

Houston Texans

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Grade: F

For as bad as things have been for the Packers, who also received an "F", the Texans can match that at almost every turn. The postseason last year left us with critical questions about C.J. Stroud and if he could lead a legitimate and viable Houston offense. Those questions have not only gotten louder, but now the safety net Stroud has been able to have beneath him in the Texans defense is giving up 25 points per game on the year. The foundation is crumbling and the decorations around the metaphorical building are breaking in the fall.

Indianapolis Colts

Grade: C

On one hand, the Colts are just 1-2 on the season and the defense looks like an abject disaster, as they've given up 27 points per game to this point. They're tied for the second-most points allowed in the NFL to this point. But on the other hand, Indianapolis took the Chiefs down to the wire and simply found out that they aren't as good as the Ravens, at least in Week 1. Put simply, the Colts kind of look like the team I expected them to, somewhere right in the middle of the league with the potential to create impressive flashes.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Grade: A-

It feels like we're not giving enough credence to what the Jaguars have done to this point in the season. Beating up on the Browns might mean more than we realized with the spirited football Cleveland has played since they narrowly lost on the road at Denver and then thoroughly embarrassed the Patriots in Week 3. With the AFC South looking as paltry as it does, the Jaguars have separated themselves — but they also look like a team to be taken seriously in the conference at large.

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grade: A+

Don't care about any level of competition discussions. Don't care that they probably still need a wide receiver. None of it looks like it matters when it comes to the Chiefs right now. Patrick Mahomes immediately looked like himself upon returning from injury, but the offense has been reborn with the threat of Kenneth Walker III now in the backfield. Throw in the fact that Brett Veach seemed to press the right buttons on defense and that the offensive line has looked much better, and it's hard not to think that Kansas City's dyanstic run isn't back on.

Las Vegas Raiders

Grade: A+

Maybe I'm getting too soft with the grading, but the Chiefs and now their rival Las Vegas Raiders have been two of the league's most impressive teams early on in the season. Kirk Cousins looks like a different player than he did in Atlanta and the Raiders are quite clearly on the right track with rebuilding this roster after a 3-0 start. Let's be clear, the level of competition has been terrible and the record will fall back to Earth, but I already feel confident in saying that the Raiders rebuild now looks ahead of schedule without even yet seeing Fernando Mendoza.

Los Angeles Chargers

Grade: F

Someone hand me the "Fell for it Again" award. I thought Mike McDaniel was everything that Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense needed to unlock this team and allow Jim Harbaugh's group to take it up a notch and contend. Instead, it looks like a complete dumpster fire with Los Angeles right now. The defense has been bad, Herbert and the offense have been worse and, as dramatic as it might seem, their season already feels like it's over. Maybe things just magically click, but that's not a good place to be if you're banking on that happening.

Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grade: C

Holding the Australia game against the Rams too harshly, in my estimation, is misguided. The franchise made a boneheaded decision when it came to the team's travel and it cost them against a clearly very good 49ers team. However, that doesn't mean Los Angeles deserves a ton of credit either. For a "super team" to go 1-2 to start the year with the only win being over a Giants team that lost Jaxson Dart midgame is anything but good. Matthew Stafford needs Puka Nacua back and to just figure it out himself, but this is why they say games happen on grass not on paper.

Miami Dolphins

Grade: B

That's not a typo. The Dolphins have quite clearly not built a roster that was designed to win games, so why in the world would I grade them on the same curve as a team like the Rams? That doesn't make much sense. Malik Willis has actually shown real flashes and the Dolphins might've found the future leader of the defense in Jacob Rodriguez. Plus, there have been actual moments of competitiveness against some good teams, even if it didn't last. I've legitimately been more impressed than not in relation to my expectations for Miami entering the season.

Minnesota Vikings

Grade: A

Brian Flores is just a mad genius, y'all. The Vikings lost Kyler Murray to injury almost immediately and still reeled off back-to-back wins with Carson Wentz at the helm. That brought Kyler back into the fold and they continued their winning ways and currently sit at 3-0 atop the NFC North. Flores' defense has been the driving force behind that while the offense remains incredibly well coached under Kevin O'Connell as well. And as an added bonus, the J.J. McCarthy nightmare is over. The arrow is pointed so clearly up to start the year in Minnesota.

New England Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Grade: F

Remember when Drake Maye was a legitimate NFL MVP candidate? That was somehow less than 365 days ago, which is probably hard to believe if you've watched the Patriots quarterback this season. Everything has gone to hell in a handbasket for New England. The defense has taken a step back, Maye has been truly awful and turnover-prone, and A.J. Brown got hurt almost immediately. Maybe Mike Vrabel has some secret sauce to reignite the Pats, but it doesn't look too favorable at this point.

