Projecting the 10 best 2025 NBA free agents
The 2024 NBA free agent class provided us with plenty of fireworks despite muted expectations. Paul George was the main attraction, and his decision to join the Philadelphia 76ers could have profound ramifications throughout the league. But, there was more to write home about than a single max contract.
We should get even more excitement out of the 2025 free agency saga. Several of the major 2024 free agents, such as LeBron James and James Harden, are eligible to test the market again. Meanwhile, a new crop of rookie contracts will expire. There are several intriguing restricted free agent candidates coming down the pipeline.
Here's a look ahead to the 2025 free agent class, with our best attempt to pinpoint the 10 biggest names who could actually change teams next summer.
10. Tyus Jones, Phoenix Suns
The Phoenix Suns somehow managed to trick Tyus Jones into a one-year minimum contract. The Duke product reportedly had beefier offers on the table, but the chance to play a significant role on a contender in Phoenix informed his (rather controversial and borderline unbelievable) decision. Jones should be right back on the market next summer, ideally in search of a more substantial chunk of the salary pie.
Jones set the NBA record for single season assist-to-turnover ratio with the Washington Wizards. The dude had to watch Jordan Poole "cook" on a nightly basis and he still managed point guard duties with virtuosic precision. A prevalent storyline out of Phoenix last season was the Suns' need for a more traditional point guard to set up the offense. These dots, they aren't hard to connect.
The Suns' point guard narrative was overblown, but Jones will assume a starting role on a contender, where he should look even better than he did a season ago. He's going to spoon-feed Kevin Durant and Devin Booker for a year, then get paid.
9. Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors
Jonathan Kuminga is expanded to demand the rookie-scale max from the Golden State Warriors, which is... a lot. This is a player who, no long ago, was barely able to crack Steve Kerr's everyday rotation. A strong third-season breakthrough has Kuminga on the ascent, though, and there's no denying the upside tied to his singular athleticism.
At 6-foot-8, Kuminga is an explosive downhill scorer who can bludgeon mismatches in the paint or skate past slow-footed defenders on the perimeter. He still needs to grow in terms of shooting consistency and decision-making, but the NBA is a wing's league. Kuminga has a prototypical build and he's able to create advantages with his unique speed and strength combo.
If the Warriors don't agree to terms on an extension, Kuminga will fetch hefty contract offers in free agency.
8. Alex Caruso, Oklahoma City Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder have an incentive to hammer out a new contract with Alex Caruso after trading away Josh Giddey, but there will be ample competition in the marketplace. Caruso is among the most impactful role players in the NBA; there's a reason his name was so popular around the trade deadline in Chicago. Every contender needs their version of Caruso.
Caruso has made an All-Defense team in back-to-back seasons. He's a highly disruptive force on that end of the floor, equally comfortable hounding ball-handlers at the point of attack or patrolling passing lanes like a pelican awaiting its next dive. Caruso's effort level never wavers and he's unafraid of the dirty work, which is a huge part of his appeal.
Moreover, Caruso hit 40.8 percent of his 3s last season and supplied the Bulls with critical connective tissue on the offensive end. He's not a huge self-creation threat, but Caruso has sharp instincts and a knack for adhering to his role with absolute precision. He's going to look great in OKC, then his free agent market will explode.
7. Fred VanVleet, Houston Rockets
Fred VanVleet's contract includes a $44.8 million club option for the 2025-26 season. There's a world in which the Houston Rockets pick it up and float VanVleet's expiring contract in trade talks, but that is a lot to commit toward a 6-foot-nothing guard on the wrong side of 30. VanVleet was excellent last season, but it's fair to wonder how his game will age.
That said, VanVleet continues to leverage his strength in unique ways on the defensive end. He's a highly trained pickpocket and the offensive production is well documented. From deep pull-up 3s to expertly navigated pick-and-roll actions, VanVleet can still run an offense and elevate teammates. The Rockets benefitted immensely from VanVleet's steady hand last season, but another factor pushing him out the door in Houston's wealth of young talent.
Reed Sheppard, the No. 3 pick in June's NBA Draft, was the best rookie at Summer League. He looks the part of VanVleet's successor, and the Rockets will also need to open up more ball-handling reps for Amen Thompson over time. VanVleet has been a nice transitional leader for the Rockets, but he's not their long-term point guard.
6. Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans have tried (and failed) to trade Brandon Ingram all summer. He's due for a new contract in excess of $200 million, but nobody seems to want to give it to him. As things sit, there's a decent chance that Ingram simply plays out the final year of his current deal in New Orleans, then tests the marketplace next July. Maybe the Pelicans feel better about re-upping his contract then.
Despite the league-wide trepidation to pay Ingram his perceived worth at the moment, he's a 26-year-old All-Star and former No. 2 pick with a highly coveted skill set. Ingram uncorks a smooth pull-up jumper at 6-foot-9 and offers legitimate playmaking chops on the wing, often acting as the Pels' de facto point guard in non-Zion Williamson minutes.
It will be fascinating to see how New Orleans' lineup coalesces this season with Dejounte Murray in the mix. That could impact Ingram as much as anybody on the roster. Ingram isn't the cleanest off-ball fit next to Zion already, and Murray won't help in that respect.
