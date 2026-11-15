Updated Rams wide receiver depth chart with Puka Nacua joining Davante Adams on IR

The Los Angeles Rams entered the season with arguably the best one-two punch at wide receiver in the NFL with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, but the team enters Week 10 with neither player after Nacua landed on the IR with a knee sprain, joining Adams there, who was already on the IR with a hamstring tear. While both players could be back before the end of the season, the Rams will temporarily have to make do with a wide receiver unit that is...not very appealing.

Let's take a look at the current Rams depth chart at wide receiver with those two stars on the Injured Reserve.

Projected Rams wide receiver depth chart for Week 10

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starters Backup Konata Mumpfield Xavier Smith Tutu Atwell Brenna Presley CJ Daniels

So, uhh, the names on the above depth chart don't inspire much confidence. In fact, I'd say they inspire exactly zero confidence. Like, without Nacua and Adams, this becomes a bottom-five unit in the NFL. The team at least has tight end Tyler Higbee that it can rely on, but Matthew Stafford is going to have to play his best football if he wants to elevate this unit and win football games.

I mean, just look at the numbers. Of the five receivers on the active roster, the one with the best resume this season is Konata Mumpfield, who has 11 catches for 162 yards. He's the only healthy wide receiver with over 100 receiving yards this season and, as such, is ostensibly the No. 1 receiver on this roster right now.

(That doesn't mean much, though. Fantasy football managers, for instance, shouldn't view Mumpfield as a Nacua replacement. He's only the WR46 in the FantasyPros consensus rankings.)

The other two guys who should "start," which I put in quotes because I actually imagine the Rams running a lot of double-TE sets this weekend, are Tutu Atwell and CJ Daniels. Atwell has just seven catches all season, but he has a lot of experience in this offense and could wind up being the most targeted receiver this weekend. Daniels is a sixth-round rookie with zero receptions in his career.

The other receivers are Brennan Presley and Xavier Smith. Neither has a reception this season. Smith caught 18 passes for 303 yards in 2025 but has been invisible this season, while Presley has yet to appear in a game this season and played in just one game last year.

It's a dire situation. Really, really dire. And with the Rams sitting at 5-4 and currently outside of the playoff picture, that's not good at all.