Players being involved in too many games has been a theme of discussions when it comes to the FIFA Club World Cup. It is a new tournament which clashes with the CONCACAF Gold Cup. However, one player who could play in both competitions is Stephen Eustáquio of FC Porto and Canada. Before the tournaments, Eustáquio will also be a part of Les Rouges' squad for Canadian Shield matches against Ukraine and the Ivory Coast.

Eustáquio is set to play in the Club World Cup with Porto but has also been included in the Canadian roster for the Gold Cup. His national team manager, Jesse Marsch, decided that his inclusion in the roster was a risk worth taking in case his vice-captain could join them at a later date. It helps that both tournaments are in North America, but there is no guarantee that Eustáquio can participate in both.

Speaking on a Zoom call about a busy summer of soccer ahead, Eustáquio said, "I'm healthy enough, being 28 years old, to play soccer, and I am going to take advantage of it. With Canada there are always these camps to prepare for the World Cup. The travelling is too much, and then we have to go back and focus on our club.

"There are a lot of games as well, and when vacation comes, they're creating these new tournaments, and we just have to be available. Hopefully, it is not too much. I feel very well right now. I'm going to do these two games with Canada and then meet the boys in New York to fight for the Club World Cup, and then let's see if I am healthy enough to meet the boys at the Gold Cup. At this stage of my life, I'm feeling mentally strong enough to play all these games, but in a couple of years, I don't know how it is going to be."

Stephen Eustáquio on playing in the Club World Cup and potentially the Gold Cup

Eustáquio was born in Ontario, Canada, to Portuguese parents. He lived in the country of his birth up until he was seven before the family moved back to Portugal. He represented Canada at U17 level and Portugal's U21s before committing to Les Rouges at the senior level.

The midfielder has spent almost his entire club career in Portugal, barring a short spell with the Liga MX side, Cruz Azul. Eustáquio has represented Chaves, Paços de Ferreira and, of course, his current club, Porto, in the Primeira Liga.

Eustáquio's side will be playing their Club World Cup Group A fixtures at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford and the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The midfielder has been warning his Porto teammates what to expect when playing in the United States.

"I had the experience (of playing in the U.S.) in the Gold Cup and the Copa America as well. We are talking about a lot of NFL fields where they just roll grass over the pitches, sometimes it is going to be too wet or too dry."

Porto are in a group with Palmeiras, Al Ahly and Inter Miami. Eustáquio expects these fixtures to be difficult.

"To compete against teams that are still active, like Palmeiras and Inter Miami, where they are still playing in their domestic leagues and have that rhythm, we need to catch up when we come to New York in the summer."

When Porto faces Miami, they will be up against the legend that is Lionel Messi. However, Eustáquio believes that his side will just treat this match like any other game.

"We look at the club itself, not an individual player. Of course, Messi is one of the top players in the world, but at the same time, Inter Miami as a group they are a strong team, as well as Palmeiras and Al Ahly. But we have the quality to go through."