3 dramatic moves the Fever need to make this offseason

The Indiana Fever recently made a huge move, firing general manager Amber Cox. That move throws the team's offseason into a bit of disarray, as not only do the Fever have major questions about free agency, but now they have to fill the crucial general manager role (and the team presidency role after Kely Krauskopf stepped down as well).

Hiring a general manager is the most important thing right now, but once that's figured out, the team will have some other big decisions to make.

Don't fire head coach Stephanie White

Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I know that a lot of Fever fans would like the team to move on from head coach Stephanie White. There was literally a petition early in the 2026 season to fire her because of various factors, with her usage of Caitlin Clark being chief among them. See, a lot of people who watch the Fever are only there for Clark and, as such, believe that the ball needs to be in her hands more. It's an argument that makes sense if you look at how well Clark played in college as a ball-dominant point guard, but in Indiana, she shares the backcourt with another very good ball-dominant guard in Kelsey Mitchell (more on her in a moment), so Clark is going to have to play off-ball more.

But putting that aside, White is an experienced head coach with a strong track record. She has a career regular-season win percentage of .636, and is just one game under .500 in the playoffs. Sure, White hasn't won a title, but she's consistently put good basketball teams on the floor.

Firing White would put the Fever in a rough spot called "trying to hire a WNBA head coach," which is a really hard thing to do. Hiring people who come from the men's game seems more and more likely to fail these days due to the differences in playstyle, while hiring an elite college coach can be really tough because WNBA teams just can't pay what the top colleges can. It's either hire a current WNBA assistant or hire a mid-major coach. Maybe the ceiling is higher if you get the hire right, but the chance that a new hire just can't accomplish what White has is way too high.

Re-sign Kelsey Mitchell

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you're watching the WNBA Finals right now, you might see this advice and think, "Well, wait, defense is clearly what wins titles now." That's a fair assessment. The Valkyries and Dream are setting WNBA offensive play back decades at the moment, and teams could see that and say that they should try to refocus around being a good defensive team.

But the Fever can't do that. A team built around Caitlin Clark is not going to have a defense capable of grinding out 50-47 wins in the playoffs. As long as you're committed to Clark, you should be committed to building the best offensive team you can, and that means doing anything you can to re-sign Kelsey Mitchell this offseason.

Mitchell was second in the league in scoring last season. Clark was third. Yes, you basically give up on the very notion of backcourt defense with those two together, but is there a realistic Mitchell replacement out there who would improve the defense enough without also hurting the offense by so much that it offsets any gains on the defensive end? Not in this free-agent class (assuming Jackie Young stays in Vegas), which is why bringing back Mitchell is imperative. (And is also why if Mitchell chooses to walk, I wouldn't totally hate the idea of going after Kelsey Plum, though that's definitely not the preferred move this offseason.)

Trade for Satou Sabally

New York Liberty forward Satou Sabally | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indiana needs an upgrade at forward. There is one player in this free agency class who would be a perfect fit for that, but that person is going to be pursued by every team in the league with room for a max-level deal. The Fever can dream about Napheesa Collier, but I don't know if Collier will dream of the Fever.

There is, though, a player available via trade who would be perfect at one of the forward spots, as long as the Fever are willing to accept the risk of her long injury history. That player is Satou Sabally, who has the skill to be an elite three-and-D forward but has suffered a few too many setbacks in her career, including a concussion that knocked her out for most of this season with the Liberty.

Assuming New York opts to see what the market is for Sabally this offseason, Indiana needs to be on the phones immediately. She's shot 36 percent or better from 3-point land in three of the last four seasons, and her passing skill will make this offense even more dangerous. Yes, Sabally could get hurt again based on her track record, but the Fever aren't winning a title without taking a major risk.