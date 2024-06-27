What time does Round 2 of the NBA Draft start tonight?
By Ian Levy
The NBA is in the midst of a new experiment this year, splitting the 2024 NBA Draft into two days. The first round was held on Wednesday, June 26 and went rather quietly — only a handful of surprise leaps by prospects and just four, relatively minor, trades announced once the draft actually started.
There were some clear winners and just as clear losers but the picture isn't complete because most teams haven't finished yet. The second round is about to kick off and 28 more picks still need to be made. (The 76ers and Suns forfeited their second-round picks because of tampering violations).
The second round of the NBA Draft will begin at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 27 — an afternoon affair rather than the usual primetime spectacle. As has become tradition, assistant commissioner Mark Tatum will be announcing the picks and each team will have four minutes on the clock to make their pick. The draft will be broadcast on ESPN.
This year's draft class may be short on clear star prospects at the top but there is plenty of depth and both upside and NBA-ready contributors waiting to headline the second-round. According to the final NBA Draft Big Board rankings here at FanSided, six first-round prospects have slipped to the second round and there is plenty of talent stacked up behind them.
The Toronto Raptors will be the first team on the clock, selecting No. 31. The Spurs, Pacers, Trail Blazers and Grizzlies all have multiple second-round picks. The one-and-only pick of the draft owned by the Warriors is in the second round, No. 52. In addition, all eyes will be on the Lakers at No. 55 to see if they indeed select Bronny James, assuming the Suns haven't stolen him first.