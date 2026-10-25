3 dramatic moves the Las Vegas Aces need to make this offseason

The Las Vegas Aces didn’t manage to repeat as WNBA champions this season. A’ja Wilson added another MVP as she continued to strengthen her GOAT case, but the rest of the roster let her down too much.

The Aces have a lot to figure out. At times, it’s felt like they’ve gotten lazy when it comes to building around Wilson, especially on the margins. It’s time to make some big swings this offseason.

Do whatever it takes to re-sign Jackie Young

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let’s start with the most obvious move: if the Aces don’t bring Jackie Young back, their championship window is closed. This front office has, frankly, done a bad job in recent seasons when it comes to bringing in new players, which has put a lot of pressure on Young and Wilson. If Young walks, Wilson is basically out there with a still-good-but-aging Chelsea Gray and, uhhh…maybe NaLyssa Smith, depending on her injury recovery and what happens in free agency.

The No. 1 overall pick in 2019, Young has really come into her own, and 2026 was arguably her best season, as she averaged a career-high 18.9 points per game. Her efficiency dipped in 2024 and 2025 as she adjusted to playing a larger role, but she had her most efficient season since 2023. Young also took over more playmaking duties, averaging a career-high 6.8 assists per game. And just look at how insane these on/off numbers are:

Jackie Young On/Off Net Rating On +13.1 Off -13.8

Just huge swings there that showcase Young's importance to this roster. If she walks, the Aces can't replace that. Who would even be out there? A Kelsey Plum reunion is almost certainly not happening and even if it did, she'd impact the team's defense too negatively, which is the same issue created by going after Kelsey Mitchell. Napheesa Collier isn't realistic. Beyond that, there's nothing. If you're Vegas, you have to re-sign Young.

Let most of the role players walk

Las Vegas Aces forward Kierstan Bell | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there’s one thing that this team has struggled at, it’s finding production from non-star players. (The lone exception recently being the team’s move for NaLyssa Smith, as she went from struggling in her other stops to becoming a very productive player in Vegas). This offseason, it’s time to move on from some of those players.

Stephanie Talbot and Kiersten Bell are the two clear candidates to walk. Talbot was a non-entity in terms of scoring despite being in the starting lineup, while Bell has never lived up to her pre-draft hype.

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus was supposed to be a key frontcourt addition, but if Smith re-signs, Vegas needs to let Parker-Tyus leave. Dana Evans is under contract next season, but if anyone shows interest in trading for her, do it. It’s time to clear the reserves out and just try again. (One exception: Justine Pissott is a reserved free agent and bringing her back would be a good move).

Trade Jewell Loyd, even if it means attaching multiple picks

Las Vegas Aces guard Jewell Loyd | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Aces managed to get Jewell Loyd as part of the series of moves that saw Kelsey Plum leave for Los Angeles, it felt like a decent win. Loyd was on the older side and wasn’t going to be playing at the same level Plum was, but she made sense as a No. 3 or No. 4 scoring option.

Instead, Loyd fell off a cliff as a scorer. Just brutal stuff. In 2025, a midseason move to the bench led to a bit of a revitalization for Loyd, but that didn’t continue in 2026, as she shot 36.5 percent from the floor and averaged a career low 8.0 points per game.

If the Aces are going to get better this offseason, they need to clear out cap room to go after free agents. I’m not going to sit here and say something unrealistic like “go sign Napheesa Collier,” but in order to even have a shot at making a move like that, you have to get off of Loyd’s deal. She’s under contract for two more seasons at $840k in 2027 and $880k in 2028; Vegas, meanwhile, was 1.2 points per 100 possessions worse with Loyd on the floor than with her off the floor. There’s little reason to think she improves at this point, so find a team with cap space and attach a first with her to clear out salary space.