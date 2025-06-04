Jamie Gittens linked with Chelsea

Despite scoring in the Europa Conference League final, Jadon Sancho is not set to sign for Chelsea permanently. Instead, the Blues will have to pay £5 million to send him back from his loan to Manchester United. This is harsh, but in the brutal world of professional soccer, difficult decisions have to be made.

Overall, Sancho has not performed to a high enough level to impress the Chelsea hierarchy. In 31 Premier League games, Sancho has scored just three times, with five assists for the Blues. Enzo Maresca's team is now turning to another former Borussia Dortmund player to strengthen their roster.

According to The Telegraph, "Chelsea are in talks with Borussia Dortmund over Jamie Gittens and want to wrap up a deal before both clubs go to the Club World Cup."

Gittens found the back of the net eight times, with four assists in 32 Bundesliga matches in the season just past. He is only 20 years old and could follow in the footsteps of Sancho and Jude Bellingham in being the next star English talent to develop in Dortmund.

Before joining the Bundesliga side, Gittens played youth soccer for Chelsea, as well as at Manchester City and Reading. Therefore, a return to west London would be fitting for the England U21 international.

Mike Maignan might also join the west London club

Chelsea's goalkeeping position has been of concern last season, as Robert Sánchez has come under a lot of criticism. Their second-choice keeper, Filip Jørgensen, came in for Sánchez on occasions and played in all bar one of their Europa Conference League campaign.

The Blues won European soccer's third competition but qualified for the Champions League by finishing fourth in the Premier League. Enzo Maresca's side will need to improve its roster to compete in Europe's top competition in the next campaign.

Ben Jacobs of GIVEMESPORT posted on X: "Mike Maignan is open to a move to Chelsea following positive talks. Milan were more inclined to keep Maignan in a bid to buy time for him to extend, but their lack of Champions League football could force them to sell for £20-25m, potentially with some add-ons on top.

"Chelsea’s plan in January was to judge existing keepers, but qualifying for the UCL, coupled with Milan missing out on Europe, has presented an unexpected market opportunity. Things could move fast as Chelsea are now expected to place an offer."

Despite missing out on European soccer altogether, Maignan was one of AC Milan's top performers in a campaign that was not all bad. The Rossoneri won the Supercoppa Italiana and made it to the Coppa Italia final. Maignan also has 30 caps for France and is Les Bleus' current first-choice keeper.

Russell Martin set to be the next Rangers manager

Russell Martin is from Brighton, which is on the south coast of England. However, he represented Scotland 29 times due to being eligible by having a Scottish Father. Martin also played for Rangers in the Scottish Premiership whilst on loan from Norwich City.

Martin had a promising start to his managerial career with spells at Milton Keynes Dons and Swansea City before guiding Southampton to the Premier League via the Championship playoffs. Unfortunately, Martin was sacked by the Saints partway through last season.

Martin was criticised for being too stubborn with his tactics of playing out of the back whilst in a relegation battle. However, the former Rangers player could be about to get an opportunity at one of his former clubs.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that "Rangers are closing in on the appointment of Russell Martin as new head coach. Former Southampton manager has already accepted the project, ready for new chapter."

There had been reports that Steven Gerrard could return to Ibrox, and Carlo Ancelotti's son Davide has also been linked. However, going for Martin, who knows soccer in Scotland, having represented the country and played for the Gers, could be their best option. Although the manager may have to mix up his style of play if they are to challenge Celtic for the title.