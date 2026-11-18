It’s the Byemaggedeon, and if you’ve been rolling with one of the six DSTs on a bye in Week 11, you’re in for some trouble … the matchups for the available defenses are straight-up slop-fests. Luckily, we’re the Stream Team, and we love the slop. We were born in the slop. The slop is us, and we are the slop. This is where we thrive.

So whaddya say we find ourselves a DST to stream in Week 11? Normally, my rule is that we’re looking at teams who are rostered in fewer than 30% of leagues, but since over 30% of the DSTs are unavailable because of said Byemaggedeon, we’re going to give ourselves some more wiggle room and find defenses that are rostered in fewer than 50% of leagues (per Yahoo! Sports).

Fair warning: this is GROSS. Most weeks we’re trying to find teams to get us a top-12 week, but some of these choices are just to get us through the week with somewhere between 5 and 10 points.

Cincinnati Bengals

at Washington in Week 11

Commanders TT O/U: 23.5 points (15th lowest)

Rostered in 45% of leagues

Personally, I don’t want anything to do with the Bengals defense in fantasy. They’ve been playing well and everything, but their offense refuses to try to run the ball; they score a billion points, and then the other offenses are forced to push.

That’s totally fine and a good way to win football games, but the Bengals don’t really have the horses on defense to reliably put games away and be fantasy-viable. Take Week 10: They shredded the Steelers on Monday night, but then it got to garbage time, and Pittsburgh ended up dropping 15 points in the fourth quarter. Yada, yada, yada, the Bengals’ DST got 4 fantasy points.

But if you wanted to play them this week? I get it. They’re playing the Commanders, and they just don’t have the talent to move the ball reliably. Jayden Daniels is going to be forced to drop back, and the Bengals pass rush should be good enough to win all across the line.

If they can limit Daniels’ scrambles, this will be good, and we’ll score a decent number of points. If those scrambles are effective, it’ll be just a decent number of points.

Next week, they’re playing the Saints, so you might be able to hold onto them for another week if you want to. Up to you.

Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers linebacker Devin Lloyd | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

vs. Baltimore in Week 11

Ravens TT O/U: 20.5 points (10th lowest)

Rostered in 9% of leagues

Are we fading the Ravens? You better believe we’re fading the Ravens. It’s totally cool that they traded for Jacoby Brissett because he’s better than Joe Fagnano … but let’s not forget that he got demoted from QB1 to QB3 in Arizona right before he got traded.

You might think they want to rely on Derrick Henry and an awesome rushing attack, and you’d think wrong. Their running game stinks, their offensive line looks like they do their recovery in an Iron Lung, and Henry looks less like a king and more like a pushover landlord.

Now, the Panthers' defense obviously isn’t great, but they do have a lot more pass rush juice with Jaelan Phillips back to being healthy. I think this is a good spot to take a defense that’s fighting for a playoff spot against an offense that’s floating face down.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

at Detroit in Week 11

Lions TT O/U: 26.5 points (8th highest)

Rostered in 26% of leagues

It’s always going to be scary to use a defense that’s playing against an absolute juggernaut of an offense … But you know what Tampa Bay did the last time we saw them? They played a juggernaut Bears offense, forced five turnovers, and scored double-digit fantasy points.

The cool thing is Tampa Bay's offense will help us out a lot too. They want to run the ball to shorten the game, and against an incredibly weak defense like the Lions', they’ll be able to do that. A shorter game means fewer possessions for Detroit. Fewer possessions for Detroit means fewer chances to score points … You get it.

There’s definitely a chance that this whole thing backfires and the Buccs get boatraced because the Lions' offense is very, very real …. But I think this is going to be more of what we’ve seen in their last three games, when they’ve scored 27, 18, and 11 points.

The Buccaneers get the Panthers in Week 12. If you can nab a top-5 scoring DST off waivers and keep playing them, that’s almost always a good idea.

New York Jets

New York Jets | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

at Chargers in Week 11

Chargers TT O/U: 22.5 points (13th lowest)

Rostered in 12% of leagues

I don’t really care that the Chargers offense was competent in their sole win of the season on Monday night. Justin Herbert is still the most sackable quarterback in the NFL, and he’s thrown the second most interceptions (Daniel Jones overtook him this week).

Those are the two things that get us fantasy points … and teams that play the Chargers have been getting lots of them. In fact, seven of the nine DSTs that have played them have ended up with double-digit fantasy points.

In Week 11, the Jets get to play the Dolphins. We’re fading the Dolphins every chance we get.

Looking ahead:

We only add a second defense to our roster if our team is absolutely perfect; it’s a luxury-type thing.

The teams on a bye are the Falcons, the Patriots, the Browns, the Rams, the Seahawks, and the Packers. If anyone drops the Packers DST or the Browns DST, then we’re grabbing them.

In Week 12, the Packers are getting Micah Parsons back, and they’re playing the Rams on Wednesday night … We like that a lot. And the Browns get to play the Raiders in Fernando Mendoza’s third NFL start. That’s a perfectly fine matchup.