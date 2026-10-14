Realistic Justin Herbert trade packages the Vikings, Steelers and Jets could force LA to consider

The Los Angeles Chargers are easily the most disappointing team in football right now. The Mike McDaniel hire had folks (me included) wondering if L.A. might be a sneaky Super Bowl contender; instead, the Chargers offense looks a mess, and Justin Herbert shoulders the brunt of the blame. That's saying something, given his postseason track record.

There's a lot of season left, but history is not kind to 0-5 teams. Los Angeles has lost to contenders (Seahawks, Bills, Broncos) and pretenders (Cardinals, Raiders) alike. Their upcoming schedule won't provide much relief either: The undefeated Chiefs await in Week 6, followed by the Rams in Week 8 after the buy.

All of which has put a trade deadline fire sale on the table. And while that likely wouldn't include the franchise quarterback smack in the middle of his prime, this season has gone so sideways that the Chargers can't take anything off the table — an opportunity several QB-needy teams around the league could take advantage.

Could the Chargers actually trade Justin Herbert?

Justin Herbert - Los Angeles Chargers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's so rare for Pro Bowl quarterbacks to be traded, much less in their athletic prime. Herbert is 28 years old with plenty of accolades on his résumé. It's hard to find true franchise QBs. Until now, Herbert was viewed as a consensus top-10 quarterback with the right blend of footwork, feel and arm talent to one day compete for a Super Bowl.

The Chargers probably will not trade Herbert. At the very least it's too soon. But smart front offices get ahead of the curve and L.A. does not want to get stuck in purgatory with a quarterback on the decline, especially if Herbert has lost confidence in himself. It's also worth noting that the team has a chance to land extremely high in a loaded 2027 NFL Draft, with several elite QB prospects available to them. The chance to offload Herbert (and his contract) while replacing him with a cost-controlled future star sure does sound appealing — on paper.

Los Angeles would need to get the pick right, which is the tricky part. Cam Ward was the No. 1 overall pick two years ago and he looks unplayable right now. There's more risk associated with an unknown. Then again, Herbert currently leads the NFL in turnovers with a career-high sack percentage (10.63) and a career-worst completion percentage (59.4). So it's not like he is making it easy to view the light at the end of the tunnel.

Should Herbert end up on the chopping block, these teams could make it worth the Chargers' while.

Vikings trade proposal for Justin Herbert

Carson Wentz - Minnesota Vikings | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Minnesota Vikings are 5-0, so there's risk in such a profound shake-up. Justin Herbert would need to learn a new scheme on the fly. That said, Minnesota currently has the NFL's top defense and its worst offense. That needs to change if the Vikings want to meaningfully compete when the playoffs roll around.

Kyler Murray has looked better with each passing week, but he's no longer the dual-threat dynamo of old. The Vikings' offense really shouldn't be this sluggish. Kevin O'Connell has proven his chops as a play-caller in the past, while Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jauan Jennings and T.J. Hockenson comprise a talented receiving core. Herbert needs to lock in, but perhaps a change of scenery — and an improvement in the talent around him — can help.

If Herbert can start placing his throws and keep a lid on turnovers, Minnesota would be well-positioned for a deep run. The NFC is a slaughterhouse, so the path is difficult, but the Vikings don't need anything special. Even baseline competence gives them a chance with Minnesota's ability to apply pressure on defense. Even if Herbert needs a few weeks to settle in, the Vikings can keep scores low and compete.

In L.A., Carson Wentz can serve as a competent stopgap before Herbert's replacement is drafted next April. And the Chargers get another first-round pick to build out the roster around said replacement QB.

Steelers trade proposal for Justin Herbert

Drew Allar - Pittsburgh Steelers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pittsburgh Steelers are once again competitive despite Mike Tomlin's departure. The old magic between Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy is long dormant, but the 42-year-old Rodgers still has enough left in the tank to keep Pittsburgh in the postseason mix. That said, Rodgers can't navigate pressure like he used to, and it's his walk year. He has already stated his intent to retire at season's end.

Los Angeles probably doesn't want Rodgers for half a season, nor all the baggage that comes with him. Rodgers probably doesn't want to spend his twilight days losing football games in an unfamiliar environment either. So, the Steelers trade rookie quarterback Drew Allar, who popped in preseason with his arm strength and his improved processing skills.

The Chargers would plug Allar into the Mike McDaniel offense, just to see what he can do before deciding whether or not to draft over him in 2027. As for Pittsburgh: Are you ready for the Rodgers vs. Herbert discourse? No, me neither. Realistically, Herbert is probably the better quarterback and he can serve as a bridge to the future, as he's under contract through at least 2029. The Steelers would need to deal with the fallout of benching Rodgers, who's likely to cause a scene, but a calibrated swing on Herbert is probably worth it. There's clearly a separation between Pittsburgh and the NFL's real contenders. Another first-round exit won't excite anybody.

Jets trade proposal for Justin Herbert

Geno Smith - New York Jets | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Geno Smith looks good! Like "call the ambulance but not for me" good, even if Smith is not superhuman enough to lead the New York Jets to contention in the AFC East. Last season was brutal, but Smith has captained the Jets offense with remarkable poise and efficiency, aided by a strong O-line. That one-year, prove-it contract has paid dividends for New York and for head coach Aaron Glenn, who's clearly coaching for his job.

The Chargers aren't all that interested in Smith, of course. He's just there to let it fly for a year and put a respectable product on the field before L.A. can draft his replacement in 2027. That's the theme of all these trades: The Chargers need to get another QB back, because their QB room behind Herbert is abysmal. That is why Herbert, despite his traumatically poor performances, isn't in any real danger of getting benched.

The Jets also have a unique advantage: three first-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft, which allows them to cough up a potentially juicy pick (Indianapolis' from the Sauce Gardner trade) without sacrificing their own ability to tank, should Herbert's adjustment period drag on. New York finally lands a signature, franchise-caliber quarterback after years of searching in vain. Granted, they land him at the absolute low point of his career. But who cares? Herbert provides the Jets with the type of stability their fan base has long yearned for.