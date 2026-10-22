These NFL players have completely destroyed fantasy football seasons

It's officially time to start panicking about being at the bottom of your fantasy football league. The fantasy season is almost halfway complete, and for many, a last-place punishment is inevitable.

There have been far more disappointments this season in the fantasy space than true breakout players. Some disappointments are so bad that they are derailing entire seasons, forcing many to sit in a Waffle House for 24 hours.

First-place teams have avoided these landmines, while last-place teams may be scattered with them. Through six weeks of the NFL season, here are the biggest villains who have destroyed countless fantasy football seasons.

Honorable mention: De'Von Achane. It's not his fault he suffered a season-ending injury, but it's still painful.

Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles | Emilee Chinn/GettyImages

Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Points per game: 5.8

Position rank: RB56

Saquon Barkley could have been this season's Christian McCaffrey: an elite running back coming off a down year who re-establishes himself as one of the best players in fantasy football. This is the story many fantasy players sold themselves (this writer included) when drafting Barkley in the early second round.

The fairytale has not come to fruition. Barkley has battled various injuries throughout the 2026 season that has limited his playing time, but even when he is playing, it's not that impressive. Barkley is averaging a measly 5.8 points per game without a single trip to the end zone thus far this season.

Barkley's should return from his hamstring injury in the next two weeks but it's impossible to predict how he will perform with Jalen Hurts missing the rest of the season due to a scary blood clot situation.

The optimistic viewpoint is easy to sell yourself on. Barkley is still averaging 5.1 yards per carry and just needs to find the end zone to make himself a valuable fantasy entity once more. Realistically, that might be easier said than done given the paltry state of the Eagles' offense.

NFL: SEP 20 Raiders at Chargers | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Omarion Hampton, LA Chargers

Points per game: 9.6

Position rank: RB20

All signs pointed to Omarion Hampton being a second-round pick that could win a fantasy league. The second-year back showed real promise his rookie season after being drafted in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft and with a new offensive coordinator in Mike McDaniel, the sky was truly the limit.

There's just one problem: McDaniel doesn't seem to like Hampton very much. Hampton has split carries with Kimani Vidal and Keaton Mitchell, playing just 46% of the Chargers' offensive snaps thus far this season.

It's a shame, too, as Hampton started the season with a spectacular first drive that ended in a bully-ball touchdown. Nobody expected that to be the peak of Hampton's season, but to this point, it has been.

The ship has sailed for fantasy players to sell high on Hampton's name alone. At this point, all one can do is wait it out, hope the Chargers fire Mike McDaniel, and enjoy a second-half breakout from their second-round pick. But even that feels a bit far-fetched.

New York Jets v Chicago Bears | Todd Rosenberg/GettyImages

Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears

Points per game: 7.1

Position rank: TE25

Everyone knows that if you don't get one of the elite tight ends in fantasy football, you are better off waiting for the later rounds. It's far more valuable to pick up another FLEX option than it is to draft an above-average tight end who only averages two points more than the median.

Colston Loveland was painted as one of the top-tier tight ends, consistently coming in as a top-three tight end alongside Trey McBride and Brock Bowers. Heck, Loveland was even ranked ahead of Bowers on Fantasy Pros' preseason big board, coming in as the TE2 and the 30th player overall.

Those who took a swing on Loveland are certainly regretting it at this point in the season. It isn't just that Loveland hasn't been an elite tight end, he hasn't even been a good one from a fantasy output standpoint. Loveland is sandwiched between Darnell Washington and Noah Fant in points per game. Those guys probably went undrafted in your league.

Fortunately for Loveland owners, he is coming off his best game of the season, with his starting quarterback once again under center. But it might be too little, too late for fantasy players who are 1-5 or worse with Loveland as their TE1.

Los Angeles Rams v Denver Broncos | Brooke Sutton/GettyImages

Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos

Points per game: 9.2

Position rank: WR42

The Denver Broncos traded the No. 30, No. 94 and No. 130 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft to the Miami Dolphins for Jaylen Waddle. A trade that big would surely make Waddle, a former first-round pick himself, a focal point of the Broncos' offense, right?

Well, not really. Waddle has performed like every other hyped Broncos wide receiver of the last decade. He is falling short of expectations and there is a good chance he has lost you your matchup on more than one occasion.

Waddle is averaging 9.2 fantasy points per game while operating in a Broncos defense that truly looks broken. Over 70% of his season-long points have come in two games as Waddle has scored under seven points in four of his six games this season.

Sean Payton took over play-calling duties but it didn't matter much for Waddle's production. He may ultimately be hampered by inconsistent quarterback play, making him a true boom-or-bust FLEX option every week. Not exactly what you wanted out of someone you probably drafted in the fourth round.

Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Chargers | Brooke Sutton/GettyImages

Ladd McConkey, LA Chargers

Points per game: 7.8

Position rank: WR64

If you avoided the Jaylen Waddle trap in the fourth round there is a good chance you stumbled right into the Ladd McConkey trap. There were undoubtedly hundreds of fantasy players who were deciding between Waddle and McConkey without realizing that it was a losing proposition right away.

It's a shame, too, because the season started off on such a positive note for McConkey. The third-year wideout caught three passes for 60 yards in his first drive under McDaniel. Later in the game, he caught an eight-yard touchdown for his first score of the year.

Fast forward six weeks and those four catches account for 43% of McConkey's total fantasy production this season.

A rib injury from a Justin Herbert hospital ball has clearly slowed McConkey down, as has McDaniel's putrid offense in Los Angeles. With his quarterback never looking worse and the ship slowly sinking, McConkey isn't even a starting-caliber player anymore.

Arizona Cardinals v New York Giants | Caleb Bowlin/GettyImages

Cam Skattebo, New York Giants

Points per game: 8.6

Position rank: RB30

There were injury concerns around Cam Skattebo heading into the season that ultimately kept him from being a marquee name at the running back position. But still, Skattebo was a top-60 fantasy player who was certainly drafted before many players who have outscored him at the position.

What's made Skattebo so disappointing is that he hasn't produced despite being healthy. Skattebo probably would have been a top-15 running back pre-season if it wasn't for the injury concerns. Even with a clean bill of health, the Giants' running back has been a replacement-level player at best.

The second-year running back has scored just one touchdown this season and saw himself get benched in Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints because of fumbling problems. It's unclear how long this benching will last, but if it does, Skattebo won't even be on fantasy rosters in the immediate future.

At least it's easier to swallow missing out on a fifth-round pick over a second-round pick... unless you're my dad, who drafted Skattebo in the second round because he "had a feeling". Sorry pops, your feeling was off.