Steelers vs. Saints live player stats, box score and match stats for Paris game in NFL Week 7

The Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints will be in Paris early on Sunday morning in NFL Week 7 for what should be a fascinating clash. On one hand, the Steelers have had more success in the win-loss record this season, as Aaron Rodgers has looked far more in control this season, especially with the emergence of star running back Jaylen Warren and rookie wideout Germie Bernard, who may have supplanted DK Metcalf already. But their defense has been stout too, and that unit will be tested by Tyler Shough, Chris Olave and a potent Saints offense. Unfortunately, New Orleans doesn't necessarily have the defense to match the other side of the ball.

When you look at this Week 7 matchup, though, it seems like the NFL might treat fans in Paris to a barnburner with this matchup. Bernard, Olave, Warren and so many other standouts for the Steelers and Saints could have monstrous days of production with the way this game should shake out. It's a great start to a morning for fantasy football managers. And you can follow along with all of the Steelers vs. Saints player and game stats below with us as we track this Week 7 game in Paris.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Steelers vs. Saints player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary