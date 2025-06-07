Premier League news and rumors roundup: Thomas Frank or Marco Silva could replace Ange Postecoglou, and more

Rumors about the next Spurs head man are swirling, a former Chelsea mainstay is headed to Brazil and Rangers has been connected to an experienced defender in the latest Premier League news roundup.

Thomas Frank and Marco Silva linked with Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur have decided to sack Ange Postecoglou despite the Australian ending their 17-year trophy drought. Postecoglou guided the Spurs to victory in the Europa League, but their form in the Premier League was horrendous. They finished 17th in the division, just above the relegation places.

It is a wise decision from the Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy. He could have become overcome by the emotion of lifting the European trophy and given Postecoglou more time. However, this would have been making the mistake that Manchester United made last year when they kept Erik ten Hag on after he won them the FA Cup.

Now the question is who will take over from Postecoglou, two coaches with Premier League experience have already been linked with the role. Fabrizio Romano posted on X: "Thomas Frank and Marco Silva remain two names high on Spurs shortlist after decision to sack Ange Postecoglou. Decision in the upcoming days."

Frank is a very highly rated coach who got Brentford promoted from the Championship in 2021 via the playoffs. He has established the Bees in the Premier League, and they finished 10th last season.

Silva is very experienced in English soccer, having taken charge of Hull City, Watford, Everton and now Fulham. He won the Championship with Fulham in 2022 and guided them to an 11th-place finish in the top flight in the last campaign.

New Rangers boss Russell Martin wants to sign Conor Coady

Russell Martin was sacked by Southampton mid-way through last season. The Saints went on to be relegated from the Premier League, but Martin's reputation remained high due to his clear playing style. He is now the manager of Rangers and is looking to add a defender with experience in English soccer's top flight to his roster.

According to the Daily Record, "Martin is weighing up a move for Leicester City defender Conor Coady. The Ibrox gaffer - along with sporting director Kevin Thelwell - has immediately drawn up a list of targets for the new season."

At Rangers, Martin will be expected to challenge Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title. Coady played 22 times in the Premier League last season for Leicester, who also suffered relegation. However, the 32-year-old is very experienced, having also played for clubs including Everton, Liverpool, Wolverhampton Wanderers and earning 10 England caps.

Midfielder Jorginho completes move to Flamengo from Arsenal

The Brazilian side Flamengo has boosted its roster ahead of the Club World Cup by signing Jorginho from Arsenal. Jorginho has been a great player in the Premier League for Chelsea as well as the Gunners. However, he made just 15 appearances in the Premier League last season, so it was time to move on.

Flamengo announced on their official website (translated from Portuguese), "The 33-year-old athlete signed a contract with Mais Querido until July 2028 and will reinforce the squad for the FIFA Club World Cup."

Jorginho was born in Brazil and lived there until he was 15 before moving to Italy. He went on to play for the Azzurri instead of the Seleção. Jorginho won the Club World Cup with Chelsea in its previous format in 2021. The midfielder is now set to face the Blues with Flamengo at the tournament this summer on June 20.