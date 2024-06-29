3 teams who should risk it all for Lauri Markkanen
The Utah Jazz are at an organizational crossroads. Lauri Markkanen enters the final year of his team-friendly contract as an undeniable cornerstone. The question is, can Utah put the necessary pieces around him to actually contend, and how much more difficult does it become to build out the team around Markkanen once he's paid his worth?
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski compared Utah's situation to the Brooklyn Nets and Mikal Bridges. Ever since his arrival, Brooklyn expressed a desire to put star pieces around Bridges. And yet, as those opportunities vanished, Sean Marks and the Nets front office made a choice. Bridges was sent to the New York Knicks for a ridiculous haul that includes four first-round picks. This could go down as Marks' crowning accomplishment in Brooklyn.
The Jazz are in a similar bind. Without a ton of avenues to drastically improve the roster around Markkanen, it could be time to trade him and reset ahead of the historically talented 2025 NBA Draft. Danny Ainge has built winners in the past, but he has operated with a patient hand in Utah. That is generally a requirement in small markets. The Jazz aren't going to add impact free agents. Until Utah can draft a solid core, the path forward is cloudy.
According to Woj, Utah would retain Markkanen "in a perfect world." But friends, we don't live in a perfect world. Sorry to burst your bubble. Teams are preparing aggressive offers for the 27-year-old All-Star. If a bold enough proposition comes across Danny Ainge's desk, we have to believe Utah will pull the trigger. Nobody is ever truly untouchable in the NBA.
Here are the teams who should take a serious interest in acquiring the Finnish 7-footer.
3. Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors are surprisingly well-positioned for a blockbuster trade. The talk of the town has been Paul George, but Golden State should absolutely keep tabs on Markkanen. He is seven years younger than George, for one, and the disparity in impact is not as vast as some might think. Markkanen has developed into a special off-ball scorer. He would fit hand-in-glove with the Dubs' system under Steve Kerr.
Markkanen is a true 7-footer who happens to be one of the best shooters in the league. He drilled 39.9 percent of 8.0 attempts per game from deep last season. More than a spot-up marksman, Utah often ran Markkanen off screens like a guard, letting him sprint into movement jumpers or attack closeouts as a straight-line driver.
He doesn't provide much value as a passer or even as a self-creator, but Markkanen's size and shooting gives him a unique advantage in every matchup. He can shoot over most contests without issue. He can combat physicality with height and touch. Put a smaller defender on him, and Markkanen can still put his shoulder down, maneuver around the post, and play to his strength (literally).
Golden State leans into off-ball motion as consistently as any team in basketball. So does Utah. The schematic shift shouldn't be too drastic, even with Kerr's notoriously complex actions. Markkanen will keep the defense stretched thin while benefiting from the gravitational pull of Stephen Curry. In Draymond Green, the Warriors have an elite short roll passer and unconventional playmaker who can run some fun inverted power forward-center actions with Markkanen.
He's not an elite rim protector, but Markkanen is quick enough to handle wings defensively. He puts up a good fight and shouldn't burden a defensive apparatus that carried Klay Thompson's dead weight throughout last season. Markkanen's arrival probably spells the end of the Thompson era in Golden State, but that's a necessary (if bittersweet) pill to swallow.
2. Philadelphia 76ers
Lauri Markkanen would fit beautifully as the Philadelphia 76ers' third star, benefitting from the endless attention paid to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in the middle of the floor. It's fair to wonder if the Sixers have enough to get into the Markkanen sweepstakes, though. Daryl Morey's only tradeable contracts (aside from Embiid and Maxey) are Paul Reed, Ricky Council IV, Jared McCain, and Adem Bona.
Is Utah interested in dumping Markkanen into cap space for strictly draft picks (and potentially a couple solid prospects)? Maybe not, but the Sixers should investigate the possibility thoroughly. Of all the options available to Philadelphia — Jimmy Butler, Paul George, Brandon Ingram, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope — Markkanen presents the best combination of age, talent, and fit.
In fact, with Markkanen due just $18 million next season, Philadelphia can trade for him and sign a player like KCP or, god forbid, Klay Thompson. The Sixers would have in the ballpark of $40 million in leftover cap space. Zach LaVine, Miles Bridges, and other less desirable "stars" are all still in the cards with Markkanen.
The fit between Markkanen and the Sixers' core is great. He's the sort of elite shooter Embiid thrives alongside. The Sixers can run DHOs and various screening actions with Markkanen and Embiid, leaving defenses scrambling to guard two extraordinarily skilled 7-footers. Markkanen is the bow and arrow, Embiid is the sledgehammer. It's a fun stylistic combo.
Maxey puts a ton of pressure on the rim, which should lead to clean looks beyond the arc for Markkanen. Philadelphia can get him on the books at $18 million and build out the roster with remaining cap space, then hand Markkanen his inevitable max-level extension. That flexibility does not exist if the Sixers hand Paul George $50 million a year in free agency, for example.
1. Oklahoma City Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder are in the perfect position to acquire Markkanen, equipped with legitimate cap space, a roster brimming with talented young prospects, and a mountain of draft picks the likes of which even Smaug may struggle to comprehend. Sam Presi is sitting on a goldmine, waiting for the right opportunity to cash in his chips.
Markkanen is great for a variety of reasons. He's obviously cheap relative to his production next season, affording extra financial flexibility for OKC to be aggressive. The Thunder also have enough picks to "overspend" on Markkanen while still maintaining enough trade ammo for another blockbuster down the line.
OKC is a small-market team, and there are long-term financial ramifications to consider. Eventually, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren will receive rookie-scale max contracts. That is only a matter of time. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander already making max money and Markkanen right on his heels, the Thunder's roster could get expensive, fast. The new CBA is not kind to expensive teams.
Still, those contracts for J-Dub and Chet are still a couple years out, and OKC has (again) the luxury of endless draft picks. Few GMs are better at unearthing value in the draft than Sam Presti, and Mark Daigneault actually plays and develops his youngsters. Cason Wallace stepped into a sizable role on the No. 1 seed as a rookie. Nikola Topic, OKC's latest first-round pick, was the No. 3 prospect here at FanSided. He probably needs a redshirt year to repair a torn ACL, but once he's back, that's another high-level creator to incorporate into the Thunder system.
OKC has the flexibility to land Markkanen and a roster worthy of championship contention. It's time to get aggressive. Trade for Markkanen, toss money at Isaiah Hartenstein, and put the West's most complete team on the floor every night. The Thunder are right on the doorstep to greatness; Markkanen can break it down.