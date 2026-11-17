Whether by choice or necessity, there could be big changes for the Indiana Fever this WNBA offseason. Kelsey Mitchell is a free agent and after another difficult season and short playoff run, it's far from a slam dunk that she'll return. Star guard Caitlin Clark has been in the league for three seasons now but she's played more than 80 percent of her career minutes next to Mitchell. Losing her backcourt mate could be a setback, but also present an opportunity to pivot away from a Mitchell-Clark-Aliyah Boston core that hasn't been able to break through.

If Mitchell returns, the Fever are using this offseason to look for depth — especially with Sophie Cunningham, Tyasha Harris and Myisha Hines-Allen hitting free agency as well. If she decides to leave, the Fever are looking for a new backcourt partner for Clark and someone who can hopefully help shape the iteration of this team.

Most of that work will happen in free agency, which opens Feb. 4. Which means the Fever will have a clear direction by the time the WNBA Draft hits on Apr. 12. It's hard to know which way they'll be headed and which positions they might need to prioritize with the No. 10 pick. But we can at least hone in on the kinds of players who will likely make up their draft boards and the ones who can help Caitlin Clark and the Fever no matter who else is on the roster.

3. Talaysia Cooper, G, Ole Miss

WNBA Mock Drafts at both Tankathon and ESPN have the Fever taking Ole Miss guard Talaysia Cooper at No. 10 and ESPN's explicitly mentions Mitchell in her write-up. Cooper started her college career at South Carolina, spent two years at Tennessee before transferring to Ole Miss this year. She's been a solid scorer and complementary playmaker, averaging 16.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the past two seasons.

But despite those scoring numbers, it's probably not a great idea to imagine her as a potential 1-to 1 replacement for Mitchell. Her 3-point shot is still a work in progress, although she's started this season hitting 37 percent and taking more than half her shots from beyond the arc for the first time in her career. And she doesn't project to be the same caliber of isolation scorer or self-creator.

Where Cooper really shines is on the defensive end of the floor, where she make a difference with length, quick hands and relentless motor. Across her college career, she's recorded 4.3 steals and nearly a block per 40 minutes. She could make a very interesting pairing with Clark as a ferocious, point-of-attack defender and complementary scorer — and potentially be even more valuable as a third guard off the bench, working with Raven Johnson in the second unit, if Mitchell returns.

2. Ashlyn Watkins, F, South Carolina

South Carolina Gamecocks forward Ashlyn Watkins | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Our own Justin Carter matched the Fever with South Carolina's Ashlyn Watkins in his latest WNBA Mock Draft. The 6-foot-3 forward doesn't project to be star at the next level but she's a uniquely impactful defender and would give the Fever some much-needed size.

Watkins is a senior who has never averaged double-digit points per game but makes a difference all of the floor with energy, length, athleticism and basketball IQ. She's a terrific offensive rebounder and most of her points come off putbacks, cuts and finishes in transition. She doesn't have any shooting range to speak of (and her free throw shooting is a big question mark) but she finishes around the basket, knows how to use open space and can move the ball as an offensive connector.

The big numbers in her statisical profile are the 1.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game she averaged over the last three seasons as a regular rotation player. Watkins can hold it down as a small ball center, defend big forwards and wings and even switch out to help stymie ball-handlers on the perimeter.

Think of Watkins' ceiling as a high-level role player and she makes a lot more sense for the Fever. Her ability to defend multiple positions, balance matchups and create defensive turnovers (that turn into offensive fasbreaks for Clark) could be a game-changer for the Fever next season, with or without Mitchell.

1. Clara Strack, C, Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats center Clara Strack | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aliyah Boston entered the WNBA as a center but has really expanded her game outside the paint over the past few years. She hit over 40 percent of nearly three 3-point attempts per game last season, her passing off the dribble and from the elbows has really blossomed and she doesn't need to be locked into the center position anymore.

The Fever haven't really had a big who was able to complement Boston with more than size — but Kentucky center Clara Strack could give them an entirely different look. At 6-foot-6, she's one of the most intimidating shot-blockers in college basketball and an absolute force on the glass. She can punish smaller opponents on the low block as a scorer but she's also a really adept passer who can punish a double-team. Many of the dominant college bigs taken in the draft over the past few years — Kamilla Cardoso, Lauren Betts, Cameron Brink — have struggled with the pro transition.

But Strack's mobility, passing and burgeoning shooting touch could be the difference. She only made 24 percent of 175 3-point attempts over her sophomore and junior years but her willingness to space the floor and let it fly is encouraging, especially since she was shooting 71 percent from the free throw stripe those seasons. So far this year, she's hit 16-of-18 from the free throw line, taken nearly a third of her shots from beyond the arc and hit 38.1 percent.

A dominant shot-blocker who can hammer mismatches in the point and space the floor on offense, and then turn around and shot down the paint at the other end — that's an ideal partner for Boston and the kind of player who could help Clark and company take the Fever to the next level.