New Orleans Saints

Grade: B-

I was never one of the people going full bore in on the New Orleans Saints this season. Their defense still looks a little too long in the tooth to meaningfully compete and contend this season, even if there are parts on both sides of the ball I'm high on. That's what we've seen play out after a 1-2 start. Tyler Shough and the offense look like the real deal, but the defense hasn't been able to come up with enough stops. Given the woes of the NFC South at large, though, maybe that's enough to propel New Orleans to a division title even still.

New York Giants

Grade: C-

If we could put a sad face next to the Giants' grade, that would probably make the most sense. The vibes were so high for the start of the John Harbaugh era in New York after they upset the Cowboys in the season opener, but it's been quickly downhill since then. Losing Jaxson Dart again is a death knell for this offense as Jameis Winston isn't the answer, and now Brian Burns is also hurt. Frankly, the grade is more just about the disappointment of what could've been rather than trying to be harsh on the Giants for their performance amid all this turmoil.

New York Jets

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Grade: B-

There aren't a ton of reasons to believe that the Jets are actually a good football team — but it's also a positive given the recent history of this organization to say that the Jets are also pretty clearly not a bad football team either! Geno Smith has given this offense a baseline level of competency that's been missing and, while Aaron Glenn still has a world of room to improve as a head coach and decision-maker, the defense has also looked solid. The playoffs are probably slightly unrealistic, but the experience for Jets fans has been much improved from recent years.

Philadelphia Eagles

Grade: C

You're probably thinking that this is at least a slight overreaction to the Eagles getting blown out by the Case Keenum-led Bears on Monday Night Fooball in Week 3. That's part of it, sure, but the other pieces of the puzzle are the fact that the offense has looked middling under new coordinator Sean Mannion and that their two wins are by a combined six points over the lowly Commanders and Titans. That's not great, as the defense looks to have taken a step back too, and with the Rams and Jaguars looming, things appear as if they could turn sour in a hurry for Philadelphia.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Grade: C+

I guess? While understanding that the Steelers are 2-1 on the season like every other team in the division, are there really many fans in Pittsburgh who feel markedly different about this team based on what we've seen on the field? Aaron Rodgers looks like a 42-year-old playing quarterback and not the Tom Brady version. The receiving corps has overall been a huge disappointment. The defense is lesser than it was in years past. The results on the scoreboard are positive, but the vibes say it's still a situation that's only slightly better than average.

San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grade: A+

The funny thing about the 49ers is that, if I were to just show you the injuries that this team has already had to endure, you'd probably assume that this season had gone awry immediately for San Francisco. Quite the contrary on the field, though, because the Niners are 3-0 to start the year. Depleted receiving corps be damned, Brock Purdy is playing like an MVP candidate and the defense is continuing to make it work. Maybe it does come crashing back down at some point, but this team deserves a boatload of credit for what they've done.

Seattle Seahawks

Grade: B

It's honestly kind of hilarious that the Seahawks' two wins have come with a half-drive with Sam Darnold at the helm and then the loss to the Commanders was after Darnold's return. This defense had an uncharacteristic letdown against Marcus Mariota, which feels like an outlier after Seattle held the Patriots and Cards to a combined 17 points in the first two games. There's no reason to be concerned about the defending Super Bowl champs, but you do have to dock them slightly for the loss to Washington.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Grade: F

Has a contract ever aged as poorly as quickly as the monster deal that Baker Mayfield signed just before the start of the season? The Buccaneers have been terrible in every sense. The offense looks completely out of sorts with Mayfield at the heart of that, and the defense has continued to take a notable step back. Todd Bowles is already on the hot seat in Tampa Bay, but what's worse is that the first three weeks of performance don't leave much room for hope that things will turn around.

Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Grade: D

Let's be clear that no one should've expected the Titans to be good this season. Drafting Carnell Tate in the first round was something I was against in the immediate aftermath and the defense looks like too many veterans and too few impact players. However, they get a sub-average grade for their start to the season because Cam Ward has looked so disappointing early in the season. That was the beacon of hope for this Titans season and, while I'm not ready to write him off just yet, it's not looked good at many points thus far.

Washington Commanders

Grade: C

On the offensive side of the ball, the Jayden Daniels injury is certainly worrisome when looking at the Commanders long-term. After all, their hopeful franchise quarterback is having recurring elbow issues. But at the same time, Marcus Mariota has come in and kept it moving on that side of the ball. The problem is that the defense is still a massive worry under a defensive-minded coach in Dan Quinn. Things need to change quickly on that side of the ball or Washington is going to fall behind the 8-ball again.