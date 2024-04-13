Tiger Woods may have knocked out a Masters patron with line-drive punch-out
Watching Tiger Woods was possibly hazardous to your health on Friday at The Masters.
Tiger Woods is a five-time champion at The Masters. After Friday and rounds of 1-over and even-par to open the 2024 tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, he's also the record-holder for the most consecutive made cuts at this vaunted event (24). He also might be the reigning World Heavyweight Champion of The Masters on Friday as well.
No, he's probably not going to win his sixth Green Jacket. He enters the weekend at +1, seven strokes back of the lead held by Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa and Bryson DeChambeau at T22 on the leaderboard. But he may have scored a second round knockout.
On the ninth hole of his second round on Friday, Tiger put his tee shot wide right into the trees with the ball coming down in the pine straw. Woods, however, found an opening an opening that he could punch it through up toward the green. When he hit the shot, though, it came out like a screaming line drive, bounding over the green and into the patrons.
And if you look closely, it seems as if one of the patrons took the worst of it, going down in a heap as the ball connected with them.
I've heard of using the grandstands as a backstop on the PGA Tour, but this might be a touch too far, using the patrons as a backstop.
There wasn't much of an update on The Masters broadcast about what happened to the patron who may have been knocked out or, at the very least, by Tiger's screaming shot out of the pine straw. We certainly hope that golf fan is okay (and the fact that we haven't required an update probably means that they are).
After his potential KO, though, Woods showed off the part of his game that buoyed him throughout the first and second rounds, the short game. Tiger hit a nifty little pitch to within 10 feet to try and save his par, and he then drained the putt to stay steady.
That save really was a big part of the story and seemed to steady Woods quite a bit. After an up-and-down front nine that featured only three pars, he then played the back nine at even-par with seven pars, one bogey and one birdie to finish at even for the round.
We're all excited to see what Tiger Woods can do on the weekend at The Masters. But if you're on the grounds at Augusta National amid the massive crowds following Tiger, allow me to offer some advice after seeing this shot from Friday: Watch your head!