NFL Power Rankings entering Week 4: Packers and Patriots tumble, Chiefs overtake Seahawks

It’s incredibly difficult to repeat in the NFL. Everything about this league is designed to pull a team back to the back. It’s the nature of an economic system that amounts to corporate socialism for billionaires. And it’s going to be even more difficult for the Seahawks, we suspect, because the NFC West looks ridiculous. Even Arizona isn’t quite the automatic pushover many expected.

But for a repeating team that entered the season with major issues to the back end of the defense — so important to Mike Macdonald — to then lose their starting quarterback on the first series of the season and just keep rolling like nothing happened, that's special stuff. So of course that’s now how it went. The magic carpet ride is finally over for the Super Bowl champs.

Washington stepped up and stopped the run and created turnovers, Sam Darnold threw a late pick instead of ushering a game-winning drive, and we got an upset and a new team at the top. Not going to ding Seattle too much, because the back end will get better. Macdonald doesn’t lose on the road very often.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Rank: 2

2 Week 3 Result: def. Dolphins, 24-10

There is reason to believe that by the time we get to January, the defense will be their star. That unit could be what carries them into the postseason. A lot of execs figured that would have to be the case from Week 1. The fact it hasn’t been, and they have the passing game clicking with Patrick Mahomes just back from knee surgery, is huge. This was no tour de force against Miami, but they are back to winning games week after week.

2. Seattle Seahawks

Last Rank: 1

1 Week 3 Result: lost to Commanders, 33-31

Like we have long thought, this team has a special bond and we believe it is capable of special stuff, and plenty of people we respect around the league think the same thing. But they hadn’t lost since November and were due for one.

3. Denver Broncos

Last Rank: 3

3 Week 3 Result: def. Rams, 30-26

That Week 1 loss may have been just what they needed. They know how important home-field advantage is. Davis Webb is going to have to grow into the offensive playcaller thing, but let’s keep in mind QB Bo Nix had a compromised offseason too. I buy what Sean Payton could do there this season. Webb has been a lot better in the second half in each of the last two weeks.

4. Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Rank: 6

6 Week 3 Result: def. Chargers, 24-16

The move to the 3-4 is a big deal. Two more personnel execs I asked about said that it could transform this defense. I also hear Sean McDermott was going to shift their base front had he not been fired. “Different team at the line of scrimmage,” one longtime exec told me. "They are winning up front."

5. Los Angeles Rams

Last Rank: 4

4 Week 3 Result: lost to Broncos, 30-26

Not freaking out about anything. This team will be there in the end. It’s not a group that belongs outside the top 10 with all the talent they have on the coaching staff and the roster. Not going to be one of those guys who is dropping the Super Bowl favorites all over the place because they play a ridiculous early schedule.

6. Philadelphia Eagles (Still to play on MNF vs. Bears)

Last Rank : 7

: 7 Week 3 Result: TBD

They seem to be living dangerously and perhaps are not much different than a year ago. But they’re winning games and they’ve won a helluva lot of regular season games. They also might be catching the Bears at the right time Monday with two quarterbacks down. Still very much a work in progress.

7. Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Rank: 8

8 Week 3 Result: def. Buccaneers, 23-16

This was a tricky spot for them. Facing a desperate opponent and having their own early success to handle as well as juggling an odd QB situation now back with Kyler Murray. That’s a lot, especially after all the QB drama there last year with JJ McCarthy (I think he’s gone by the deadline). Kevin McConnell is a top-eight coach in this league.

8. Jacksonville Jaguars

Last Rank: 10

10 Week 3 Result: def. Patriots, 35-6

I don’t feel like this team needs one particular aspect to carry it to victories. They aren’t overly dependent on individuals or a certain position group to carry it. They aren’t wedded to a certain script to win. They can do it in more than one way. I think they can do playoff damage. They need to beat teams at home early in season when weather can be a factor. Totally undressed Drake Maye and a Pats offense lacking weapons.

9. San Francisco 49ers

Last Rank: 10

10 Week 3 Result: def. Cardinals, 36-30

The injury report is giving me great pause. They need to stack these early wins because this defensive front is looking thin and the pass rush was a massive problem a year ago. Now, Nick Bosa is already hurt again. This is an old team in so many key spots.

10. Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last Rank : 5

: 5 Week 3 Result: lost to Steelers, 30-27

That’s the kind of September football we came to expect from them. Yuck. Defense took a major step back. Steelers attacked the perimeter and double-teamed the heck out of Dexter Lawrence. Aaron Rodgers was able to push the ball down the field way too easily. They will have some bad flashbacks to seasons past off this one.

11. Las Vegas Raiders

Last Rank: 23

23 Week 3 Result: def. Saints, 35-27

We told you last week we are giving them all of their due while we can. There will be some falloff soon, but it's hard to win three in a row and the Saints are a very decent team. Kirk Cousins is so at ease in this offense, and can you believe the Raiders are the team making the plays in the fourth quarter? Brock Bowers made a huge impact. Maxx Crosby is playing out of his mind.

12. Baltimore Ravens

Last Rank : 15

: 15 Week 3 result: def. Cowboys, 34-31

The offensive line is a total joke and they already have a rookie guard in his third game snapping. Lamar Jackson is always under pressure. No one wins downfield except for Zay Flowers, and this remains a horrible fourth-quarter defense. The schedule is about to get easy, but this team does not have the Super Bowl roster it was overhyped to boast about, as usual.

13. Chicago Bears (Still to play on MNF vs. Eagles)

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Rank: 12

12 Week 3 Result: TBD

Could the Bears pull off an upset down their top two QBs? Ben Johnson is a motivated guy and I am sure he will have a quality game plan, but this team has already had a lot of weird stuff go down, from scoring 59 and almost giving up 40 to last week’s rain game to Monday’s tough assignment. Have a hard time seeing Caleb Williams being back for at least a month.

14. New Orleans Saints

Last Rank: 11

11 Week 3 Result: lost to Raiders, 35-27

I still think they found something with this quarterback and I buy Brandon Staley as a defensive coordinator. They got the run game going a little Sunday in a tough loss and need to have Tyler Shough use his legs more. Bowers pretty much beat them Sunday.

15. Dallas Cowboys

Last Rank : 14

: 14 Week 3 Result: lost to Ravens, 34-31

Played bully ball against the Ravens and bossed them at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. And still found a way to lose, largely due to special teams — a blocked field goal and a silly kick to the end zone that gave Lamar Jackson just enough time. Defense made massive strides in the run game. They will win their share of shootouts and Brazil on Sunday should have been one of them.

16. Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts place kicker Spencer Shrader | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last Rank : 22

: 22 Week 3 Result: def. Texans, 19-17

Nobody needed a win more than them, arguably of all the 0-2 teams. They had not won since November. They kept finding ways to lose. They lost deep threat Alex Pierce to another serious injury. They gave up a late drive and had to rally. And they did, putting division-rival Houston in deep trouble at the same time. Vital win. No other way to put it.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Rank: 21

21 Week 3 Result: def. Bengals, 30-27

Very similar script as the Colts, showing a lot of fight against a division foe and winning late. Did not think they could win any sort of shootout with an offense like the Bengals, but man, was Iwrong. Got a lot of people involved in the offense, including hulking tight end Darnell Washington in key spots.

18. Detroit Lions

Last Rank: 18

18 Week 3 Result: def. Jets, 31-24

I’m not buying this operation. It’s starting to become clear this is a team that can beat lesser teams but struggles with the middle class and is probably in trouble vs. good teams. The defense is bad; they let teams go crazy on them in the second half of games and Penei Sewell at left tackle might not be the move. Their decline feels real to me.

19. Houston Texans

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Rank: 13

13 Week 3 Result: lost to Colts, 19-17

Still think they will be there in the end. Believe in their ability to get off the mat a lot more than the other tams clustered around them. Is C.J. Stroud a top QB? He’s really short on downfield weapons right now. They need Nico Collins back and might have to make a proactive move for somebody who can catch the ball ... Marvin Harrison Jr. maybe.

20. New York Giants

Last Rank: 20

20 Week 3 Result: def. Titans, 12-7

Giants defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson got a raw deal in Tennessee, and the New York defense is going to have help this team stabilize with Jaxson Dart out long-term again. The hunt for QBs is on — Joe Flacco, Mason Rudolph, JJ McCarthy are among the candidates who make sense — and this could still be a solid enough operation with this new staff in charge. Serious limitations on offense right now.

