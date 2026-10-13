Bills vs. Rams live player stats, box score and match stats for Monday Night Football in Week 5

Coming into the season, the Week 5 matchup with the Buffalo Bills on the road against the Los Angeles Rams looked like a potential Super Bowl preview. It may still be, but the Rams haven't fully held up their end of the bargain to start this season in that regard. That doesn't take any luster off the game in primetime, though. Josh Allen vs. Matthew Stafford, James Cook vs. Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua and Davante Adams out there, though the one big drawback is DJ Moore being unable to go in this game. But we certainly have the makings of a shootout for Buffalo and Los Angeles because these are two prolific offenses and there are questions about the defenses.

All this to say, we could see some gaudy stats put up throughout Bills-Rams on Monday Night Football. If this game rivaled the legendary Chiefs-Rams showdown of years past, it wouldn't be anyone. That means not only will you want to watch this Week 5 NFL clash, but you'll want to make sure you have all the numbers that will make your eyes pop. You can follow along with all of the Bills vs. Rams player and game stats, as well as track the play-by-play action, below with us throughout the contest.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Bills vs. Rams player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary