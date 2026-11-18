The Dallas Cowboys entered this past offseason with one real goal: get the defense up to league average, because that would likely be enough for the team to win games when factoring in the high upside of the offense. That didn't happen, though, as the team sits at 4-6 on the season through 10 games. While an NFC East title is still possible considering the division is led by a 5-3-1 Giants team that's starting J.J. McCarthy at quarterback, backing into a playoff spot doesn't make this season a success.

The Cowboys need to make changes this offseason and these players need to be at the top of the list for the chopping block.

LB Von Miller

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Von Miller | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I'd imagine that the Cowboys were realistic about their expectations when they signed Von Miller. He's 37 years old and has been in the league since 2011, but he doesn't have a Pro Bowl appearance this decade. It's fairly clear that he's no longer even close to the guy he was at his peak.

But even factoring that in, Miller's 2026 season has been a disaster. Dallas likely viewed him as a solid rotational piece that would shore up its outside linebacker spot, but instead he's consistently grading out as one of the team's worst players every week. He has just one sack and six combined tackles all season and is barely seeing the field, with a snap rate hovering just under 25 percent for the season.

It should go without saying that Miller shouldn't be back in 2027. In fact, his play this season suggests that this is probably it for him as far as the NFL goes. It was a strong career, but he's now actively hurting the Cowboys' defense.

LB DeMarvion Overshown

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's no Cowboy who's been more disappointing this season than DeMarvion Overshown. The 2023 third-round pick was viewed by many as a breakout candidate for the 2026 season after a strong 2024 season and then an injury-plagued 2025 campaign. In 2026, though, the Cowboys have had to deal with injury issues with Overshown once again, and he's played in just four games.

If he were producing in those games, it'd be one thing, but Overshown has yet to record a sack or a tackle for loss. He does have an interception and a forced fumble, but his inability to stay healthy and to penetrate the backfield is a massive issue for Dallas.

Overshown is a free agent this offseason and while there have been flashes from him, Dallas surely hasn't seen enough to offer him a new contract unless there's just absolutely no market for him elsewhere and he's willing to return on an extremely team-friendly deal. Even then, there'd be no guarantee that he's a rotation player in 2027.

CB DaRon Bland

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dallas pass rush has been bad, but it hasn't been the only issue with the defense. The secondary is struggling as well, with Dallas ranking near the bottom in pass defense categories.

Stat League Rank Passing Yards Allowed 26th Passing Touchdowns Allowed 28th Interceptions 26th

DaRon Bland was paid after earning First-Team All-Pro honors in his second season back in 2023, a year in which he had nine interceptions and five of them returned for a touchdown. He's only recorded one interception since then, however, and has struggled with injuries on top of that. As Dallas likely continues to overhaul its secondary, Bland could and possibly should be pushed out for the benefit of the Cowboys defense.

WR Jonathan Mingo

Dallas Cowboys wide reciever Jonathan Mingo | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jonathan Mingo's name is listed here, but really it's just a stand-in for how the Cowboys need to fix their wide receiver depth, especially since George Pickens is set to be a free agent this offseason. If Pickens returns, this isn't a huge issue, but if he doesn't, then Dallas needs to make sure they replace a couple of their non-performing receivers this offseason.

Mingo stands out as a notable poor performer. Not that Dallas expected a ton out of him considering he had just one reception in 2025, but in an expanded role this season, he's only managed four receptions on 11 targets. If Pickens walked, Mingo couldn't be trusted to play an even larger role.

The same can be said for multiple pass-catchers in Dallas. Tight end Luke Schoonmaker and wide receiver KaVontae Turpin are candidates to be replaced as well. Having the Pickens and CeeDee Lamb duo has helped cover up for issues with this roster construction, and the Cowboys need to be proactive in addressing that.