Who sang the national anthem for the AFC Championship Game, Chiefs-Ravens?
The Kansas City Chiefs will visit the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday with a spot in Super Bowl 58 on the line in the AFC Championship Game. This is familiar territory for the Chiefs, who are playing on their sixth straight conference championship Sunday, but the Ravens come into this game as the No. 1 seed in the AFC for these playoffs. Thus, it should be a thrilling clash.
Adding to that is the quarterback matchup on display as we will see what is expected to be the most recent two winners of the NFL MVP award. Kansas City star quarterback Patrick Mahomes took home the hardware last season while all indications are that Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson is set to win the award this season.
Despite that matchup, though, these are also two of the NFL's best defenses, which should make for a truly compelling clash. However, this is the time of the year, late in the NFL Playoffs, when pregame festivities start to come to the forefront.
And if you're wondering who provided their rendition of the Star Spangled Banner prior to the AFC Championship Game, we have you covered for what you need to know about the Chiefs-Ravens national anthem singers.
Who is singing the national anthem at the Chiefs-Ravens AFC Championship Game?
The national anthem will be performed by the Morgan State University choir on Sunday ahead of the Chiefs-Ravens showdown in the AFC Championship Game. Choir director Dr. Eric Conway has led the group from the school for over 20 years, paving the way for the choir to perform all over the world. However, his comments about performing on this big stage in the NFL Playoffs really put it into perspective, first saying it was as close as they could get to feeling like "Beyoncé or Taylor Swift" but also iterating how much of an honor it is, per CBS News:
"What an honor. They could have asked anyone in the world, but they asked the Morgan State University choir," Conway said.
Where is Morgan State University?
Why Morgan State? That's because the university is located in Baltimore, MD. The institution is a member of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) and has a strong, rich tradition in the city. Seeing the Ravens and the NFL elect to give Morgan State this honor is both a testament to what Conway and his choir have done, but also a beautiful homage to the city of Baltimore.