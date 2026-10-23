Week 7 could turn these 4 NFL teams into trade deadline sellers

Week 7 isn’t a milestone week in the NFL, but for some teams, it could become a pivotal moment. The NFL trade deadline is roughly two weeks away, and if any of these four teams lose, it could certainly turn into a trade deadline fire sale.

The Los Angeles Chargers are prime candidates here with no wins in six games. There’s not much else they’re going to be able to prove this season. They have some assets they can move on from, and looking toward the NFL Draft isn't a bad solution.

As for the rest of these teams, well, they’re one loss away from needing to re-evaluate. With a loss this week, these teams need to seriously consider becoming sellers.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts are 2-4, and the loss to Tennessee was sobering. It also brought a brutal reality that if they don’t turn things around, it might be time to start looking toward next season. Jonathan Taylor and Quentin Nelson have been floated as possible trade bait, so has Sauce Gardner, though he’s the least likely of the bunch. This team isn’t playing as good as they expected, and that’s why Week 7 will determine their path forward.

The Minnesota Vikings are one of two undefeated teams left in the NFL. Brian Flores is probably going to have Daniel Jones in fits all game. That said, he has to find a way to pull out the win. A loss here would essentially shut down Indianapolis’ playoff hopes. Between now and after Thanksgiving, every team they play has a winning record except for the Dallas Cowboys and the Miami Dolphins. Odds are things are going to continue to spiral, which is why they have to start thinking about recouping some of their lost draft capital.

Philadelphia Eagles

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Philadelphia was supposed to easily contend in the NFC East this year and contend for the Super Bowl. Instead, they’re closer to contending for the top NFL Draft pick. They’ve already started offloading some of their offensive lineman, but it might be time to start looking at other key contributors. Saquon Barkely is the first name that comes to mind as Philadelphia’s season is on the verge of collapse. Barkley has been a steady x-factor in this offense, but realistically, if the Eagles continue to plummet, retaining him only does harm.

Barkley could yield a first-round pick in return and there’s quite a few teams that could benefit from a boost in the run game. The NFC East is still wide open so there’s a chance the Eagles feel like they can turn things around, even if Jalen Hurts is shut down for the season. That said, they don’t need to waste the trade deadline away if they’re still a two-win team a week or two from now.

Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Los Angeles Rams might have gotten a pass last week because it was a division game and those can be tricky. If the Rams lose to the Las Vegas Raiders and fall to 2-5 on the year, it might be time to start making some moves. What are those moves, well that’s another conversation, but the Rams will have to figure something out. They invested a lot into this roster – specifically the defense – to have four losses. The Raiders aren’t a bad team, but they’ve also lost three-straight after starting 3-0.

The five-game stretch between the Arizona Cardinals and the Green Bay Packers game on Nov. 25 was supposed to be the stretch that turned things around. Instead, it might end up being the stretch that flips this season upside down.

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Truthfully, the Chargers could probably start selling off now. That said, if they don’t, after Week 7, they have no incentive to keep the key players on this roster for what will ultimately be a rebuilding season. Justin Herbert is fair to move off of, but Derwin James and Khalil Mack are two players that have to get offloaded before the trade deadline as this season is in shambles. The Chargers need draft capital at this point. They’re winless through the first six games, they’re not going to magically figure it out, especially in a division where every other team has a winning record.