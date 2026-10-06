3 WNBA free agents who are earning a huge raise in the playoffs

With no major CBA negotiations looming and far fewer players hitting the market, this offseason's WNBA free agency period should be much more relaxed than last year's. But there are still plenty of potential moves — and pay raises — to talk about.

These playoffs in particular have served as auditions for several players, either to re-sign with their current teams or lure prospective offseason bidders, some of them could be seeing a little more money coming their way during the 2027 season.

Here are three upcoming free agents who have proved themselves in this year's postseason.

Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's be honest: Jackie Young didn't need the playoffs to prove to everyone that she's worthy of a supermax deal. Last offseason, she signed a one-year, standard maximum deal of $1.4 million. It's unclear whether or not she'll even be entertaining any discussions of leaving Las Vegas. But I could see a world where, if she does end up elsewhere, she signs a supermax deal with that team.

Young has been her typical dominant and consistent self this postseason. Through four games, she's averaging 20.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game. She is one of, if not the, top free agents hitting the market this offseason. The Aces are still in contention for a ring; could how this season ends be a deciding factor in whether or not she stays in Vegas? Either way, her new deal will be an intriguing development to watch.

Awak Kuier, Dallas Wings

Dallas Wings forward Awak Kuier | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Awak Kuier returned to the WNBA for the first time since 2023 this season. She spent the first three years of her career with the Dallas Wings and signed a 1-year, $525,000 deal to return for 2026. She's put up some promising performances, including in the playoffs.

While her presence isn't always visible on the stat sheet — she averaged 5.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game through the Wings' playoff run — she is a force in the paint. Her pure length is incredibly disruptive. If you watched Dallas' series against the Valkyries, or any game this season, you've seen this come to fruition multiple times.

Every successful offensive possession involving Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, and Awak Kuier in 2026 pic.twitter.com/del0A2UOwC — christan (no i), ß (@ChristanWNBA) October 5, 2026

The idea of a Paige Bueckers-Azzi Fudd-Kuier primary trio for the Wings next season has been swirling. If Dallas goes all in on this, Kuier will likely be offered a little more in her next contract.

Tiffany Hayes, Golden State Valkyries

Golden State Valkyries guard Tiffany Hayes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's a little asterisk next to this one. It's unclear whether Tiffany Hayes will retire after this season — if you ask us, with the energy she brings to the court, it looks like she could go another three years. She's currently on a one-year, $600,000 deal with the Valkyries.

If Hayes decides to run it back for another year — even with a different team — we're not too sure if she'll get a massive raise for several reasons. But that doesn't mean she hasn't played like a more expensive player, especially through these playoffs.

Through four postseason games, Hayes is averaging 12.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in only 18.0 minutes per game. She had a massive performance in Game 1 of the first round, putting up 21 points, four assists and two steals in 19 minutes. If the Valkyries keep pushing through these playoffs, Hayes is a big reason why. Her offseason decision will be worth watching.