NFL Week 4 picks and predictions, straight-up and ATS: Bills bury Patriots, Chiefs and Lions roll

The schedule for NFL Week 4 is fascinating, both in some good and bad ways, when you go down the board. There are some marquee matchups, like the Patriots visiting the Bills, the Rams visiting the Eagles, the battle of the unbeatens in Vegas between the Chiefs and Raiders, and even the Cowboys and Texans trying to right the ship. Then there are matchups like Dolphins-Vikings or Titans-Ravens that seem a little lopsided. But this is the trick when we're making NFL picks and predictions — it's never as easy as it seems.

I've certainly embodied that through three weeks with my NFL picks, specifically following up an 11-win week against the spread to begin the season with a pair of five-win weeks. Not great! At least we still have a good record straight-up, I suppose. You know what, though — it's a long season, and we're going to bounce back (I hope). With that, it's time for our NFL Week 4 picks with predictions for all 16 games both straight-up and against the spread.

NFL Week 4 predictions: Picks straight-up and ATS for every game

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NFL Week 4 Matchup Straight-Up Pick ATS Pick Steelers at Browns (TNF) Browns Browns +2.5 Colts at Commanders (London) Colts Colts -3.5 Titans vs. Ravens Ravens Ravens -11.5 Jets at Bears Bears Jets +3.5 Packers vs. Buccaneers Packers Buccaneers +3.5 Jaguars at Bengals Jaguars Jaguars +2.5 Patriots at Bills Bills Patriots +6.5 Cardinals at Giants Cardinals Cardinals -1.5 Cowboys at Texans Cowboys Cowboys +2.5 Rams at Eagles Rams Rams -3 Dolphins at Vikings Vikings Vikings -10.5 Chargers at Seahawks Seahawks Chargers +7 Broncos at 49ers 49ers 49ers -2.5 Chiefs at Raiders Chiefs Chiefs -4.5 Lions at Panthers (SNF) Lions Lions -3.5 Falcons at Saints (MNF) Saints Saints -2.5

2026 NFL Picks Straight-Up Record: 30-18 (Last Week: 8-8) | ATS Record: 21-26-1 (Last Week: 5-10-1)

Note: All lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Toughest NFL Week 4 prediction to make

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jacksonville Jaguars (+2.5) at Cincinnati Bengals

The Jaguars have quietly just been rolling. Yes, they lost to the Broncos in Week 2, but did so in a close game — plus, Denver is showing that loss certainly isn't a bad one. But while the Bengals have an identical 2-1 record coming into this matchup and are playing at home in this matchup, if you start to dig a little deeper, that feels a bit flimsy. Do we really want to say the defense is fixed after they just gave up 30 in a loss to Aaron Rodgers' Steelers on the heels of beating the Bucs and Texans, teams that have combined for zero wins thus far?

That couldn't be me. I'm still convinced that Jacksonville's offense is near the top of the league in terms of efficiency and might only be getting revved up right now and can expose the Bengals defense further. Yes, Joe Burrow and Cincy can certainly counter that, but I also have far more faith in the Jags defense. Taking a road dog never feels good, though, so it was a lot going on to ultimately just land on the team that I think is better... and perhaps considerably so.

Easiest NFL Week 4 pick on the board

Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Detroit Lions (-3.5) at Carolina Panthers

This isn't to say that the Detroit Lions are some world-beater that is infallible. This also isn't to say that I think the Carolina Panthers are a dogwater football team that has no hope, even at home. However, it is most definitely to say that the Lions come into this matchup with a couple of distinct advantages, ones which, unfortunately, stem from a bout of injuries that the Panthers are going to be trying to endure in this matchup.

For one, Jaycee Horn is out in this matchup and the Panthers defense is banged up — there's also at least a chance that Devin Lloyd doesn't play as well. But worse than that, Bryce Young could be in some trouble as almost the entirety of the Carolina offensive line will be out of this game due to injuries. Even if Detroit's pass rush outside of Aidan Hutchinson isn't anything to write home about, that's a mistmatch against almost any defense in the league, which leads me to believe that the Lions should win this game pretty comfortably on the road.

The pick that you're curious about

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kansas City Chiefs (-4.5) at Las Vegas Raiders

One of the biggest games of the week as the Chiefs and Raiders renew their rivalry while both teams are off to dream starts to the season. I don't think many people had this matchup in Vegas being between undefeated teams, but here we are — and it should be a ton of fun to see how it plays out.

Unfortunately, I'm not sure I think the result is very much in doubt. The Raiders are undoubtedly a far better team than I expected them to be right out of the gate this season. Kirk Cousins and offensive line upgrades have stabilized this group in a massive way. But we can't overlook the fact that the Silver and Black's run to 3-0 has featured wins over the Dolphins and the mightily struggling Chargers, though the win on the road against the Saints does undeniably raise my opinion of this team quite a bit.

This isn't to say the Chiefs are a perfect team, but they are by far better than the combined 1-8 record that the teams the Raiders have played boast to this point in the season. More importantly, Patrick Mahomes and Kenneth Walker III lead the way for what looks like the by far the best offense Vegas will have seen yet and, while Maxx Crosby is on another planet with his performance right now, I'm not sure he's enough to slow this Kansas City group down enough to either win or even to cover as a home underdog.