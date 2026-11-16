WNBA Mock Draft: Toronto finds its star in JuJu Watkins

We have a winner in the JuJu Watkins sweepstakes, as Toronto has won the WNBA Draft Lottery and is poised to add a game-changing talent at the top of the class. It's been pretty obvious since the moment Watkins stepped on a college basketball floor that she would be the No. 1 pick at some point, and as long as she doesn't return to college for one more season, that time has come.

But after Watkins, there are a number of questions about who will go where. The No. 2 and No. 3 overall picks are likely decided (though the order could shift), but this class is mostly a mystery beyond that. Let's try our best to make sense of that mystery.

1. Toronto Tempo: JuJu Watkins (G, USC)

The Toronto Tempo have a lot of guards on their 2027 roster already. Marina Mabrey, Brittney Sykes, Julie Allemand and Kiki Rice are all under contract next season, and the team's biggest need is in the frontcourt. When it comes to who the team should draft, though, none of the preceding names and concerns matter. You don't pass on JuJu Watkins. You don't do it. You very, very simply do not do it. Like...you draft JuJu Watkins. You absolutely draft JuJu Watkins. Am I being clear enough here? If not, I'll just say it this way: If JuJu Watkins declares for this draft, Toronto will be drafting her.

Watkins is a potential game-changing star. Obviously we need to see more of her post-injury still, but she's off to a very strong start this season. She's a multi-level scorer and playmaker with the tools to be an elite defensive player, with the size to switch onto whoever you need her to switch on to. There is no argument against Watkins here that doesn't require me making a very bad strawman argument. Congrats, Toronto.

2. Houston Comets: Madison Booker (F, Texas)

Texas Longhorns forward Madison Booker | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Houston Comets don't get to start their new era with a Watkins-level star, but the team ending up second in the lottery means that it gets to choose between two really interesting players: Texas small forward Madison Booker and Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo. There's no wrong answer here considering the dire state of the Comets roster, but there is a right answer.

That answer is Booker. While efficiency is a concern, she has a higher floor than Hidalgo, and a ceiling that's basically "best traditional three in the league." Now, that might be a bit of a backhanded compliment considering other elite forwards tend to end up playing the four (Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier, etc.), but she's still got a chance to be a very, very good two-way player who can serve as a crunch-time scorer.

3. Washington Mystics: Hannah Hidalgo (G, Notre Dame)

If Hannah Hidalgo was four inches taller, we'd be discussing her in reverent terms right now. She's an elite defender, to the point where it wouldn't be wrong to say that I don't remember a defensive guard prospect with more upside. She's also a good offensive playmaker and finisher. There's a "but" here, though. At just 5-foot-6, there are concerns about Hidalgo's finishing translating to the WNBA, especially when she's an inconsistent shooter.

The Mystics need to be willing to take a chance here despite the concerns, because if Hidalgo hits, then the Mystics may have the player who turns them into a true contender. Georgia Amoore is a solid point guard, but the upgrade from her to Hidalgo is still huge. Hidalgo will seek to score in a way Amoore doesn't, and she also would shore up the Mystics perimeter defense. Plus, it doesn't hurt that she has experience playing with Sonia Citron.

4. Seattle Storm: Mikaylah Williams (G, LSU)

This draft is definitely stronger at guard and wing than it is in the frontcourt, which is good news for Seattle Storm, who already have their frontcourt of the future in Awa Fam and Dominique Malonga. The team either needs a young point guard or a young wing to pair with Flau'jae Johnson.

Enter Mikaylah Williams. While she won't be a primary initiator at the next level, Williams is a good secondary creator who can create her own shot, and she's really good at making those shots. Her floor is basically being an elite catch-and-shoot threat, though she also will need to make some big strides on the defensive end.

5. Portland Fire: S'Mya Nichols (G, Kansas)

Kansas Jayhawks guard S'mya Nichols | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

S'Mya Nichols might be the most contentious prospect in this class. See, Kansas basically runs everything through her, relying on her as the lead decision-maker and the team's primary scoring threat. However, it's not really clear what her role in the WNBA would be. She'd likely need to spend more time playing off of the ball, and it's not clear if her game would totally translate in a more off-ball role.

The Fire can put Nichols at the three, running a lineup with her, Carla Leite and Sarah Ashlee Barker that would be super intriguing. Leite looked like a bona fide lead initiator i 2026, but Nichols might be able to pick up more possessions as the lead ball-handler in Portland than she would in other potential landing spots. This just seems like a really good fit.

6. Los Angeles Sparks: Tessa Johnson (G, South Carolina)

The Los Angeles Sparks have back-to-back picks here, and they have a roster that needs to be completely overhauled at ths point, so this is a good year to just go with a "best player available" approach. That starts by taking South Carolina guard Tessa Johnson.

The case for Johnson is really, really simple: she's a good off-ball shooting guard who can also give you very good defensive minutes. Her ability to score as a catch-and-shoot threat (both when standing still and when coming off screens) would improve the Sparks offense, and she can go out and provide extremely solid team defense, with the upside to be deployed on the opponent's best perimeter scorer if things go right.

7. Los Angeles Sparks: Talaysia Cooper (G, Ole Miss)

Maybe I was wrong for calling S'Mya Nichols the most contentious prospect in this class, because people are all over the place with Talaysia Cooper. In fact, I feel like I might be among the people who are the highest on her, partially because I'm convinced that in a better environment, she'd be able to score at a much more efficient rate than she has during her college career.

Cooper is a very good defensive prospect, something the Sparks could use after a season in which the team was 14th in scoring defense. I'm projecting a bit here, but I really think Cooper can be one of the better 3-and-D players in the league. Consider this my "I'm calling my shot" player of this class.

