Saquon Barkley's Eagles contract is even further proof he hates the Giants
Saquon Barkley left the New York Giants for their fiercest division rival, and even gave the Philadelphia Eagles a team-friendly deal.
The Philadelphia Eagles landed Saquon Barkley in the early hours of free agency, signing the two-time Pro Bowl RB to a three-year, $37.75 million contract. That is a large chunk of cash, and a major departure from past habits for Howie Roseman, who has generally avoided over-the-top RB contracts.
Barkley is an awesome talent — that much is undeniable — but there is natural apprehension when guaranteeing significant long-term money to a 27-year-old RB with Barkley's injury history and mileage. Upon further examination, however, the contract isn't nearly as risky as initially thought.
NBC Sports' Dave Zangaro provided the salary breakdown.
- Signing bonus of $11.625 million
- $26 million in total guaranteed money
- $1.375 million base salary for 2024, $11 million for 2025, $12 million for 2026
- Only $1.5 million guaranteed for 2026
Saquon Barkley signs team-friendly deal with Eagles
There is still risk here, as Barkley is essentially guaranteed across the board for two seasons. But, he gave the Eagles considerable cap relief for 2024 — allowing them the target the likes of C.J. Gardner-Johnson and DeVante Parker — and left the door open to sever ties in 2026 if Philadelphia comes to regret the deal.
It's another slap in the face for New York Giants fans, who watched their franchise pillar of six years bolt for their arch rival. Of course, the blame here is on New York. That front office continues to operate strangely, making win-now moves while letting key pieces leave in free agency. Barkley clearly wanted to stay with the Giants, but the interest was not reciprocated. He has every right to pursue a better financial situation in the face of blatant disrespect.
Barkley gave a lot to the Giants across six seasons. He was once again dominant in 2023, appearing in 14 games to tally 1,242 yards and 10 touchdowns from scrimmage. Barkley offers value out of the backfield, but he's also a versatile pass-catcher with true three-down equity. He's one of the few bell cows who might actually be worth a pricey contract. The Eagles certainly hope he is.
The Giants probably shouldn't have paid Barkley close to $40 million, but there shouldn't be animosity about his decision. There's a good chance Philadelphia was the only team willing to give Barkley this contract — this does not feel like a move driven by spite, so much as a move driven by desperation in a dire financial market for RBs.
Barkley gets the chance to remind the Giants of what they're missing twice per season. That's probably an added bonus from his perspective. But, Barkley loved it in New York. He doesn't actually hate the Giants — it just feels that way. They're like a recently divorced couple. It feels harsh in the moment, but a decade from now, both sides can look back fondly on the memories they created.