Start, drop or bench? What to do with Justin Herbert and fantasy football’s biggest disappointments

The Los Angeles Chargers are 0-5 and a big reason for the struggles is the individual struggles of quarterback Justin Herbert. Despite having Mike McDaniel come aboard to try and modernize the offense, Herbert has statistically regressed, taking down Los Angeles and his fantasy football managers with him.

The situation has become a puzzle for fantasy managers, many of whom invested a premium draft pick in Herbert, but is it time to move on? Read on for more about Herbert and the latest fantasy disappointments of Week 5 in the latest edition of Start, Drop Or Bench.

Start, Drop Or Bench For Week 5

QB Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

The numbers from Herbert in Sunday's loss to the Broncos are quite ugly as he completed just 14-of-24 passes for 121 yards with one touchdown and one interception. A makeshift offensive line had Herbert running for his life as he was sacked five times and fumbled twice, losing one.

Herbert has thrown exactly one touchdown in each of his first five games while racking up nine turnovers and failing to exceed 226 yards in any start. While it is fair that the Chargers have had a tough schedule of late, if someone like Geno Smith was posting these numbers they wouldn't even be rostered, let alone a consideration to start in fantasy circles.

Verdict: Drop

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

There were concerns for Love's status this week as he worked through an ankle injury in practice. Love was able to suit up but was completely ineffective against a pitiful Detroit defense, recording 12 carries for 22 yards on the afternoon and seemingly disappearing as the day went on.

To be fair to Love, the Lions ran away and hid on offense, taking the running game out of play and forcing Jacoby Brissett to chuck the football all over the yard. It seems as if the Cardinals were trying to protect Love's ankle by not having him waste carries in a game that was getting out of hand, but next week's matchup against the Rams could get just as ugly here.

Verdict: Bench

WR Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos

Sean Payton took play calling back from Davis Webb on Sunday for Denver and the results didn't change much for a struggling Broncos' offense. Bo Nix has had issues getting the passing game moving, which has led to a downturn for all of his pass catchers, including Jaylen Waddle.

The Broncos gave up a first round pick to get Waddle from the Miami Dolphins in the offseason and haven't gotten much in return so far, with Waddle catching just two passes for 19 yards in Sunday's win. The start of bye week season may make it a necessity to ride with Waddle on a short week on Thursday, but given Nix's struggles as a whole, it's hard to see the Dark Side defense for Seattle being the group Waddle breaks out against.

Verdict: Bench

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

Week 5 marked a rare dud for Olave, who has been one of fantasy football's most consistent producers for the past year and change. Olave had season lows in targets (6), catches (4) and receiving yards (46) in Sunday's loss to the MInnesota Vikings.

The consistent production Olave has provided this season makes Week 5 a clear outlier we can write off as a result of the Brian Flores-coordinated Vikings' defense putting Tyler Shough into a blender. A much friendlier matchup against the New York Giants' pitiful defense, which has gotten gashed by Brissett and Jayden Daniels in back-to-back weeks, should give you confidence to fire up Olave as a starter again.

Verdict: Start

TE Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns

With Kyle Pitts escaping purgatory by finally finding the end zone on Sunday night the tight end spot in this space goes to Fannin this week. A wet track at MetLife Stadium did no favors for Fannin, who caught 1-of-4 targets for 4 yards in a 17-12 loss to the New York Jets.

Deshaun Watson had a rough day trying to escape the Jets' pass rush but Fannin has been a decent option for his position on the season, exceeding 10 fantasy points in three of the past four games in standard half-PPR leagues. The Ravens, who gave up Pitts' best fantasy day of the season on Sunday night, are on tap so it makes sense to fire up Fannin one more time in better weather conditions.

Verdict: Start

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

RB Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans

No one could use a change of scenery in Tennessee more than Pollard, who has shown the ability to be a useful player in the NFL that is being wasted in the Titans' horrid offensive ecosystem. The volume has been consistent for Pollard, who has recorded at least 14 carries in every game since Week 1, but turned them into just 52 yards in Sunday's loss to the Houston Texans.

Pollard has only found the end zone once so far this season and usually cedes work to Tyjae Spears on passing downs, which is not ideal when the Titans are often trailing. Perhaps a mid-season trade can salvage some of Pollard's fantasy value in a situation with a better offensive line but it is hard to trust him against an improving Colts' defense in Week 6.

Verdict: Bench