8. New York Liberty: Sarah Cisse (F/C, France)

The New York Liberty have had good luck with international players lately. Last season's rotation featured Leonie Fiebich, Pauline Astier and Marine Johannes, as well as former MVP Jonquel Jones. It would make sense to go back to that well when the team drafts at No. 8 overall, and adding another French player in Sarah Cisse would complement what the team already has.

Cisse would give the team a mobile big with some 3-point upside, making her an ideal backup big for a roster whose two biggest weaknesses are its lack of reliable 3-point shooters and its lack of a backup center who can play big minutes. Han Xu is an interesting player, but she averaged just 13.7 minutes per game last season. Cisse has higher upside at this point.

9. Dallas Wings: Clara Strack (C, Kentucky)

Kentucky Wildcats center Clara Strack | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dallas Wings spent the 2026 season going through a rotating collection of bigs. The one who stood out the most was Awak Kuier, but she's a free agent this offseason. Alanna Smith, who was brought in to anchor the post, probably needs to be traded. Figuring out the center position is crucial this offseason, so drafting Kentucky's Clara Strack here would make a lot of sense.

Not that Strack is necessarily ready to be a starting five from the jump, but the 6-foot-5 center would provide Dallas with at least some of the rim protection it so dearly needed last season. She also has some solid shooting touch, though not quite to the level yet that I'd call her stretchy. Does that slightly complicate her and Jessica Shepard playing together in the frontcourt? Sure, but getting someone with the interior upside of Strack at No. 9 is worth it.

10. Indiana Fever: Ashlyn Watkins (F, South Carolina)

The Indiana Fever need depth this offseason. (Well, they really need a starting power forward, but they won't get that with the 10th pick.) That's especially important in the frontcourt, where Aliyah Boston and Makayla Timpson are the only players on the current roster who you can be sure will be part of the 2027 rotation.

Ashlyn Watkins has struggled to develop the offensive game you want to see from her, and her 1.8 points per game so far this season is very, very worrisome. Like, if that doesn't change, she's dropping out of the first round. At the moment, though, I'm willing to bet she can be an average finisher with the upside to defend multiple positions. Lot of risk here, but Indiana is a team that needs to take risks.

11. Chicago Sky: Kymora Johnson (G, Virginia)

Kymora Johnson might be the biggest riser in the draft if she can come close to sustaining her current level of play. Through five games, the Virginia star is averaging 18.8 points per game on 59.6 percent shooting. One of the big concerns with her entering the season was efficiency, and so far she's answering that. Will it continue?

Even if it doesn't, though, Johnson is an intriguing prospect. She has a knack for getting steals and has some shot creation skill, though turnovers have been a concern in the past. She's a very good 3-point shooter, but she's struggled when stepping inside the arc. She might just end up being a catch-and-shoot, off-ball player who can provide solid team defense and passing without necessarily ever really putting the ball on the floor in the pro game. That's not a terrible outcome, though the beginning of this season has given reason to think she can be more than that.

12. Chicago Sky: MiLaysia Fulwiley (G, LSU)

We arrive, now, at the player who is the toughest to discuss in this class, LSU guard MiLaysia Fulwiley. At her best, she's an elite athlete who is impossible to stop in transition, and she has a great feel for the game. On the other hand, her jump shot continues to be a work in progress, and it's starting to feel like that work won't ever be completed.

Still, the upside is clear, which is why until Sunday, I had Fulwiley as a lottery pick. However, Fulwiley was arrested on Saturday night and is facing multiple felony charges, including aggravated battery and aggravated assault. It's unclear what the outcome will be here, but it'd be a disservice to this mock draft to just stick here at No. 6 and pretend that something didn't happen that will very likely hurt her draft stock.

13. Dallas Wings: Chloe Kitts (F, South Carolina)

South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chloe Kitts | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After going with a big with their first pick, the Dallas Wings might as well do it again, since the pursuit of playable bigs is the biggest worry for the franchise heading into this offseason. South Carolina's Chloe Kitts makes a lot of sense for the team as a backup behind Jessica Shepard.

Kitts has good shooting touch inside the paint and has shown development as a passer and rebounder this season. She's not the greatest rim protector in the world, but that can be looked past. She'll play hard and will make life tough for whoever is tasked with trying to slow her down. I also think that playing with Shepard can really help Kitts develop, because her game ultimately could look a bit like hers.

14. Golden State Valkyries: Oluci Okananwa (G, Maryland)

The Golden State Valkyries just won a title in fairly improbable fashion, using their elite defense to make up for the fact that the offense was, at times, extremely rough. The goal of this offseason should be to make moves to improve on that end, but the team won't be getting a go-to scorer this late in the draft and will need to use free agency for that.

So with the No. 14 pick, why not just double down on the thing that made you a championship team? Maryland guard Oluchi Okananwa is still raw on offense (though she's taking some big steps this season). She's one of the best defensive wings in college basketball, and Natalie Nakase could definitely find a use for her. Of course, this is a bit dependent on the Valkyries signing offensive talent in free agency. If they don't, then they might want to take a shot at someone like Khamil Pierre.

15. Minnesota Lynx: Ainhoa Risacher (F, France)

It's really hard to know what the Minnesota Lynx will do this offseason because we don't know, yet, if they'll re-sign Napheesa Collier or not. For now, though, let's give them the highest-upside player left on the board, French guard Ainhoa Risacher.

Risacher is still a fairly raw prospect, but she has a good mix of size and playmaking ability and could play a point forward role in the WNBA. Right now, she's better at getting to the basket than she is at jump shooting, but in a larger role than the one she's been playing at ASVEL, there might be room for her to work through that.