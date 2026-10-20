This emergency Rams-Jaguars trade proposal will give LA life after Davante Adams' injury

So, the Los Angeles Rams might be [redacted]. The team sits at 2-4 in what some expect to be Matthew Stafford's final NFL season, and things went from bad to worse on Monday when news dropped that wide receiver Davante Adams suffered a ruptured hamstring, which is expected to keep him out for 6-10 weeks. This team has already pushed as many chips on to the table as possible, so there's no incentive at all to stick with the status quo. The Rams have to just keep making moves to try to get better. The team has to survive until Adams is back. It's Super Bowl or bust in 2026.

With that in mind, the Rams need to go after a wide receiver on the trade market, and the Jacksonville Jaguars might have the perfect reclamation project for them.

Proposed Rams-Jaguars trade for Brian Thomas Jr.

The Jacksonville Jaguars need to go give a huge hug to their division rival Houston Texans, who showed when they traded for Marvin Harrison Jr. that you can demand a high draft pick for a former first-round wide receiver who has struggled recently but who looked good earlier in his career.

The thing about Thomas is that he looked REALLY good early in his career, finishing his rookie campaign with 87 receptions for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns. He finished fourth in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting and looked like a future star. His 2025 season was significantly worse, but surely that was just a blip, right?

Right?

Uhh, right?

Through six games this season, Thomas has nine receptions for 105 yards. He's a distant third in the pecking order at wide receiver for the Jaguars, and at this point, it would't be a shock to see the team use Travis Hunter more on offense going forward, which further depresses Thomas' value. It's very clear that something is amiss between him and the team, so why not move on, especially with MHJ reseting the "disappointing wide receiver" trade market? Jacksonville can just run more 12 personnel if that's what they have to do to replace Thomas.

Why would the Rams take a chance on Thomas? Well, part of it is that a change of scenery might be enough to make him at least playable. Another is that playing with Puka Nacua will take some attention away from him, potentially opening up more room for him to make plays. Still another is the expectation that Stafford would figure out how to get him the football.

But looming even larger than those things is this: Adams is out, and the Rams wide receiver room is in bad shape without him. Nacua has been targeted 52 times. Adams had 49 targets. Third among wide receivers in targets? Konata Mumpfield with 17. Even with Adams healthy, this team could have used wide receiver help. With Adams out, it becomes a necessity, and while Thomas carries plenty of risk, the Rams have to take on that risk when the alternative is more targets for Jordan Whittington.