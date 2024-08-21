3 QB-needy teams that can save Cooper Rush from the Cowboys and Jerry Jones
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made the announcement on Tuesday that Trey Lance is going to be with the team as a member of the 53-man roster when they face off against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.
Having Lance, a former first-round pick who Dallas recently traded for and who has played well in the preseason make the team isn't a surprise, but it does raise the question of what Cooper Rush's future holds.
Rush was pressed into action when Dak Prescott missed time in 2022 and proceeded to win four of his five starts. He didn't play much last season with Prescott healthy, but completed 18 of his 24 passes (75 percent) for 144 yards in seven games, all coming in relief duties.
We know Lance will be on the team, but will the Cowboys carry three quarterbacks? If they believe in Lance and his abilities, there's no need to carry Rush also, when they can get off of his cap hit and potentially get a draft pick in return.
Assuming the Cowboys do consider Rush trades, any of these three destinations would make sense.
3) The Rams shouldn't want to start Stetson Bennett IV
Underratedly, the Los Angeles Rams find themselves in an uncomfortable situation. While Matthew Stafford appears to be fine for now, he has missed time in each of the last two seasons due to injury.
They signed Jimmy Garoppolo to back him up, but he was suspended for violating the league's PED policy and will miss each of the first two games of the season. Behind Garoppolo is Stetson Bennett IV, a player that the Rams selected in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. While he had tons of success in the college ranks, Bennett has struggled in the preseason.
Despite being the only quarterback to appear in both of Los Angeles' preseason games, Bennett has just two touchdown passes compared to five interceptions. Four of them were in his first game, but still, not great.
Garoppolo is a fine backup when he's active, but do the Rams really want to risk turning to Bennett in an emergency situation? For a Rams team vying for a spot in the postseason, they might be better off acquiring Rush as insurance. One game could be the difference, and the gap between Bennett and Rush is big enough to consider making a move.
2) The Chargers backup quarterback situation is dire at best
Justin Herbert is back at practice, which is awesome news for the Los Angeles Chargers. When healthy, Herbert is one of the best and most talented quarterbacks in the NFL. The Chargers are as set as any team in the NFL when it comes to their starting quarterback, but the same can't be said about their backup.
Easton Stick, a former fifth-round pick of the Chargers, is the next man up. Last year, Chargers fans learned the hard way that he's not good enough for that role. He lost all four games he started in 2023 when Herbert was sidelined, and the Chargers didn't score more than 23 points in any of them.
Things haven't been much better in the preseason, as Stick has arguably been outperformed by Luis Perez, a player recently in the UFL.
The Chargers hope Herbert will play Week 1, but that's far from a given as of now. They hope he's going to be healthy for all 17 games and maybe even the playoffs, but again, that's not a given. Adding more certainty to their quarterback room would be wise.
1) The Packers could really use a backup quarterback of Cooper Rush's caliber
Let's be real. If any team needs a backup quarterback, it's the Green Bay Packers. No, it has nothing to do with the starter. Jordan Love is great, should only get better with experience, and is getting paid as if he's going to lead this team to the Super Bowl. The thing is, though, what if Love has to miss time? Who's the next man up?
Is Sean Clifford really going to be the guy they turn to in a potential emergency scenario? Michael Pratt has looked a bit better than Clifford in the preseason, but he was just taken in the seventh round for a reason.
There are pros and cons with both quarterbacks, but they've combined to throw one pass in the NFL. That came in a blowout win late last season from Clifford's right arm.
Clifford and Pratt combined to play Green Bay's entire Week 2 preseason game and completed 16 of their 26 attempts for 95 yards. There was one field goal attempt and no touchdowns were scored. The Packers scored two points thanks to Zach Wilson taking a safety - that's it.
Sure, it's only preseason, but isn't that the time when those who belong show out and prove they deserve a roster spot? In an ideal world, Love is healthy and plays every snap of every game. Unfortunately, that's far from a guarantee. It'd behoove them to add more proven talent behind Love, and Rush fits the bill.