Premier League news and rumors roundup, May. 27: Jobe Bellingham to swap English soccer for the Bundesliga and more

Jobe Bellingham could sway English soccer for the Bundesliga

Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid is the golden boy of English soccer. This is despite the midfielder having never kicked a ball in the Premier League. Bellingham played for Birmingham City in the Championship and Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga before moving to the Santiago Bernabéu.

Bellingham's younger brother Jobe could be about to embark on a similar career path despite just helping Sunderland to promotion from the Championship via the playoffs. Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany has revealed on X: "Eintracht Frankfurt have a very good feeling after his visit today. Sticking point is the transfer fee.



"Markus Krösche and his team showed (Jobe) Bellingham and his parents around the city, the stadium, and the club offices today. The coaching staff made it clear where he is supposed to play. He is expected to become a key player + Champions League. Dortmund still fighting for him. BVB boss Aki Watzke personally flew to visit the Bellinghams on Sunday!"

Dortmund did a very good job in helping Jude develop into a star signing for Real Madrid. However, it might be better for Jobe to join Frankfurt instead to carve out his path in the soccer world. Jobe, rather than Bellingham, is the name on the back of his shirt. This shows that the player appears keen to avoid comparisons with his older brother.

Bryan Mbeumo linked with Manchester United

Ruben Amorim apologised to Manchester United supporters for the performances they had to endure after their final game of the Premier League campaign. The United manager is ready to put this season behind them and focus on the next one. This starts by improving his roster.

According to talkSPORT, "United have held talks with Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo... With just one year left on his deal, Brentford know they may reluctantly have to part ways with the player to avoid losing him on a free transfer."

Mbeumo is a right-winger who can also play as a center-forward. He scored 20 goals, with eight assists in 38 Premier League games this season. These are numbers that United players can only dream of right now.

Idrissa Gueye could be on his way to Paris FC

Paris FC have just been promoted to Ligue 1 and are backed by Bernard Arnault. The French businessman who is the CEO of the luxury goods company LVMH. Red Bull also has a stake in the club. Les Parisiens are very ambitious, and they are set to pose a threat to their city rivals, Paris Saint-Germain.

One way in which PFC could establish itself in France's top flight is by signing a former PSG player. Foot Mercato has reported (translated from French), "Paris FC has checked the name of Idrissa Gana Gueye."

Gueye played for PSG between spells with Everton. The defensive midfielder played 37 times in the Premier League this season, making three assists. However, his contract with the Toffees expires at the end of the campaign. A return to Paris could be a tempting offer for the Senegal international.