Realistic Maxx Crosby trade packages the Bears, Cowboys and Lions can offer amid Raiders’ skid

With the team headed towards a rebuild, the Las Vegas Raiders traded Maxx Crosby away to the Baltimore Ravens in a deal that netted the team a pair of first-round picks in the offseason, only for that deal to be called off due to a failed physical. As frustrating as that outcome was in the moment, it felt like a blessing in disguise in hindsight, as not only did Crosby appear happy in Las Vegas, but the Raiders got off to a 3-0 start, looking like a team that could very well push for the playoffs.

Well, all they've done since is drop four straight games, falling to 3-4 on the year and pushing them back into the selling conversation. If the Raiders continue to lose and fall out of contention, selling and building around Fernando Mendoza should be their only path forward, starting with a Crosby trade. With that in mind, here are some potential mock trades the Raiders could be looking at involving the superstar edge rusher.

This Raiders-Bears mock trade would push Chicago to Super Bowl contention

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite a Caleb Williams injury and an up-and-down defense, the Chicago Bears are 5-2. Their offense has been nothing short of dominant with Williams on the field, and while their defense has had some good weeks and some bad, that unit is still tied for ninth in points allowed per game (20.4). If they can add Crosby, the Bears might have a top-five offense and defense, making them obvious Super Bowl contenders.

The deal that'd send Crosby to Chicago would look awfully similar to the one that would've sent him to Baltimore over the offseason, but with a couple of caveats. First, instead of picking early in the first round as the Raiders would've with the Ravens trade, they'd be acquiring two picks almost certain to be later in the first round of the next two drafts. Second, the Raiders would be giving up a fifth-round pick. This makes sense, as the Bears would be losing half a season that the Ravens would've gotten.

Despite the slightly altered package, this deal is one that makes sense for both sides. The Bears would be going all-in, which makes a lot of sense given that this is their contention window. As for the Raiders, trading Crosby hurts, but getting most of the value they would've gotten in the offseason would allow them to kick their rebuild into high gear. You can still find tremendous value late in first rounds.

This Raiders-Cowboys mock trade would fix Dallas' defense, once and for all

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Malachi Lawrence | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dallas Cowboys' defensive issues are well-documented at this point, but they've tried their best to fix them. They've made a defensive coordinator change (hiring Christian Parker); they've drafted Caleb Downs; they've traded for guys like Quinnen Williams and Rashan Gary; and they even traded for Joey Porter Jr. this season. Unfortunately, nothing the Cowboys have done has helped, as the team has allowed the eighth-most points and the third-most yards per contest. Adding a premier edge rusher like Crosby should help fix the defense once and for all, though.

In order for Dallas to acquire Crosby they'll have to get creative, as their draft capital isn't nearly as strong as that of most of the rest of the league. The Cowboys do still have a decent first-rounder to dangle thanks to the Micah Parsons trade, and while they probably wouldn't want to trade this year's first and second when they don't have their own third or fourth-rounder, they can offer one in 2029.

That might not be that appealing to the Raiders, but perhaps adding a fourth-round pick can intrigue them, and the same with adding Malachi Lawrence. It's been a rough start for Lawrence in his NFL career, as his 55.5 PFF grade ranks 95th out of 112 edge rushers, but he was a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Giving him a fresh start in Las Vegas could give the Raiders a defensive player to build around.

The Raiders won't be getting two firsts, but the value of Lawrence and a future second-rounder is there, if not far off, and while this is a lot for the Cowboys to give up, Crosby can truly be the difference-maker they've been searching for.

This Raiders-Lions mock trade would give Detroit a dominant edge duo

Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As bad as the Cowboys' defense is, the Detroit Lions' is worse. Even after surrendering just 17 points in their best defensive effort of the year by far in Week 7, the Lions are 26th in points allowed and dead last in yards allowed. Now, the Lions' biggest need is in the secondary, and Crosby would not help in that regard, but if they can pair him with Aidan Hutchinson, that's bound to help negate major plays in the air, right? It'd cost a pretty penny, though.

The Lions wouldn't be giving up two first-rounders, but they'd be giving up similar value. Their first two picks in the 2027 NFL Draft would head to Las Vegas, as would Derrick Moore, a player they used a second-round pick on in this past year's draft. That's a pretty good haul for the Raiders, as they'd land a pair of high-value picks as well as a player who could thrive in Crosby's spot on their defensive line.

Would the Lions do this deal? I'd hope so. Crosby would really help them defensively, and while sure, it's a lot to give up, the draft picks should be late in their respective rounds, and while Moore is talented, he has only played in 21 percent of the team's defensive snaps. They wouldn't be parting with a cornerstone here. This is a move that a win-now team should be willing to make, and given how good their offense is, this Lions team with Crosby on it could really make some noise.