21. Atlanta Falcons

Last Rank : 30

: 30 Week 3 Result: def. Packers, 35-14

Don’t want to go too crazy about one result, but what they did Thursday was nothing short of season-saving. Was texting a GM about that game who thought Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. looked like he couldn’t fire through his throws or protect himself in the first quarter and made major strides with his confidence in that repaired knee as the game went on. Their quarterback play had been atrocious. Big step.

22. Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Rank : 24

: 24 Week 3 Result: def. Panthers, 21-18

Todd Monken for coach of the year? How about Deshaun Watson wanting to get back in that game late and then making the play to knock off the Panthers? Like the Raiders, we are going to ride the lightning with the Dawg Pound while it’s happening. These dudes are playing some defense and they seem to enjoy their new coach.

23. New England Patriots

Last Rank: 16

16 Week 3 Result: lost to Jaguars, 35-6

It’s getting dire for them, as is the case for most Super Bowl losers who start slowly the following year. I don’t know anyone who liked their offseason and you’re going to start hearing more and more about what a distraction all of Mike Vrabel’s ish was for this franchise. Drake Maye is playing like a frontrunner and not an MVP, and this team isn’t going to be playing with a lead and facing poor defenses like last year.

24. Washington Commanders

Last Rank: 29

29 Week 3 Result: def. Seahawks, 33-31

Perhaps we put too much into the Save Your Season bump, but these guys deserve a boost. Marcus Mariota looked like he might be hurt, and this defense looked intent to blow a game. Sam Darnold also got into a groove and you could feel the comeback with Seattle down two late. This isn’t a good team, but they showed fight and we suspect their high point this season isn’t too far above this.

25. Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Rank: 17

17 Week 3 Result: lost to Browns, 21-18

The Browns defense is still proving to be quite solid, even after the Myles Garrett trade. This was a loss that could certainly haunt the Panthers, and they have been all over the place through three weeks. I believe they are fairly solid but are also getting whacked by injuries.

26. Arizona Cardinals

Last Rank: 24

24 Week 3 Result: lost to 49ers, 36-30

Like we pointed previously, they aren’t a total pushover anymore, and they gave the 49ers a game. Arizona can do some interesting things on offense. Maybe they trade a wide reciever here soon, and maybe they eventually trade a quarterback, too.

27. New York Jets

Last Rank: 26

26 Week 3 Result: lost to Lions, 31-24

How did Geno Smith go 31-of-37 on the road with three touchdowns and no picks, and they lose the game after holding the Lions offense in check for the first half? They’re the Jets' man, and Aaron Glenn is up against it already. This team could be 3-0, but winning never seems to come easy for them.

28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Rank: 25

25 Week 3 Result: lost to Vikings, 23-16

I’m more surprised by the defense being this lost than I am by Baker Mayfield not looking like a $35 million QB, let alone a $50 million one. Figured the defense, with Todd Bowles running it and more resources pouted into it, was going to lead the way. Mayfield being banged up again isn’t even the story really — it's how poorly he was playing and how pop-gun this offense is.

29. Green Bay Packers

Last Rank : 19

: 19 Week 3 Result: lost to Falcons, 35-14

Matt LaFleur looks overwhelmed and his quarterback looks like he can’t handle adversity. Even worse, the offensive line looks like it belongs in the CFL — and the defense isn’t good enough, either. They are an embarrassment right now, and Lambeau isn’t done letting them know about it.

30. Los Angeles Chargers

Last Rank: 28

28 Week 3 Result: lost to Bills, 24-16

Sorry, but the schedule isn’t letting up until after their Week 7 bye, and who knows what the offensive assistants will look like after that. At least when Jim Harbaugh had Greg Roman running his offense, he knew they could bleed the clock and run the ball. Justin Herbert doesn’t look like a leader or a winner. He wasn’t going to stop trying until he threw a backbreaking pick, which eventually came.

31. Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Rank : 31

: 31 Week 3 Result: lost to Giants, 12-7

Doubt I am going to have a lot of motivation or inclination to move these two teams around much. It is what it is. We’ll see if Brian Daboll can get Cam Ward in a good place. Just don’t see much hope with this group after the way this potential comeback ended.

32. Miami Dolphins

Last Rank: 32

32 Week 3 Result: lost to Chiefs, 24-10

Arch Manning looked okay, but I wasn’t blown away. A lot of defaults to his legs. I bet he stays in school. Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis can play, but he has nothing to work with here. Like, it’s just a bleak roster in terms of anybody making plays — especially with concerns about De'Von Achane, who left Sunday's game with an injury.