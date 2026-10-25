Ranking the Jets trade candidates by how willing New York should be to make a deal

The New York Jets have certainly taken a slight step forward this season, but are still 2-4. Even assuming they beat the Miami Dolphins in Week 7, they'll be 3-4, with games against the Raiders, Chiefs and Bills next up. They're more competitive than they've been in past years, but that doesn't mean they actually are any good.

With the trade deadline less than three weeks away, it's important that GM Darren Mougey accepts this reality and is open to selling off assets in exchange for picks and/or players who can help in 2027 and beyond. This doesn't mean trading Garrett Wilson or Breece Hall, but the Jets should entertain offers for several players, to differing degrees.

7. LB Demario Davis

New York Jets linebacker Demario Davis | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jets shouldn't be eager to trade Demario Davis, a linebacker who is not only still impactful but is clearly the defensive leader for the team. He's one of the best leaders in the sport, and that isn't something that should be taken lightly. With that being said, he's a 37-year-old signed through 2027. It's pretty clear that while he's valuable to have in the short term, he isn't part of the long-term future of this franchise, which is still rebuilding.

Given that, it'd be malpractice not to even entertain offers that come the Jets' way. They should not give him away for the sake of giving him away, but if a contender gives them a strong offer, the Jets should take it.

6. CB Brandon Stephens

Brandon Stephens has been a pleasant surprise for the Jets since signing a three-year, $36 million deal ahead of the 2025 campaign. His 67.6 PFF grade ranks 25th out of 102 cornerbacks, and he's been potent both in coverage and against the run. He might be 29 years old, but he's showing no signs of slowing down and is clearly a good fit in Aaron Glenn's defense.

Given how well he's played and the fact that he's under contract through next season, the Jets should want to keep him. However, it's hard to ignore the fact that he's approaching 30 years of age and that cornerbacks are valued in trades. I mean, look at what the Jets got for Sauce Gardner at last year's deadline? Stephens won't net anything near that, obviously, but if the Jets get a good offer, they should be willing to move on.

5. TE Jeremy Ruckert

New York Jets tight end Jeremy Ruckert | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jeremy Ruckert has not eclipsed 179 receiving yards in any of his five seasons with the Jets but has established himself as a valuable blocking tight end for New York. As nice as it is to have a tight end who can block, the Jets have Mason Taylor and Kenyon Sadiq, two pass-catching tight ends with upside, on their roster.

Ultimately, while Ruckert is a fine player to roster, the Jets don't need to keep him around, knowing they have other tight ends to lean on. With that, if a team will offer something of value for Ruckert, why not make a deal?

4. CB Nahshon Wright

Nahshon Wright was a Pro Bowler with the Chicago Bears in 2025 as he reeled in five interceptions and recorded 80 tackles. The Jets signed him to a one-year deal this past offseason and he has rarely even seen the field. Wright played in 18 snaps in the first two weeks, all on special teams, and he hasn't seen the field since. That's right, this cornerback who recorded five interceptions just one year ago, hasn't played a single defensive snap.

I don't necessarily blame the Jets, who have Stephens, Azareye'h Thomas and D'Angelo Ponds at the cornerback position, but if Wright can't even sniff the field, what's the point of rostering him? Odds are, the Jets can get something from a team in need of takeaways. The only reason he's No. 4 on this list is that I'm not sure what they can actually get for a player who hasn't seen the field.

3. QB Geno Smith

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Geno Smith has been everything the Jets could've hoped for since acquiring him over the offseason. His numbers haven't lit the world on fire by any means, but he's completing 68.9 percent of his throws and has just one interception after leading the league with 17 of them in 2025. Smith has been a rock-solid game manager for this team.

With that being said, he's a 36-year-old on an expiring contract. What are the odds of him being their quarterback in 2027 at this point? Probably slim, so why not trade him to a contender and get a solid return? Trading Smith would not only get the Jets a future asset or two, but it'd open the door for rookie Cade Klubnik to get some reps.

It's fair to assume that experiment wouldn't end well, but isn't that what the Jets should want? Losing a bunch of games would give them a golden opportunity to take a quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft. And if, somehow, Klubnik excels, maybe the Jets have their solution under center. Regardless, assuming the Jets are out of contention, it makes no sense to hold onto Smith.

2. EDGE Will McDonald IV

At times, Will McDonald IV looked like a budding star with the Jets, but he has just two sacks and 13 pressures this season. His numbers look fairly pedestrian, and to make matters worse, he has played in just 47 percent of the team's defensive snaps, a steep decline from the 66 percent of snaps he played in 2025 and 2024.

The reason for this has to do with the Jets drafting David Bailey No. 2 overall and signing Joseph Ossai in free agency, meaning that when those guys are healthy, McDonald is their No. 3 edge rusher. That isn't a bad spot to be in by any means, but it also makes him expendible, knowing that his production has declined a bit and that he's only under contract through next season.

Odds are, there will be interested suitors in a 27-year-old who has shown some promise at a position of value. Assuming the Jets get good offers, moving McDonald should be a priority.

1. DT Harrison Phillips

New York Jets defensive lineman Harrison Phillips | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harrison Phillips was one of the Jets' best defensive players in 2025, but his play has taken a major step back this season. His 48.9 PFF grade is good for 106th out of 130 interior defensive linemen, and his grade against the run (48.5), where he ranked sixth in 2025, is 85th among those same 130 players this season. The Jets have been better when he's been on the sidelines than when he's been on the field.

For that reason, moving on makes sense. Knowing that Phillips is a 30-year-old on an expiring contract, trading him becomes even easier. The Jets might not get much in return given how he's played, but that shouldn't stop them from moving on.