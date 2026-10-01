4 keys that will decide Game 3 between the Fever and Aces

The WNBA playoffs have not disappointed. From fireworks, technicals, foul-outs, and the No. 1 seed getting swept, there's been something for everyone. After losing Game 1 102-85, Game 2 of the Indiana Fever-Las Vegas Aces series was a must-win for Indiana. They came out strong, took control, and ultimately won 99-89.

Tomorrow, October 1, the series heads back to Las Vegas for the highly anticipated Game 3. The stakes are simple: The winner advances. The loser gets the early playoff boot. Through the first two games, each squad has made its fair share of mistakes. Here are two keys for both squads that could be crucial in extending their seasons.

Keys for the Aces in Game 3

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Match energy with energy

One of the first points A'ja Wilson made after the Game 2 loss was pointing out the urgency and energy the Fever began the game with. Per The Baller's Magazine, Wilson stated, "I don't think they guarded me any differently; it was just the sense of urgency they were playing with." "They kind of had us on our heels, the same way we had them in Game 1... we'll adjust and come back with a better sense of urgency, effort, and heart," she continued.

Head Coach Becky Hammon shared the same sentiment. "Overall, I thought their sense of urgency was higher than us. That was a team that was playing for their lives." "So much of this is a mental game and a mental focus. I thought they (Indiana) had the mental edge... the sense of urgency that's necessary in these types of situations. We have to have that. And we will," Hammon continued.

A big boost in energy will come from the crowd in Las Vegas. Home-court advantage doesn't always matter to players, but sometimes it can be the difference-maker when it comes to energy. The Aces must start Thursday's matchup strong. Fighting fire with fire and playing like their season depends on it will be crucial. Many of these Vegas players have been in these situations before; I believe that also gives them a bit of an edge heading into Game 3.

2. Focus on the board battle

The Fever crushed the Aces in the paint in Game 2, 58-26. Las Vegas has to get their inside threats going — specifically Wilson. Now, do I think Wilson having to put up a near-40 piece for the Aces to win is a bit crazy? Of course I do. But that might be what has to happen on Thursday. It looked like the Fever's defense pulled out all the stops to ensure Wilson wouldn't be the Aces' savior — and it worked.

In Game 3, the Aces need to play more definitively in the paint. These are some of the best players in the league; they can match Indiana's urgency while still making good decisions under the basket. Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young will play a huge role in this, as well. The two combined for 18 assists in Game 1, but only 12 in Game 2. A six-assist difference doesn't sound like a dealbreaker, but in series like this one, it absolutely is.

Keys for the Fever keys in Game 3

Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston (7) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. Defense, Defense Defense

It's simple: The Fever would not have won Game 2 if not for a major upgrade in their defensive efforts from Game 1. In the post-game press conferences, Las Vegas harped extensively on not being able to combat Indiana's 'urgency.' You can expect the Fever to come out even stronger in Game 3 — keeping their foot on the pedal is crucial. It will be interesting if the energy can be kept up through all 40 minutes, especially with the crowd being anti-Indy.

In the Game 2 post-game press conference, Head Coach Stephanie White was asked about physicality being a key in evening out the series. "It was huge, not physicality in terms of, like, hitting people, but physicality in terms of meeting them earlier, of putting more pressure on them in the backcourt before they got into scoring positions, of rotating with urgency..." She later added, "What we gotta take with us (into Game 3) is defense."

The Fever toned down the turnover mistakes as well. In Game 1, they conceded 28 points off their 17 turnovers. In Game 2, they only committed 12 turnovers, resulting in only 11 points for the Aces. Indiana was able to put up 16 points on the board off of Vegas' 12 turnovers in Game 2.

2. Stay out of foul trouble

Another thing White pointed out in the post-game presser was Indiana's foul trouble. "If we can continue to make them make tough shots and keep them off the free-throw line, that's better... We gotta be more disciplined in terms of the fouls," she stated.

Caitlin Clark fouled out of Game 2 with about three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter with six personal fouls, on top of picking up a technical foul in the second quarter. Through the regular season, the Fever averaged 21.3 personal fouls per game — third across the league. In Game 2, they committed 24 personal fouls. The Aces put up 30 points at the free-throw line; the Fever put up 17.

Clark honed in on the refs in the post-game presser. "I thought the refs really struggled tonight. It's really confusing at times," she stated. All of this can be true. I'm not sure there's one single game in all of professional sports where everyone is happy with the way it's called — but it does matter how you react and respond. For example, during Game 2, there was a moment in the first quarter when Clark thought the refs missed a call; the play resulted in a turnover, Jackie Young was quickly running up the court for the layup, and Clark was slowly following with her arms still out, looking for the call. Candace Parker, who was on the call, said, "But right here, you gotta get back on defense, Caitlin. This is the playoffs... You can talk to the refs after the game."

When asked about Clark's second-quarter technical foul, White said, "I honestly don't remember in that moment, you know, what happened, more so than just trying to make sure that we kept her calm."

Staying out of foul trouble will be a top priority for the Fever in Game 3; how they respond will be of importance as well. Refs can be frustrating, but unfortunately, it's a tale as old as time: there's absolutely nothing you can do about it in the game that isn't going to end up hurting you and your team. The key is turning that emotion into more fire, which I think we saw glimpses of from the Fever in Game 2. It's also important to adjust to how you see the officials calling the game and take advantage of it.