The Pelicans' front office plans are difficult to wrap one's head around, but Ingram appears destined for a free agent bid next summer. Hopefully by then his market has solidified.
5. Myles Turner, Indiana Pacers
As the NBA begins to embrace size and skill at the center position, Myles Turner can be viewed in a whole new light. He has always been appreciated, but last season saw Turner boost his stock considerably. The Indiana Pacers need to figure out the defense around him, but Turner is the ideal modern five — a dominant rim protector who can space out to the 3-point line on offense, attack as a face-up scorer, and finish acrobatically around the rim.
Turner benefitted, of course, from Tyrese Haliburton, who is the basketball equivalent of a rising tide lifting all boats. Still, the rim protection is top-shelf and just about every other team would make Turner look better on that end of the floor. He spent last season attempting to plug a million holes at once due to the Pacers' lackluster point of attack D on the perimeter. Put Turner in a more optimal setting and he is going to compete for DPOY votes.
There are moments when the Pacers need more physicality from Turner. He doesn't rebound well and he's prone to bully-ball in certain matchups. That won't prevent teams from throwing a lot of money his way, as Turner can unlock a five-out offense while completely shutting off the paint defensively.
4. Aaron Gordon, Denver Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets have let Bruce Brown Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope walk in consecutive offseasons. The front office has been egregiously cheap in the face of a new collective bargaining agreement, which brings into question how badly ownership actually wants to win. Nikola Jokic is the best player in the world, but even he needs a fully equipped supporting cast.
Therefore, we have to believe the Nuggets fandom is anxious about what the future holds for Aaron Gordon. He is one of the best complementary forces in the NBA. He does not fit the traditional mold of stardom, but Gordon is a lights-out defender who can bomb 3s and exploit seams in the defense, often exploding backdoor for cuts and finishing lobs at the rim.
He didn't have the best shooting season in 2023-24, but Gordon remains exceedingly impactful in the glue-guy role. He operated as the Nuggets' backup center in the playoffs, but he is also their top option to defend the likes of LeBron James, which is a perfect microcosm of his versatility. Every contender or almost-contender with cap space should want Gordon on their roster.
3. James Harden, Los Angeles Clippers
A lot of eyeballs will be on James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers this season. The absence of Paul George will obviously influence the offensive hierarchy in LA, presumably putting more on Harden's plate. In his age-35 season, it will be fascinating to see if he can adequately handle an increased workload.
Harden is not the same player he once was, but the narrative of his "decline" has been overblown these last couple years. Sure, Harden isn't averaging 35 points per game anymore, but he's still among the most impactful point guards in the NBA. If anything, he deserves more praise for his willingness and ability to adapt in what amounts to the final act of his career.
He will need to more aggressively seek out his own shots with George out of the mix, but Harden has embraced the more traditional trappings of his point guard label since arriving in LA. He's probably going to lead the league in assists and he's still an efficient scorer, albeit on lower volume than we're used to.
With Kawhi Leonard as his running mate, Harden and the Clippers should still contend in the Western Conference, basketball gods willing. He has a $36.3 million player option for next season. Odds are, Harden will look to opt out and secure more long-term money, as he did this summer.
2. Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks
Not long ago, Kyrie Irving was considered tainted and toxic. He drummed up controversy on a daily basis during the pandemic and made headlines with his severely ignorant endorsement of an antisemitic film. The Brooklyn Nets then traded him to the Dallas Mavericks for pennies on the dollar, where Irving performed well and earned a new contract.
A couple months ago, Irving was playing in the NBA Finals. He has completely ingratiated himself with the Mavericks fandom and, more importantly, their locker room. With Dallas on the title-contending trajectory, it's hard to imagine the Mavs letting Irving walk. Especially with LeBron rapidly approaching his retirement. There won't be too much temptation for Irving to leave next time around, assuming Dallas can mount another respectable postseason run.
That said, Irving probably opts out of his $44 million player option in search of long-term guarantees. The Mavs would be frontrunners, but other teams might poke around the eight-time All-Star. He's still an absurdly skilled scorer, and that offensive dynamism isn't going away any time soon.
1. Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat appear to be torpedoing in the direction of a breakup. The six-time All-Star has more or less lobbied for an extension this summer, but the Heat refused those advances. Pat Riley openly commented on the situation, citing the inherent uncertainty of Butler's availability at this stage of his career. Injuries are a common theme with Butler and he tends to take his foot off the gas pedal in the regular season.
Now, Butler has put Miami in the NBA Finals twice, so he deserves his share of credit. The Heat are the only No. 8 seed to strike fear into the No. 1 seed in a long time, and that has a lot to do with Butler. The 34-year-old pretty clearly wants to stay in Miami, but he is going to want the security of a long-term contract next summer. If the Heat don't cough it up, Butler won't have much choice but to look elsewhere.
The 76ers and Warriors were among the teams connected to Butler this summer. Philadelphia landed Paul George instead, but Golden State is still in the market for an All-Star upgrade on the wing. If the Heat don't want to pay Butler, fair enough — his market should materialize quickly, even with age, health, and jump shot concerns. We are talking about Jimmy G. Buckets, folks.