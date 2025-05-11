Johnny Cardoso linked with Juventus despite Spurs option

It has recently been reported that Tottenham Hotspur will take up their option to sign Johnny Cardoso from Real Betis for £21 million this summer. However, this has not stopped the USMNT midfielder from being linked with other top European clubs.

Tuttosport published an article revealing that Juventus are interested in Johnny. However, this could be in vain if Spurs exercise their option to sign him. The Italian outlet mentioned that the Old Lady is monitoring Club Brugge's Ardon Jashari as well, who also plays defensive midfield.

If Cardoso were to join Juventus, then there would be three USMNT players on their roster; Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah are both also at the Serie A club. Juve are also fourth in Italian soccer's top flight, so they are in a good position to qualify for the Champions League.

As for Tottenham, they have underperformed in the Premier League this season, where they lie in the bottom half of the table. Spurs' only hopes of qualifying for the Champions League are if they can defeat Manchester United in the Europa League final on May 21.

Real Madrid to launch trials in the United States

There has never been a USMNT player who has represented Real Madrid. There was Joshua Pynadath, who played for Los Blancos' youth sides, but he also only played for the United States up to the U17 level. Pynadath now plays his soccer in the Eerste Divisie (the Netherlands' second tier) for Dordrecht.

We have had Americans play for other top European clubs recently, including Chelsea, AC Milan, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona. They have proved a success on the field and off it; having a USMNT player on a team's roster improves a club's marketability. Now, Real Madrid is looking to tap into the American market by setting up trials in the United States.

According to beIN Sports, "Real Madrid wants to take things a step further and, in collaboration with Abbot, has created a project to find the best young talents born in the United States. More than 1,000 players between the ages of 18 and 19 will take part in tryouts in hopes of being selected to join the ‘Dream Team’ that will ultimately train at Real Madrid's prestigious training center."

Antonee Robinson's hopes of qualifying for Europe are all but over

Fulham lost 3-1 to Everton yesterday in the Premier League, which has all but ended their chances of qualifying for European competition. This could impact whether USMNT international Antonee Robinson stays with the Cottagers.

The West London side could still finish eighth, but they would need results in other competitions to go their way as well for that to be the Europa Conference League spot. This includes Manchester City defeating Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final on May 17.

Without European soccer, it might be difficult for Fulham to keep Robinson. He has been linked with Liverpool, but they are also interested in AFC Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez. Robinson has made 10 assists in 34 Premier League games this season, and other clubs in the division and abroad will also have their eye on him.