Premier League news and rumors roundup, May. 7: Real Madrid want to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold early and more

Real Madrid want to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold early

Trent Alexander-Arnold could have gone on to have a career at Liverpool like Steven Gerrard. Gerrard played his whole career with the Reds, barring a stint in MLS with the Los Angeles Galaxy at the end of his playing days. Alexander-Arnold has revealed that he will leave Anfield with a transfer to Real Madrid imminent; he will now be viewed much like Michael Owen and Steve McManaman in Liverpool. Both Owen and McManaman also left Liverpool for the bright lights of the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu.

Los Blancos could sign Alexander-Arnold before the FIFA Club World Cup this summer. Sky Sports has reported that "Real Madrid have approached Liverpool about signing Trent Alexander-Arnold early so he can play at next month's Club World Cup. Alexander-Arnold's Liverpool contract expires on June 30. Real Madrid's opening game of the tournament is on June 18 against Al Hilal in Miami. Real Madrid are expected to follow up on their initial approach."

Real Madrid will have it as their mission to win the inaugural Club World Cup in its new expanded format. With Danny Carvajal not expected to be fit again until August after suffering a cruciate ligament tear, Los Blancos are desperate to sign Alexander-Arnold sooner. Real Madrid will have to pay a fee to sign him before his contract expires, but it remains to be seen how much that would be.

Bruno Fernandes is linked with the Saudi side Al-Hilal

Bruno Fernandes has carried Manchester United for much of this season. Without their captain's 19 goals, with 18 assists in 52 games in all competitions, the Red Devils may have been in a relegation battle in the Premier League this campaign. They certainly would not be in the Europa League semi-finals and in a great position to win the whole tournament and then qualify for the Champions League.

With Fernandes' form, it is no surprise that he is the subject of interest from one of the richest clubs in the world. According to MailOnline, "Fernandes could be the target for a big-money offer from Al-Hilal this summer, but Manchester United have no intention of selling their captain. The Saudi Pro League club have the funds for a star signing after Mohamed Salah decided to stay at Liverpool."

Fernandes is only 30 years old, and his performances prove that it is far too early for him to move to Saudi Arabia. The Portuguese international also needs to continue playing at the highest level to make sure he is in the best shape for the 2026 World Cup. However, the riches of Al-Hilal have been too much to resist for his countrymen Rúben Neves and João Cancelo.

Wolves are interested in Liverpool's Harvey Elliott

Harvey Elliott has struggled for game time at Liverpool this season. He has played just 15 times in the Premier League, without scoring but making one assist. The midfielder has shown that he can still perform in the Champions League, where he has scored three times in five games. This included a late winner against Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their last 16 tie. However, PSG went on to win the fixture on penalties in the second leg.

Elliott is only 22 and has represented England up to U21 level. However, if he is to get a chance on Thomas Tuchel's senior side, then he will need to be playing regularly for his club. Therefore, a transfer is needed for Elliott. He has recently been linked with his former club Fulham, but now another team from English soccer's top flight is also interested in the player.

talkSPORT has revealed that "Elliott is on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs including Wolves." Brighton & Hove Albion and Borussia Dortmund were reportedly interested in Elliott in January. However, Wolves could be a great option for Elliott as they have been on an upward curve since Vitor Pereira took over the side earlier in the season.