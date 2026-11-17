Two weeks into the 2026-27 women's college basketball season, we've started to get a sense of which teams are contenders, but we've also gotten a sense of which teams are pretenders. Whether that's teams we expected would be good that just haven't been or teams that we expected to be bad but are even worse than anticipated, these teams already find themselves questioning their direction.

One team you won't find below despite two surprise early losses? UConn, mostly because I already wrote about UConn's disappointing start, so you can just right-click this link to open it in a new tab and then you can read about UConn's issues there, yeah? Alright, let's look at some other disappointing teams.

Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State guard Liv McGill | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We knew there was something risky about this Oklahoma State team. Jacie Hoyt built a team that was basically all offense, so a lot of people expected the defense to be a big issue. So far, though, the defense has done well, with the Cowgirls giving up just 55.4 points per game.

In fact, through three games, Oklahoma State looked really, really good. The team's smallest margin of victory was 38 points! Then came Tulsa. A Big 12 school should beat Tulsa. Oklahoma State should beat Tulsa. In any scenario where they don't, the expectation would be a defensive meltdown.

Instead, it was the offense that let the Cowgirls down on Thursday night, as Oklahoma State scored just 62 in an overtime loss. Tulsa was able to wall her off from the offensive action for much of the game (and used a double-team to force the game-clinching turnover on a late inbounds pass directed her way), forcing the other Cowgirls to beat them. But with Liv McGill still struggling with her efficiency and the team's role players failing to make up for that, the offense just completely faltered. Considering this was the first time all season that the team faced a team with a Her Hoop Stats rating in the top 200, uhh...yeah, very worrisome sign going forward.

North Carolina

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Courtney Banghart and guard Reniya Kelly | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tar Heels deserve credit for righting the ship and winning their last two games, but the team's 0-2 start to the season was rough, and it included one of the worst losses we'll see a ranked team have this season: an 84-39 defeat against South Carolina.

The issue right now is that this team is basically running everything through freshman Kate Harpring. A year from now, that's likely a winning recipe, but Harpring has struggled with her efficiency in the early going, shooting 39.5 percent from the floor. She was 3-for-16 in the loss to the Gamecocks.

No one else stepped up in that game aside from Nyla Brooks, who scored 13 points. Reniya Kelly's lack of scoring impact has been a notable issue. UNC is a talented team, but maybe not quite as talented as we thought entering the season.

Villanova

Villanova Wildcats guard Jasmine Bascoe | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UConn is obviously the best team in the Big East. That's one of those evergreen statements that has been true every year since the Huskies returned to the conference and will remain true every year going forward as well.

But Villanova has carved out a lane as usually being the second-best team in the conference. However, the early returns this season don't look promising for the team, as it opened the year 0-2, losing to Princeton and Notre Dame. Now, Sunday's win over Fairfield was a really good win that got the team back to .500, but I'm still not sold on this team right now.

The defense has been really, really bad, with the team ranking 272nd in the nation in defensive rating. The inability to get stops is an issue, with opponents shooting 46 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from 3-point range. It's been a nightmare on that end, and this is factoring in that one of the team's four games was a 97-44 win over Merrimack.

Penn State

Penn State women's basketball | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Alright, look: Penn State wasn't supposed to be good this season. In my preseason power rankings for the Big Ten, I had Tanisha Wright's team set to finish last, so the fact that they look like the worst Big Ten team at the moment isn't some grand shock. It's the thing that we all kind of expected would happen.

The problem is that the Nittany Lions don't just look bad. They look, like, really bad. The team is 0-3 on the season, and only one of those losses is even to a power conference opponent, a 23-point defeat against Cincinnati. The other losses to Cleveland State and Dayton were close, but a power conference team that's played two non-power conference teams already should absolutely not be winless.

The Nittany Lions have been bad on both sides of the ball, ranking 255th in offensive rating and 308th in defensive rating. They're shooting 37.8 percent from the floor while their opponents shoot 43.6 percent. While I stand by Wright being the right hire here, it's probably going to take a lot more time for things to come together here.