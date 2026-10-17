Missouri vs. Ole Miss player stats, box score and play-by-play for Week 7

It's showdown Saturday across the SEC in Week 7, and one of the most fascinating matchups of the day takes place in Oxford, where No. 13 Missouri will take on No. 9 Ole Miss in what is likely an SEC Championship Game eliminator.

But of course, the on-field stakes are just beginning of the intrigue here. Mizzou is led by Austin Simmons, who just 14 months or so ago was Lane Kiffin's QB1 at Ole Miss. You probably remember what happened next: Simmons got off to a slow start before injury opened the door for a little-known backup named Trinidad Chambliss — who took the job and ran all the way to the College Football Playoff semifinal with it.

Chambliss' meteoric rise sent Simmons to the portal, where he wound up at Missouri. He's made the most of his second chance so far, piloting one of the more efficient offenses in the SEC amid a 4-1 start that has the Tigers in the top 15. Oh, and his leading receiver, Cayden Lee, was also at Ole Miss and also transferred following Kiffin's departure.

Ole Miss isn't broken up about winding up with Chambliss, who has continued to light it up in his second year as the starter. These are two of the most talented quarterbacks in the country, and there should be points aplenty in Oxford on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network; keep up with the score, play-by-play and stats throughout the game right here.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Missouri vs. Ole Miss player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary