Start, drop or bench? What to do with Justin Jefferson and fantasy football’s biggest disappointments

The conundrum separating real-life football from the fantasy football game is one that frustrates managers around the country. The perfect example of that comes with the Minnesota Vikings, who are 6-0 on the strength of their elite defense but have an offense loaded with elite fantasy assets like Justin Jefferson, Aaron Jones Jr. and Jordan Addison.

Minnesota's coaching staff isn't going to apologize for winning low-scoring games, but it does put results like the Vikings' 16-10 win in Week 7 into a tricky perspective because Kyler Murray hasn't done much to fire up the offense. While there is hope that better days are ahead, how long can fantasy enthusiasts simply keep plugging their Vikings into the lineup and hope that this is the week the worm turns?

That debate surrounds Jefferson and the latest batch of fantasy stars who disappointed in their Week 7 matchups. Check out what you should do with each case in the latest edition of Start, Drop Or Bench, which begins in Minnesota with Jefferson.

Start, Drop Or Bench After Week 7

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

The Jefferson problem is one that has been lingering with Minnesota for a while as several quarterbacks have failed to unlock the best receiver on the planet dating back to last season. While Kevin O'Connell has some egg on his face with J.J. McCarthy performing well early in his Giants' era, Jefferson did his part to help the Vikings win, turning seven targets into four catches for 44 yards.

The good news for Jefferson backers is that he has consistently maintained at least 6-7 targets in every game he was fully healthy, with three touchdowns on the year and 302 receiving yards thus far. The breakout should come for Jefferson as Murray gets more comfortable in O'Connell's system, making the call to start him a wise one because you don't want him wasting on your bench when the 30-point explosion arrives.

Verdict: Start

RB Aaron Jones Jr., Minnesota Vikings

Much like Jefferson, Jones took a downturn in the Vikings' win on Sunday. The big difference is that Jones, who had been running well at the start of the season, immediately took a back seat upon Jordan Mason's return from IR.

Mason out-carried Jones 15-to-8 on the afternoon and was going to be the dominant half of a timeshare even before Jones left with a knee injury. Assuming Jones is cleared to play in Week 8, he is still looking at a reduced role as the Vikings are eager to have both of their running backs be relatively fresh throughout the season.

Verdict: Bench

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

We talked about Wilson in this space last week and discussed how he's too talented for the Jets to simply forget he exists. That unfortunately happened again in Week 7, when he had no official targets in the first half of a loss to the Miami Dolphins and finished with just two catches for 26 yards on three targets, watching rookie Omar Cooper Jr. and tight end Mason Taylor combine for 11 looks from Geno Smith.

Wilson aired out his frustrations on the sideline in the game, being caught by CBS cameras yelling at Jets' passing game coordinator Seth Ryan, but was relatively calm in the locker room postgame. New York SHOULD, with a massive emphasis on "should," get Wilson more involved against the Raiders but if they decide to ignore him again, you are well within your rights to bench him.

Verdict: Start (Last Chance)

RB Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

This is another guy we discussed last week as Henry continues to run into brick walls without Lamar Jackson available for Baltimore. The Ravens held out Jackson again on Sunday and Cincinnati stonewalled Henry, holding him to just 45 yards on 17 carries, although he did avoid fumbling in another loss.

There is no guarantee that Jackson will be ready for Sunday's trip to Buffalo, but the Bills' defense is a friendly unit for Henry to face. It does appear that Henry does need at least the threat of a passing game to function these days, so watch the injury reports surrounding Jackson carefully.

Verdict: Start

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

It doesn't matter who the New England coach is because the running back room almost always ends up in a committee. Henderson drew the short end of the stick in Week 7, touching the ball just five times in a 30-24 loss to the Chicago Bears, which is frankly alarming considering that is the type of game script he tends to thrive in.

Rhamondre Stevenson didn't fare much better, but he did turn a screen pass into a touchdown and clearly has more trust with the coaching staff than Henderson does. The Dolphins, who just gave up over 100 yards to Braelon Allen on Sunday, are a good matchup to exploit, but this is more of a flex play since Stevenson appears to be the clear lead of the Patriots' committee.

Verdict: Bench

WRs Christian Watson And Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers

We'll lump the Packers' pass catchers together as both delivered duds in a fantasy-friendly environment against Detroit, which does raise some concerns. Green Bay also re-instated Josh Jacobs from the Commissioner's Exempt List and immediately gave him 11 carries for 36 yards, but the big takeaway here is that Jordan Love was quite inefficient after completing just 27-of-45 pass attempts.

Watson (5 catches for 57 yards on eight targets) and Golden (6 for 39 on 12 targets) are still receiving ample volume from Love, which should mitigate any concerns that Matt LaFleur is going all "ground and pound" on us with Jacobs back. The Panthers await on Thursday night and have had plenty of vulnerabilities in the secondary, so this looks like a solid bounce-back spot for both receivers.

Verdict: Start