In college football’s Year of the Letdown, Wisconsin, UCF the latest to stumble

There’s an even tougher challenge in college football than winning the biggest games — handling success.

An uncanny number of teams have followed landmark victories with face-plant losses. While it’s part of the charm of the sport, that doesn’t make it any easier to swallow for those schools’ fans and players.

Just this weekend, Wisconsin and UCF became the latest to learn that lesson the hard way. Here are a few of the most memorable letdowns through the season’s first two months.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell | Luke Hales/GettyImages

After three-plus seasons spent mostly stuck in neutral under coach Luke Fickell, the Badgers appeared to have broken out by routing No. 16 Southern California 24-7 last week, holding the Trojans to minus-18 yards rushing. Colton Joseph was remarkably efficient, completing 12-of-14 passes.

But success can be fickle. Or — pardon the pun — Fickell.

Nothing went right for the Badgers on Saturday in Iowa City. Wisconsin managed just 52 yards rushing and allowed Iowa's Hank Brown to complete 15 of his first 16 passes. The Hawkeyes claimed their second straight shutout of the Badgers.

BYU

BYU coach Kalani Sitake | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s been a breakout year for the Cougars, with their October ascent up the top 25 reviving memories of Robbie Bosco and their national championship in 1984. The hype reached a fever pitch on Oct. 17 when they held on to beat Notre Dame — a victory that propelled them all the way to No. 2.

Then came a visit to UCF a week later that was marked by a wild finish to regulation — and, for the Cougars, a disappointing finish to the second overtime. BYU fell 39-31 in double-OT, a loss that dropped them to No. 8 and brought into question how many Big 12 teams deserve spots in the 12-team Playoff.

UCF

It didn’t take long for the roles to reverse for Scott Frost’s Knights. They were flying high after shocking BYU and were welcoming in a Baylor team that had just fired coach Dave Aranda. What could possibly go wrong?

Instead, very little went right for the Knights in a 41-9 thumping marked by four touchdown passes from DJ Lagway in his return to the Sunshine State and a victory in the debut for interim coach Joe Klanderman.

Mississippi

Mississippi coach Pete Golding | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The moment Lane Kiffin left Ole Miss for LSU, the Rebels who stayed behind circled their Week 3 visit from the Tigers. They ambushed LSU, earning a satisfying 32-24 victory over their former coach on Sept. 19.

Finding that much emotional energy — or, for that matter, a way to tackle Jadan Baugh — a week later in the Swamp proved tougher. Florida dominated the Rebels 52-28 behind 142 yards and three touchdowns from Baugh, giving first-year coach Jon Sumrall his first marquee victory in Gainesville.

Florida

That victory propelled the Gators into the top 10. It would up being a short stay, because it was their turn for a 180-degree spin.

Instead of building off of that win, they were humiliated Oct. 3 in a 45-17 loss at Missouri, allowing the Tigers to roll up 560 total yards and running back Jamal Roberts to rush for 211 yards and three scores.