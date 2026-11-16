WBB College Basketball Rankings: Projected AP top 25 after UConn loses again

Two weeks into the women's college basketball season, one thing is clear: UConn is not playing like the UConn we're used to seeing. With two early losses to their name, the Huskies find themselves already questioning where this season is going.

How will that loss impact this week's AP Top 25? Let's take a shot at guessing what Monday's poll will look like.

Projected AP Top 25 women's college basketball rankings

1. South Carolina

2. Michigan

3. Texas

4. Duke

5. Louisville

6. USC

7. UConn

8. LSU

9. Iowa

10. UCLA

11. Vanderbilt

12. Kentucky

13. Notre Dame

14. Oklahoma

15. TCU

16. Washington

17. Minnesota

18. Maryland

19. Ohio State

20. Ole Miss

21. Illinois

22. West Virginia

23. Ohio State

24. North Carolina

25. Baylor

UConn's surprising troubles continue

UConn Huskies guard Jovana Popovic | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Something feels off with UConn, something that goes beyond a disappointing 3-2 start. The team led the NCAA in scoring defense for the past two seasons, but is just 163rd right now. Obviously that will improve by the end of the season since the Huskies will roll through Big East play, but I wouldn't be shocked at this point if the team lost a Big East game for the first time since the 2022-23 season.

The big issue right now seems to be that no one has really stepped up aside from Sarah Strong. Jovana Popovic has proven to be a solid secondary scoring option and KK Arnold provides playmaking on both ends of the court, but where is the additional needed scoring going to come from? This team is only 86th in Division I in offensive rating, something that simply isn't what we expect to see out of the Huskies.

What's more, both losses are by double digits. I mean...Louisville beat UConn on Sunday by 18 points, holding the Huskies to just 51, which is just unheard of. Her Hoop Stats data goes back to the 2009-10 season; in that span, UConn has just two regular-season games where it scored fewer points. The defensive concerns seem like something that will work itself out, but the offensive ones? Ehh, I'm not so sure.

South Carolina asserts its dominance

South Carolina's Tessa Johnson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One perennial contender that's NOT having trouble so far is South Carolina. The Gamecocks are 4-0 and while the raw numbers in terms of scoring and points allowed don't look elite, we have to consider the context of who the team has been playing. The worst opponent South Carolina has faced is Clemson.

On Sunday, South Carolina took on the other USC, Southern California, in what was viewed as perhaps the biggest regular-season game of the year. It was a close, competitive contest, but in the end, the Gamecocks prevailed 89-85. Tessa Johnson scored 28 points. Joyce Edwards chipped in 20. The team shot 55.4 percent from the floor and held the Trojans to 42 percent shooting, though USC got too many extra chances off offensive boards and turnovers, which kept the game close.

Getting doubled up on the offensive glass is concerning and the defense has allowed too many points against the two best teams that the Gamecocks have faced, but overall, this team is earning its No. 1 ranking.

Iowa picks up huge win

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Dani Carnegie | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hawkeyes lost to UConn last week, but the team definitely made up for that on Sunday, picking up a 75-65 win over Vanderbilt. It was a strong effort, especially on the defensive end, as Iowa held Mikayla Blakes to a 27.3 percent shooting day. For a program that hasn't been known for defense over the last decade or so, it was a really impressive showing.

What's also been impressive is how well-rounded this team has been. Between Megan Gustafson and Caitlin Clark, there was a long period where the Hawkeyes were dominated by one big star player. This season, though, the core four of Dani Carnegie, Ava Heiden, Chazadi Wright and McKenna Woliczko have all stepped up, making it tough for opponents to defend against this team.

What's more, this feels sustainable. In addition to the four players above, the team is getting additional playmaking from Taylor Stremlow and defense from Amari Whiting. This is the deepest Iowa team I can remember, and Carnegie is someone who can step up as a crunch-time scorer when needed. The Hawkeyes look like a team that can reach the Elite Eight.