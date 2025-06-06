Premier League news and rumors roundup: Viktor Gyökeres wants reunion with Ruben Amorim, and more

Viktor Gyökeres could join Ruben Amorim at Manchester United

When Ruben Amorim was appointed manager of Manchester United mid-way through last season, there was much talk that he could bring Viktor Gyökeres from Sporting Clube de Portugal with him. However, talk of this died down with United enduring a poor campaign and missing out on European soccer.

Gyökeres continued to be linked with Premier League clubs including Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, who will all be in the Champions League next season. However, a move to Old Trafford could be back on the cards for Gyökeres.

According to talkSPORT, "Gyökeres is open to a move to Manchester United even without Champions League football. The Sporting striker remains a possibility for United, but any move will be dependent on outgoings and formal talks with Sporting are not yet underway."

Gyökeres scored 39 goals in 33 games in the Portuguese League last season. He has experience of English soccer at Brighton & Hove Albion, Coventry City and Swansea City. However, he is yet to get an opportunity to prove himself in the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag wants to bring Antony with him to Bayer Leverkusen

Antony was a star under Erik ten Hag at Ajax, but it did not work out for the Brazilian when the Dutchman brought him to Manchester United for £80 million. The winger did flourish during the second half of last season on loan at Real Betis from United. Antony scored nine goals, with five assists, in 26 games for Betis. This helped them finish sixth in La Liga and make it to the final of the Europa Conference League.

He is set to return to Old Trafford, but given how much Antony has said publicly about how unhappy he was at the club, it is difficult to see a way back for him. Antony is expected to depart United again, and he could be reunited with Ten Hag, who is now the manager of Bayer Leverkusen.

The Sky Reporter Florian Plettenberg posted on X: "Bayer 04 Leverkusen are monitoring Antony. He’s on the list, but at this stage, it’s nothing more than that." Leverkusen finished second in the Bundesliga in the last campaign under Xabi Alonso. However, he has now departed for Real Madrid. Ten Hag has a big job on his hands stepping into Alonso's shoes and will need players that he can trust in his ranks.

Chelsea have the chance to sign West Ham's Mohammed Kudus

Chelsea recently decided not to sign Jadon Sancho permanently, so they will need to recruit a new winger. They have been linked with Jamie Gittens of Borussia Dortmund, but they are also interested in West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus.

BBC Sport has reported that "Chelsea are among the clubs to have engaged in early discussions with the Hammers over the Ghana international, who has a release clause of £85m."

Kudus had a great first season with West Ham, where he starred both domestically and in the Europa League. However, the last campaign was not so productive for the Ghanaian; he scored just five goals, with three assists in 32 Premier League games.

West Ham may want to cash in on Kudus, as this will enable funds for Graham Potter to sign his players at the club. Potter is about to embark on his first pre-season at the London Stadium, and this is a crucial time for the manager to stamp his authority on the roster.