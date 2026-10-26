Ranking the 6 best players in WBB this season and when they're WNBA Draft eligible

The women's college basketball season kicks off in just one week. Even with some big names making the leap from the NCAA to the WNBA this offseason, this year is full of talent that you're not going to want to miss.

From the reigning National Player of the Year and history-makers to a star returning from injury, it's hard to choose just six. But here's a preseason ranking of the best players the NCAA has to offer. Plus, when they'll each be eligible to make that jump to the W.

6. Joyce Edwards, South Carolina

Joyce Edwards | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edwards took a big jump in her sophomore season. She averaged about 10 more minutes per game and jumped from 12.7 points to 19.2 points per game. There's no doubt that Dawn Staley will continue to rely on her heavily in the paint this season. She brings energy on both ends of the court. With Chloe Kitts also re-entering the lineup after missing last season due to an ACL injury, their chemistry will be key for the Gamecocks. There's a good chance you'll be hearing Edwards' name even more.

Edwards barely missed out on making the AP preseason All-America team — she received 10 of 31 votes. You can expect to see her name in plenty of SEC Player of the Year polls, competing with the best, like the others on this list.

This will be Edwards' junior year, and she won't turn 22 until January of 2028 — meaning she will be eligible for the 2028 WNBA Draft.

5. Madison Booker, Texas

Madison Booker | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, Booker played a major role in leading Texas to the Final Four. She averaged 18.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals per game. She was named a 2026 AP First-Team All-American and the Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year — her third straight time winning the honor. After a powerful tournament — including a 40-point second-round performance — Booker was named to the AP preseason All-America team.

This season, more weight will fall on her shoulders, as her right-hand woman and the Longhorns' leader in assists, Rori Harmon, has moved on to the WNBA. Head coach Vic Schaefer is putting full faith in Booker as a leader. Only time will tell how Texas will handle a strong SEC conference this season, but we can predict that Booker will at least be in the Player of the Year conversation early.

Booker will be eligible for the 2027 WNBA Draft and is projected to be an early pick — No. 2 in multiple mock drafts.

4. Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

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There is no better defender in all of college basketball, and we can guarantee you that the same version of Hidalgo will be on display this season. You can also expect her to remain in the National Player of the Year conversation until the bitter end. Last season, she averaged 25.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 5.6 steals. She was the Fighting Irish's leading voice last season and that role will only grow. She was named to the AP preseason All-America team, receiving 28 votes.

Hidalgo is expected to hit a massive milestone very early in the season. Currently, Arike Ogunbowale is Notre Dame's all-time leading scorer. Hidalgo only needs 166 points to take over that spot. Besides her individual accolades, Hidalgo brings unmatched versatility and energy to Notre Dame. Last season, many people had counted them out — Hidalgo willed them to the Elite Eight as a sixth seed.

As a Senior, Hidalgo is eligible for the 2027 WNBA Draft. She is projected to be picked within the top five, going as high as No. 2 in some mock drafts.

3. Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt

Mikayla Blakes | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Blakes finished her freshman season averaging 23.3 points. She got even better in her sophomore year, averaging an NCAA-leading 27.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.9 steals per game. She averaged almost 3 3-pointers per game. This year, you can likely expect even more dominance. Additionally, Aubrey Galvan is entering her sophomore season after a promising first year at Vanderbilt — her chemistry will only grow with Blakes, making them both even better.

The Commodores will rely heavily on Blakes this year. They've put their name up there with the SEC's best — arguably the toughest conference to compete in. That reputation will continue into this season, and the weight will fall on Blakes' shoulders. She's started the season strong, being named to the AP preseason All-America team with 27 votes.

Blakes will be eligible for the 2028 WNBA Draft.

2. JuJu Watkins, USC

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This is exactly what the world of women's basketball has been waiting for. The last time we saw Watkins was during the 2024-25 NCAA Tournament. In the second round, she suffered an ACL injury, keeping her out of the 2025-26 season entirely. But when she went down, she was at the absolute top of not only her game but NCAA women's basketball as a whole. During the 2024-25 season, she averaged 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.8 blocks. She was also named First-Team All-American, the AP Player of the Year and Best College Athlete at the ESPY's.

Watkins was named to the AP preseason All-America team and has already gotten her first taste back on the court. USC played an exhibition game against Cal. She played 22 minutes and recorded 18 points, 3 steals and 2 blocks. Sophomore Jazzy Davidson also put up 18 points in the exhibition game. She was a standout during her freshman season and will now get to work with Watkins on the court to hopefully bring some success back to the Trojans.

You can absolutely expect Watkins' name to be at the very top of the Player of the Year polls. She is eligible for the 2027 WNBA Draft and is No. 1 on relatively every mock draft. However, she can opt to stay another year at USC due to being sidelined for her junior year.

1. Sarah Strong, UConn

Sarah Strong | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finally, we have the reigning National Player of the Year. She's shown no sign of slowing down, so it would feel wrong to have her anywhere else besides this top spot. With no Paige Bueckers or Azzi Fudd headlining the UConn Huskies, this is Strong's team. A huge thing to focus on this season will be how she handles the pressure and the expectations that come with being the leader.

Last season, Strong averaged 18.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 3.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game. She's shown she can do it all for the Huskies — from defense and dominating in the paint to perimeter play. She shot 40.4 percent from the 3-point line last season. Strong was the only player unanimously named to the AP preseason All-America team.

We predict it will be a down-to-the-wire battle for National Player of the Year between Strong, Watkins and maybe one of the other players on this list. Luckily for UConn fans, this isn't Strong's last season. She is not eligible for the WNBA Draft until 2028.