3 Indiana Fever players who won’t be back as Caitlin Clark's team retools

The Indiana Fever's season is over after losing 2-1 in the first round of the playoffs to the Las Vegas Aces. As expected, the defense just couldn't get the stops it needed, and now the team enters the offseason with one very, very big question mark: Will Kelsey Mitchell re-sign with the team?

For the purposes of this article, I'm assuming the answer is yes. The defensive concerns are, well...concerning, but having the WNBA's highest-scoring backcourt is something you don't just give up on. I'm also working under the belief that Sophie Cunningham re-signs as well. This could all be wrong based on some comments from Mitchell about not knowing where she stands with Fever fans, but for now, let's assume she's back.

Tyasha Harris

Indiana Fever guard Tyasha Harris | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Assuming Mitchell is back next season, the Fever will need to figure out what to do about the backup guard spot, and because the team will also need to add frontcourt talent (something that's even more critical), it seems likely that Tyasha Harris is a victim of there just not being enough money to go around.

Losing Harris would be rough because she's a really solid backup point guard, but the Fever as have to factor in the injury situation, as Harris suffered a broken fibula at the end of the regular season. How confident do you feel in paying her coming off the injury?

That's an especially good question when you consider how much the team played Raven Johnson in the playoffs. The former South Carolina star really started to look comfortable late in the season, and she gives the team a defensive boost if you sub her in when one of Clark or Mitchell hits the bench.

Myisha Hines-Allen

Indiana Fever forward Myisha Hines-Allen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was a time where Myisha Hines-Allen looked like someone who could be a really good player in this league, but each season we move farther and farther from that. She still has value as a depth big, but the Fever have too big of a need at the four to just stick with Hines-Allen for depth. Makayla Timpson can be that depth after the team upgrades at the starting four spot.

It's also notable here that on/off numbers don't look great for Hines-Allen, as the team was better with her off the court by 1.5 points per 100 possesions. Compare that to Timpson; the Fever were 5.7 points per 100 possesions better with Timpson on the floor vs. off the floor.

The Fever need to overhaul their frontcourt outside of Aliyah Boston, and letting Hines-Allen walk is a good step toward that. She's not the worst player in the world (and I'd argue that her toughness is a good thing for this roster), but the Fever need a splashy move at the four to become a true contender.

Monique Billings

Indiana Fever forward Monique Billings | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one is a little tougher. Indiana has Monique Billings under contract for $800,000 next season. She was the third-most expensive player on the 2026 roster, and she likely doesn't have a ton of trade value considering the last time she played 20 or more minutes was all the way back on Aug. 6.

But the Fever need to do something here. Get creative and attach a pick to send her to a rebuilding team if that's what it takes, but you can't devote this much cap space to a player who actively made the Fever worse in 2026. Of all Indiana players to play at least 500 minutes, Billings has the lowest individual on-court plus/minus.

And yes, some of her advanced stats make her impact look better. She was fourth on the team in win shares per 40 minutes, for example. I'm definitely not saying that Billings is a bad player. I'm just saying that a contender that needs to re-sign one of its stars while also adding at least one more starter doesn't have room to hold on to a player like Billings at her current cost.