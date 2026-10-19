Start, drop or bench? What to do with Cam Skattebo and fantasy football’s biggest disappointments

One of the big surprises of Week 6 was the sudden disappearance of New York Giants' running back Cam Skattebo. Most fantasy players started Skattebo amid rumors his role would be diminished following a run of fumbles early in the season, but no one could have anticipated that he would receive zero touches in Sunday's 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Week 6 as a whole wasn't a good one for the fantasy community, as a slew of lower-scoring games and underwhelming efforts from superstars have led to the biggest edition of Start, Drop or Bench of the season. Let's sort through some of the most important calls managers have to make ahead of Week 7, starting in New York with Skattebo.

Start, Drop Or Bench For Week 6

RB Cam Skattebo, New York Giants

The Skattebo decision doesn't make a ton of sense as Giants' coach John Harbaugh told the media after the game that Skattebo wasn't benched and the idea to give him no touches wasn't by design. New York went with an ineffective three-man committee of Najee Harris, Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary while Skattebo essentially confirmed he was benched after the game as punishment for being sloppy with the football.

John Harbaugh says “we didn’t bench Cam Skattebo” and it “wasn’t by design” that the Giants RB had zero carries today after recent fumbles. pic.twitter.com/WeiYToCWl4 — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) October 18, 2026

Cam Skattebo: “I got punished for what I did (from last week). I understand it so I gotta be ready when coach calls my name and that wasn’t today.”



“It’s hard, but I've made mistakes, and I got to own up to them.” #giants pic.twitter.com/G1brLeqJFJ — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) October 18, 2026

Ravens' fans are used to this act with Harbaugh, who will occasionally cut off his nose to spite his face to prove a point to the locker room. Skattebo figures to draw back in in Week 7, but facing the Texans in Houston is a rough matchup and it's impossible to recommend starting Skattebo when we have no idea how mad Harbaugh is about Skattebo's ball security problems.

Verdict: Bench

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

Fantasy players who had Adams were feasting when Puka Nacua was out with an injury, getting multiple explosive efforts in Weeks 2 and 3. Matthew Stafford kept both receivers fantasy relevant in the following two games, but the bottom fell out for Adams in Week 6 as he caught just 3-of-4 targets for 39 yards in a shocking loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

The offense as a whole was flat against Arizona, as Nacua didn't do much better, turning 6-of-7 targets into 80 yards receiving, while Colby Parkinson and Blake Corum caught the touchdowns from Stafford. Expect Sean McVay to make force-feeding his star receivers a priority in Week 7, with Los Angeles' friendly matchup against a struggling Raiders' defense a good get-right spot for Adams.

Verdict: Start

RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Seeing a dud from Robinson is rare, but the Falcons got one on Sunday as game flow took the game completely out of their preferred script. Chicago raced out to a 31-7 lead by the middle of the third quarter, forcing Atlanta to abandon the run as Robinson recorded nine carries for just 61 yards, but the more surprising element of the game was his lack of production in the passing game.

Michael Penix Jr. looked Robinson's way just twice through the air and he caught those passes for -8 yards, putting a real damper on his fantasy day. The Falcons will surely course correct ahead of a Week 7 matchup with the 49ers, who will be flying east on a short week, so expect Robinson's volume to allow him to produce closer to his typical numbers in that spot.

Verdict: Start

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

A funny thing happened this season as a result of Mahomes' ACL injury at the end of the 2025 season. Andy Reid helped the Chiefs become a power running team with Kenneth Walker III putting up monstrous numbers every week, which has come at the expense of Mahomes' fantasy production for Kansas City.

While Mahomes was efficient (23-of-30 passing) and threw for 272 yards, he failed to record a touchdown pass and added a pick for good measure. The absences of receivers Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton (the latter is out for the season) didn't help and a matchup with the Dark Side defense for the Seahawks in Week 7 is not one to bet on a Mahomes fantasy revival.

Verdict: Bench

WR Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

One of the more confounding offensive decisions in the NFL often involves the Jets not getting Wilson the football enough. A week after watching Wilson dominate against the Cleveland Browns, New York seemed to forget he existed against the Patriots, with Geno Smith looking Wilson's way just six times as he converted four of those into receptions for 44 yards.

With all due respect to the return of star corner Christian Gonzalez, the Jets need to do better at forcing the football to Wilson if they want to win games. A home date against Miami's hapless secondary should offer a nice get-right spot for Wilson so start him with confidence in that matchup.

Verdict: Start

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

The absence of Lamar Jackson from Baltimore's lineup appeared to significantly impact Henry on Sunday as the Browns sold out to stop the run. Henry delivered a very lackluster performance by his standards in a 13-10 loss, rushing 17 times for just 58 yards and coughing up a critical fumble in the fourth quarter that set up Cleveland's game-tying touchdown.

This effort appears to be a blip on the radar for Henry, who gets a much friendlier fantasy setup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Even if Jackson isn't available for that game, the Ravens will continue to feed Henry the football, which should set him up for a solid fantasy day in a critical AFC North matchup.

Verdict: Start

TE Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

One Raven who doesn't appear to have much going regardless of the quarterback is Andrews, who looks like a secondary player in an offense that is already a run-first unit. Andrews caught just one pass for four yards from Tyler Huntley on Sunday and was tied for fourth on the team with only three targets.

While the Ravens have usually gotten Andrews somewhere between 5-7 targets in a typical week, he has yet to exceed 49 yards receiving in a game and has just one touchdown to date. With Zay Flowers and Ja'Kobi Lane offering more explosive threats in the passing game it's time to move on from Andrews and explore other options at tight end.

Verdict: Drop

New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR A.J. Brown, New England Patriots

Fantasy players were ecstatic at the chance to plug Brown back into their lineups ahead of a tasty Week 6 matchup against a struggling Jets' secondary. Drake Maye tried to help them out by targeting Brown 10 times, but he underwhelmed with only three receptions for 27 yards in New England's 26-19 win.

Drops were a big issue for Brown, who had a career-high three on the afternoon, including letting a potential long touchdown go right through his fingers when he had a Jets' corner completely toasted. The good news for Brown backers is that Romeo Doubs is likely out with a shoulder issue ahead of a short-week matchup against a toastable Bears' secondary, which should lead to a significant bounce back for Browns if he can clean up the drops this week.

Verdict: Start